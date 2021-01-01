JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2011
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2018 Lost to Tyson Alexander, Eric Steger, Costa Rica Classic
FORME TOUR (1-0)
2012 Defeated Vince Covello, The Players Cup
Personal
- Followed in the footsteps of his brother by playing golf at Cal State Bakersfield.
- Transferred to the University of Washington after his freshman year.
- Father played soccer at BYU.
- Lists the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks as his favorite sports teams.
- Once played 18 holes with Arnold Palmer at Pebble Beach as part of The First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
- Really enjoys the outdoors and, if he was not a professional golfer, would live out of a VW van and travel the world.
- Not many people know that he would rather live in the woods than in a house.
- Stays involved in the Alzheimer's Association because his grandma suffered from the disease for nine years before passing away early in 2015.
- Wants to play Augusta National.
- Biggest thrill was playing Pebble Beach with Arnold Palmer.
Special Interests
- Camping, backpacking, traveling, fishing
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Solid season led to a 13th-place finish on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit. Posted six top-10s in 15 starts. Had three top-10s in succession, capped by his playoff loss in Costa Rica.
ATB Financial Classic: After picking up six top-10s on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, transitioned his solid play to Canada firing 63-65 the first two days of the tournament. Despite a lackluster weekend, still managed to T10.
Bupa Match Play: Finished 1-1 in his two matches at Playa Paraiso GC. As the seventh seed, defeated Chris Tuten, 3 and 2, in the first round then dropped a 1-down decision to Australia's Harrison Endycott on the second day.
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Added his sixth top-10 of the year, a T4, with weekend rounds of 69-68 getting him to 5-under, three shots behind winner Horacio León.
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Rode the momentum of an ace on No. 16 in the final round with successive birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to secure a T4. His finish helped offset a stretch early on the back nine, where he was 3-over on his first five holes.
Puerto Plata DR Open: Finished T7 at Cinnamon Hill GC in Montego Bay. Only a third-round 72 held him back from truly contending, rounds of 67-69 and a final-round 66 helping him secure the top-10.
Costa Rica Classic: Finished regulation tied with Eric Steger and Tyson Alexander after sharing the 36- and 54-hole leads. Held a three-stroke lead with seven holes to play but carded a double bogey on No. 12 at Reserva Conchal GC. Watched as Alexander won the extra session, making eagle on the second playoff hole.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Posted another top-10 at a weather-shortened tournament. Opened with a 64 then added scores of 67-71 to T9 for the second time in the campaign.
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Again shot nothing but rounds in the 60s at the weather-shortened event. Opened with a 69 then finished 68-68 to T5.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Opened the season with a T9 at La Reunion Resort, shooting four rounds in the 60s (68-69-69-69).
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T6 finish in Mazatlán.
2017 Season
Made it to the Mackenzie Tour's season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the first time since 2013, posting four top-25 finishes and concluding the year 41st on the Order of Merit.
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Managed a T12 at the Ontario Championship, shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Sunday.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Began his season with a T14 finish at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, where he closed with a 5-under-par 67.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned status with a T7 at the USA West #2 Q-School.
2016 Season
Finished the season with no starts on the Korn Ferry Tour or Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada.
2015 Season
Made the cut in four of five Mackenzie Tour starts but failed to finish inside the top 50 in three of his four made cuts.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Five events on the Mackenzie Tour highlighted by a T25 at the National Capital Open.
2014 Season
Made half of his cuts in six Mackenzie Tour starts.
The Great Waterway Classic: Closed with a 66 at The Great Waterway Classic to T18.
-
The Players Cup: Used a third-round 65 to T9 at The Players Cup, his lone top-10 finish of the season.
2013 Season
Nine starts on the Mackenzie Tour highlighted by only one top-25 finish.
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Opened with 69-70 on his way to finishing T19 at the Syncrude Boreal Open.
2012 Season
Competed in five Mackenzie Tour events, making three cuts.
The Players Cup: His only top-10 finish of the season was his first victory, a playoff victory at The Players Cup. Second-round 64 at the event is his lowest career round on Tour.
2011 Season
In his first year as a professional, logged 10 starts on the Mackenzie Tour and made eight cuts and six top-25 finishes. Closed out the season with four top-25 finishes in a row.
Syncrude Boreal Open: Had his first-career top 10 at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Shot a third-round 66 en route to a T10 finish.
The Western Championship: Four consecutive rounds in the 60s at The Western Championship led to a T11.