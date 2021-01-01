×
Chris Killmer
Chris Killmer

Chris Killmer

University of Washington (2010, Business Marketing)
College
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2011
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2012 The Players Cup

International Victories (1)

  • 2012 Players Cup

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2012 Players Cup

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)

  • 2018 Lost to Tyson Alexander, Eric Steger, Costa Rica Classic

FORME TOUR (1-0)

  • 2012 Defeated Vince Covello, The Players Cup

Personal

  • Followed in the footsteps of his brother by playing golf at Cal State Bakersfield.
  • Transferred to the University of Washington after his freshman year.
  • Father played soccer at BYU.
  • Lists the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks as his favorite sports teams.
  • Once played 18 holes with Arnold Palmer at Pebble Beach as part of The First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
  • Really enjoys the outdoors and, if he was not a professional golfer, would live out of a VW van and travel the world.
  • Not many people know that he would rather live in the woods than in a house.
  • Stays involved in the Alzheimer's Association because his grandma suffered from the disease for nine years before passing away early in 2015.
  • Wants to play Augusta National.
  • Biggest thrill was playing Pebble Beach with Arnold Palmer.

Special Interests

  • Camping, backpacking, traveling, fishing

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Solid season led to a 13th-place finish on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. Posted six top-10s in 15 starts. Had three top-10s in succession, capped by his playoff loss in Costa Rica.

  • ATB Financial Classic: After picking up six top-10s on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, transitioned his solid play to Canada firing 63-65 the first two days of the tournament. Despite a lackluster weekend, still managed to T10.
  • Bupa Match Play: Finished 1-1 in his two matches at Playa Paraiso GC. As the seventh seed, defeated Chris Tuten, 3 and 2, in the first round then dropped a 1-down decision to Australia's Harrison Endycott on the second day.
  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Added his sixth top-10 of the year, a T4, with weekend rounds of 69-68 getting him to 5-under, three shots behind winner Horacio León.
  • Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Rode the momentum of an ace on No. 16 in the final round with successive birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to secure a T4. His finish helped offset a stretch early on the back nine, where he was 3-over on his first five holes.
  • Puerto Plata DR Open: Finished T7 at Cinnamon Hill GC in Montego Bay. Only a third-round 72 held him back from truly contending, rounds of 67-69 and a final-round 66 helping him secure the top-10.
  • Costa Rica Classic: Finished regulation tied with Eric Steger and Tyson Alexander after sharing the 36- and 54-hole leads. Held a three-stroke lead with seven holes to play but carded a double bogey on No. 12 at Reserva Conchal GC. Watched as Alexander won the extra session, making eagle on the second playoff hole.
  • BMW Jamaica Classic: Posted another top-10 at a weather-shortened tournament. Opened with a 64 then added scores of 67-71 to T9 for the second time in the campaign.
  • Molino Cañuelas Championship: Again shot nothing but rounds in the 60s at the weather-shortened event. Opened with a 69 then finished 68-68 to T5.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Opened the season with a T9 at La Reunion Resort, shooting four rounds in the 60s (68-69-69-69).
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T6 finish in Mazatlán.

2017 Season

Made it to the Mackenzie Tour's season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the first time since 2013, posting four top-25 finishes and concluding the year 41st on the Order of Merit.

  • Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Managed a T12 at the Ontario Championship, shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Began his season with a T14 finish at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, where he closed with a 5-under-par 67.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned status with a T7 at the USA West #2 Q-School.

2016 Season

Finished the season with no starts on the Korn Ferry Tour or Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.

2015 Season

Made the cut in four of five Mackenzie Tour starts but failed to finish inside the top 50 in three of his four made cuts.

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Five events on the Mackenzie Tour highlighted by a T25 at the National Capital Open.

2014 Season

Made half of his cuts in six Mackenzie Tour starts.

  • The Great Waterway Classic: Closed with a 66 at The Great Waterway Classic to T18.
  • The Players Cup: Used a third-round 65 to T9 at The Players Cup, his lone top-10 finish of the season.

2013 Season

Nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour highlighted by only one top-25 finish.

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Opened with 69-70 on his way to finishing T19 at the Syncrude Boreal Open.

2012 Season

Competed in five Mackenzie Tour events, making three cuts.

  • The Players Cup: His only top-10 finish of the season was his first victory, a playoff victory at The Players Cup. Second-round 64 at the event is his lowest career round on Tour.

2011 Season

In his first year as a professional, logged 10 starts on the Mackenzie Tour and made eight cuts and six top-25 finishes. Closed out the season with four top-25 finishes in a row.

  • Syncrude Boreal Open: Had his first-career top 10 at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Shot a third-round 66 en route to a T10 finish.
  • The Western Championship: Four consecutive rounds in the 60s at The Western Championship led to a T11.