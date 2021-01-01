JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
-
Forme Tour: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (4)
- 2014 Dominican Republic Open
- 2017 Flor de Caña Open
- 2018 Shell Championship, BMW Jamaica Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (2-0)
-
2014 Defeated Rick Cochran III, Dominican Republic Open
-
2017 Defeated Michael Davan, Flor de Caña Open
Personal
- Dream foursome includes his brother, Happy Gilmore and Roy McAvoy. Biggest thrill in golf was winning the Dominican Republic Open on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2013.
- Favorite books are from the Harry Potter series, and his favorite movies are "The Shawshank Redemption" and "The Usual Suspects." Favorite athletes are Dwyane Wade and Joe DiMaggio, who was a member at his home course, La Gorce in Miami Beach. Favorite entertainers are Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Billy Joel. Favorite sports teams are the the three Miami teams, the Heat, the Dolphins and the Marlins.
- If he weren't a golfer he would be Harvey Specter from the TV show "Suits," which is one of his favorite TV shows. Others include "Blacklist" and "Dexter." Best sporting event attended was Game 3 of the 2006 NBA Finals, where Dwyane Wade had a big night to help the Heat get back into the series.
- Bucket list includes seeing the Seven Modern Wonders of the World.
- His mother, Mayra, is Cuban, and his father, Frank, is American. His Italian last name comes from his great-grandparents, who were natives of Sicily.
- Was a 2010 magna cum laude graduate of Rice University. Hobbies include movies and working out.
- His golf instructor is Artie McNickle, a PGA TOUR member in the 1970s and early 1980s. Older brother, Frank, was a four-year varsity letter winner in golf at Rice University and is now a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.
- Not many people know he speaks Spanish. Favorite quote is: "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond to it." First-tee walk-up song would be aligned with the Miami Heat, and he would like his song to be whatever the team's entrance song is at the time.
- Has had his share of visits to the operating room. While in college underwent ACL surgery on his left knee in December 2008. Had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip in November 2011.
- Aspirations outside of golf include inventing "a hip and knee replacement made of materials that can support the high impact and twisting that athletes do for all levels of athletes."
Special Interests
- Sports, movies, psychology, law, arguing
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 46th on the points list.
-
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Posted a final-round 66 at Echelon GC to secure a top-10 finish and access into the next tournament. Finished the tournament in style, making birdies on four of his last six holes to forge a T7 with six others.
2018 Season
Was one of two players with multiple titles during the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year, joining Nicolas Echavarria. Picked up two wins and added one more top-10 during his 10 starts that saw him make 10 cuts and finish third on the Order of Merit.
-
Shell Championship: Won the season-ending event in wire-to-wire fashion, doing so not far from his hometown of Miami Beach. Opened with a 66 at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course to take a one-shot, 18-hole lead. Extended his advantage to two shots through 36 holes and led a trio of players by one with a round to play. Shot a 5-under 67 on the final day that included a miraculous bogey deep within a wooded area that allowed him to preserve his lead. Matched Evan Harmeling's birdie on the 72nd hole to take the one-shot triumph. The win, worth $31,500, allowed him to move from No. 13 to No. 3 on the final Order of Merit, good enough to finish inside the top five that gave him 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
-
San Luis Championship: With a 68-67 start, shared the 36-hole lead with Chase Hanna and Eric Steger at La Loma Golf. Fell from contention with a 2-over 74 Saturday but rebounded nicely on the final day with a 68 to finish ninth.
-
Bupa Match Play: Entered the tournament at Playa Paraiso GC as the 10th seed and dropped a 4-and-3 decision to Matías Simaski to exit after the first round.
2016 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 18 starts on his way to finishing 52nd on the Order of Merit. Had three top-25's.
-
63 Aberto do Brasil: Finished T11 at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro.
-
Mazatlan Open: A final round of 5-under 67 secured him a season best T4 finish in Mazatlán in May.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Claimed back PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T9 finish in Colombia in January
2015 Season
Had one top-25 and five cuts made in seven starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 116th on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut in both of his starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Only cut made in six Mackenzie Tour starts was this T64.
-
84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica top-25 was a T25 in Argentina in April.
2014 Season
Played in 16 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and posted three top-10s, including a victory at the Dominican Republic Open where he defeated Rick Cochran in a playoff. Finished the year No. 13 on the Order of Merit. Competed in 11 tournaments on PGA TOUR Canada and recorded top-five finishes, at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open (T4), The Syncrude Boreal Open (T5) and The Great Waterway Classic (T5). Ended the season No. 34 on the Order of Merit..
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T71 in December.
-
Aberto do Brasil: Finished T5 at the tournament in November.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: Posted a top-five finish, a T5, in Kingston, Ontario.
-
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Finished T5 in Fort McMurray in Alberta.
-
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Added a T4 in Victoria, British Columbia.
-
Dominican Republic Open: Defeated Rick Cochran III on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to capture his first career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title It was his initial win in 22 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Trailing his pairing partner Cochran by six shots with seven holes to play, he made a strong comeback. Birdied the final hole and took advantage of a bogey-bogey finish by Cochran to finish in a two-way tie for first at 12-under 276. A par on the third playoff, the par-4 18th, secured him the victory at Casa de Campo's Teeth of the Dog GC.
-
83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Finished T10 in Cordoba, Argentina in April.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 30th on the Order of Merit. Had a third place finish, two top-10 finishes, four top-25 finishes and 8 cuts made in 12 starts.
-
Mundo Maya Open: Finished T6 in Merida, Mexico in May.
-
82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: Was in contention and settled for a T3 in Cordoba, Argentina in April.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T15 in Sebring, Fla., in February.
2012 Season
Through Monday qualifiers and sponsor exemptions got to play three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, and made one cut. Played on the NGA Golf Pro Tour.
-
Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic presented by Avianca: Was T5 in Colombia. Led after a second-round 65 and held a two-shot lead after three rounds. A final-round 74 derailed his run at the title.
-
65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: His best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish was T5 in Colombia. Led that tournament after the second and third rounds but surrendered the top spot with a 74 on the final day at the CC of Cali,
2011 Season
Played on the NGA Golf Pro Tour.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Shot a couple of 71s to miss the cut by one in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
2010 Season
Played his first season on the NGA Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Played on the NGA Hooters Tour from 2010-12, Minor League Golf Tour 2010-17 and the West Florida Tour 2015-17.
- Played on the varsity high school golf team with his brother as a seventh grader. First-team all-county varsity for his high school team while still in eighth grade.
- Was a four-time recipient of the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Medal given to student-athletes with GPAs of 3.75 or better. Was the 2010 Conference USA Scholar Athlete of the Year.
- Selected to the 2008 and 2010 Conference USA All-Academic team. Was a 2008 and 2010 ESPN The Magazine Academic All District first-team choice.
- Was a 2009-10 Golf Coaches Association of America All American Scholar.