JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2019 Lost to Erik Compton, Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth
Personal
- Graduated from Siena College with a bachelor's degree in English in 2007.
- Has an older brother, Robby, who also attended Siena College, where he was a standout on the golf team. Has also a younger sister.
- Includes volunteering among his hobbies.
- Says playing the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship in 2011 and 2012 has been his biggest thrill in golf.
- Winged Foot, Bethpage State Park (Black) and Pinehaven CC are the golf courses he has enjoyed the most.
- His favorite professional teams are from New York, the NBA's Knicks and the NFL's Jets. His favorite college teams are North Carolina and Syracuse. "NCIS" and "Suits" are his favorite TV series. His favorite movie is "The Shawshank Redemption."
- His father, his brother and Jack Nicklaus would round out his dream foursome.
- Personal motto is "It is what it is."
- Pete Famiano and Randy Joiner have been his golf instructors.
- Has played on the eGolf Tour and the Carolinas Pro Golf Tour.
- Older brother, Robby played golf at Siena College as well.
- Non-golf related jobs held include being a member of the Grounds Crew at numerous golf courses, and most recently obtained his Insurance license to sell life and disability insurance.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 107 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25s in 19 starts, including a season-best T2 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth.
-
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Earned his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T2 in Wichita. Lost to Henrik Norlander on the third playoff hole Monday morning at Crestview Country Club.
2018 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned a career-best finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, carding 66-66-64-68 for a T6.
2016 Season
Played in 18 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour, made 10 cuts with two top-10s to finish the year ranked 77th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Recorded his second top-10 showing at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship, posting 64-68 on the weekend for a T10.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Carded 68-67-68-67 for a T7 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, marking his first career top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
Played in 14 tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, made 11 cuts and recorded four top-10s to finish the year ranked 27th on the Order of Merit. Had the third best bogey average on Tour at just 2.08 bogeys per round.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T36 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final in September to be exempt thru the second reshuffle of the 2016 season.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Finished Solo sixth at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open in November.
-
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: T6 at the Aberto do Brasil in September.
-
Dominican Republic Open: He carded a 65 to share the opening-round lead at the Dominican Republic Open, an event he finished T10.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: His best result was solo third at the Honduras Open in May, when he shot 67-67-65-71 to finish three strokes behind the champion.
2014 Season
Had seven top-25s and 11 cuts made in 13 starts to finish the Latin American season ranked 24th on the Order of Merit.
-
Hyundai BBVA 88 Abierto de Chile: Finished in the top-ten at the Abierto de Chile (T10).
-
Ecuador Open: Top-10 came at the Ecuador Open (T6).
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Best finish was a six-way tie for second at the Mundo Maya Open, an event in which he had to Monday qualify in April. Got in contention by following a birdie on No. 11 with a hole-in-one on No. 12 in the final round.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status by finishing T44 at the Q-School in Sebring, Florida in January.
2012 Season
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Monday qualified for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship for the second consecutive year. Missed the cut.
2011 Season
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Made his first career PGA TOUR start by Monday qualifying for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Missed the cut.