Riley Wheeldon
Riley Wheeldon

Riley Wheeldon

Canada
on
off
Metric
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
University of Louisville
College
Richmond, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
30
AGE
2010
Turned Pro
University of Louisville
College
Richmond, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
70
Points Rank
1,749
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.64
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Riley Wheeldon
Riley Wheeldon
CanadaCanada
Metric
on
off
No additional profile information available

Riley Wheeldon

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

October 10, 1990

Birthday

30

AGE

Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

Birthplace

Comox, British Columbia, Canada

Residence

Single

Family

University of Louisville

College

2010

Turned Pro

$141,229

Career Earnings

Comox, BC, Canada

City Plays From

http://www.rileywheeldon.com/

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2013
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2013 The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (0-1)

  • 2015 Lost to Drew Weaver, Adam Svensson, Taylor Pendrith, Ross Beal, PC Financial Open

Personal

  • Attended Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia.
  • Earliest golf memory is of Tiger Woods winning the 1997 Masters.
  • Favorite course is the National GC of Canada. Would love to travel to Australia to play Royal Melbourne.
  • Favorite sports teams are the Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Heat. Favorite athletes are LeBron James and Roger Federer.
  • Enjoys watching ESPN's "First Take."
  • Favorite movies are "Happy Gilmore" and "Training Day" and likes books by author Dan Brown.
  • Enjoys traveling to Seattle, Vancouver and San Diego.
  • Says he'd like to trade places for a day with golfer Brad Faxon because "something's got to rub off." Would put Arnold Palmer, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods in his dream foursome.
  • Says not many people know he started playing golf left-handed.
  • Bucket list includes designing and building a golf course.
  • Favorite motto is "If you do today what others won't, you'll do tomorrow what others can't."

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 139th on the points list.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 40 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Windsor Championship: Picked up his second Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award as the low Canadian finisher, closing with three birdies in his final six holes to sign for his fourth consecutive sub-70 number at Ambassador GC. Finished T8.

2018 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and adding two top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Staal Foundation Open. At No. 21 on the final Order of Merit, earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.

  • Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Matched the low score of his Mackenzie Tour career with a final-round 64 to finish alone in second place, one stroke back of Ben Griffin. The solo-second finish is his best on Tour since he won the 2013 Syncrude Boreal Open.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Snuck into the top 10 with weekend rounds of 70-70 at Point Grey G&CC to T10 with Derek Barron, Tyler McCumber and Blake Olson.

2017 Season

Fell outside the top 60 after making four cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, placing 101st on the Order of Merit.

2016 Season

  • Players Cup: Shot all four rounds in the 60s, including a 6-under 65 in the final round, to finish T4 after three missed cuts and a withdrawal to start the season.

2015 Season

Finished the season 23rd on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Carded four rounds in the 60s, including weekend rounds of 66-66, to T5 in Ottawa.
  • The Players Cup: Recorded a T6 finish.
  • PC Financial Open: Capitalized on three under-par rounds, punctuated by a birdie on the 72nd hole in regulation, to earn a spot in a five-man playoff. Eliminated on the first playoff hole, finishing T2 behind champion Drew Weaver.

2014 Season

Split time between the Mackenzie Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour while dealing with a nagging hip injury throughout the year. Posted one top-10 and four top-25s in nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour to finish 53rd on the Order of Merit. Posted four top-25 finishes and ended the season 53rd on the Order of Merit.

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Posted a T8 finish in his first career title defense.

2013 Season

Earned 2014 Korn Ferry Tour status by finishing second on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Made the cut in six of nine starts and had three top-10 finishes. Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour in his first Korn Ferry Tour appearance and missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR.

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Earned his first career win, taking the title in Alberta. Was T6 after 54 holes and posted a 6-under 66 on the final day to finish at 13-under to win by one.
  • Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Was solo third in Ontario to start the year.

Amateur Highlights

  • Named 2009 Big East Freshman of the Year and 2010 Big East Player of the Year.