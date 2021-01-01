|
Craig Hocknull
Full Name
5 ft, 7 in
170 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
January 14, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Mendi, Papua New Guinea
Birthplace
Gilbert, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Laura; J.C., Hugh, Gregor
Family
Jackson State University (1997, Health, Physical Education and Recreation)
College
1997
Turned Pro
$7,426
Career Earnings
Queensland, Australia
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Granted a Minor Medical Extension for the 2013 season.
2011 Season
Played in nine tournaments on the Canadian Tour, making the cut five times.