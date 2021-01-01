|
Riley Wheeldon
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
October 10, 1990
Birthday
30
AGE
Richmond, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
Comox, British Columbia, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
University of Louisville
College
2010
Turned Pro
$141,229
Career Earnings
Comox, BC, Canada
City Plays From
Website
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 139th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top-10. Ended the season No. 40 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and adding two top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the Staal Foundation Open. At No. 21 on the final Order of Merit, earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
2017 Season
Fell outside the top 60 after making four cuts in 11 Mackenzie Tour starts, placing 101st on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
2015 Season
Finished the season 23rd on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Split time between the Mackenzie Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour while dealing with a nagging hip injury throughout the year. Posted one top-10 and four top-25s in nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour to finish 53rd on the Order of Merit. Posted four top-25 finishes and ended the season 53rd on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Earned 2014 Korn Ferry Tour status by finishing second on the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Made the cut in six of nine starts and had three top-10 finishes. Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour in his first Korn Ferry Tour appearance and missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR.
Amateur Highlights