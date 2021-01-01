Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
Personal
- Took a year off between high school and college to travel abroad in Australia and New Zealand on his own.
- Favorite sports teams are the Bay Area teams - San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, and San Francisco 49ers.
- Would like to be featured in Field and Stream for "catching the world's record bass."
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
REX Hospital Open: Closed with an 8-under 63 and rose to solo fifth with an 18-under 266 at the REX Hospital Open.
2020 Season
-
Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Opened with rounds of 65-65 before going on to finish T6 at 19-under 265 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
-
The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village: Carded a final-round 64 to finish T6 at 21-under 267 at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Finished birdie-eagle to finish runner-up at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar at 14-under 274.
2019 Season
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Recorded four under-par scores, including a final-round 64, to tie four others for 10th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. 64 was his second career sub-65 on TOUR.
2018 Season
One of eight rookies to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing the season No. 103 in the standings. Season included 21 made cuts in 30 starts, with three top-10 finishes and a season-best T8 at the CareerBuilder Challenge.
-
Barracuda Championship: With 33 points, finished T9 and 14 points behind champion Andrew Putnam at the Barracuda Championship (Modified Stableford scoring format). Marked his third top-10 finish of the season and first since the CareerBuilder Challenge in late January. Had missed the cut in his previous two starts entering the week.
-
CareerBuilder Challenge: In his eighth career start on the PGA TOUR, finished a career-best T8 at the CareerBuilder Challenge. His performance was the best of the 23 PGA TOUR rookies in the field.
-
Safeway Open: In his first start as an official member of the PGA TOUR, posted scores of 72-70-69-68–279 (-9) at the Safeway Open to finish T9 with three others. Overcame a bogey at No. 16 in the final round with back-to-back birdies on his 71st and 72nd holes to claim the top-10 finish.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, four top-10s and 15 cuts made. Was 44th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 21st-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Earned a T8 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Posted a career-best runner-up finish at the Ellie Mae Classic to move inside the top 25 on the Regular Season money list with three events remaining. Missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Birdied the final two holes at Le Triomphe G&CC for a T9 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega. In the final round, stood on the 11th tee with a three-stroke lead before posting three bogeys over his final eight holes on his way to a T3 finish. Missed a 15-foot birdie try on the 72nd hole that would have put him in a playoff.
2013 Season
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Closed with a 62 at The Great Waterway Classic to move into solo-second for his best finish on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada.