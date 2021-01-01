×
Craig Hocknull
Craig Hocknull

Craig Hocknull

Australia
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1997
Turned Pro
Jackson State University (1997, Health, Physical Education and Recreation)
College
Mendi, Papua New Guinea
Birthplace
73.00
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
Craig Hocknull
Craig Hocknull
AustraliaAustralia
Craig Hocknull

5  ft, 7  in

170 cm

165 lbs

75 kg

January 14, 1975

46

Mendi, Papua New Guinea

Gilbert, Arizona

Wife, Laura; J.C., Hugh, Gregor

Jackson State University (1997, Health, Physical Education and Recreation)

1997

$7,426

Queensland, Australia

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Worked as an activity director at an adult daycare center after college.
  • Never travels without the Bible. Favorite website is biblegateway.com.
  • Is an Arizona Cardinals fan. Enjoys watching "X Factor." Favorite gadget is his smart phone.
  • Not many people know that he is a professional trick-shot artist.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, family, adventures

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Granted a Minor Medical Extension for the 2013 season.

2011 Season

Played in nine tournaments on the Canadian Tour, making the cut five times.

  • Canadian Tour Championship: Top finish was a T29 at the Canadian Tour Championship, where he had a pair of 67s in the second and third rounds.