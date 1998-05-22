Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2018
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
PLAYOFF RECORD
(0-1)
-
2019 Lost to David Kocher, Haikou Championship
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
Dongguan Open: Recorded his second solo runner-up finish of the season at the weather-shortened tournament in Dongguan. Carded rounds of 67-66 to lie at 7-under, three shots behind American Joey Lane when officials canceled play for due to inclement weather and declared Lane the champion.
-
Haikou Championship: Lost in a playoff in the season’s third event in Haikou to record his third career runner-up on the PGA TOUR Series-China. Shot four consecutive birdies, from hole 12-15, on the back nine of his final round to finish with a 6-under 66 and force a playoff with America’s David Kocher. Got unlucky in the playoff, losing his ball in the bushes after it hit the cart path. Ended up making a double bogey, while Kocher made birdie. Before the playoff, had the chance to overtake Kocher on the final hole when he hit the flagstick with his approach shot on hole 18 but missed the subsequent 15-foot birdie putt.
-
Sanya Championship: Shot a first-round 68 and a third-round 69, saving his best for the second round where he carded an 8-under 64. Finished the 54-hole event T5 with Christopher Hickman and Daejin Jeong.
2018 Season
In his first PGA TOUR Series-China season, became the first player from Japan to move from this Tour on to the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished fourth on the Order of Merit, with seven top-10s in 14 starts—two of those finishes runner-up performances. Earned 2019 Web.com Tour membership.
-
Zhuhai Championship: Was one of only five players to break par at the Orient CC, thanks to back-to-back, weekend rounds of 69. Finished his tournament with birdies on Nos. 14, 16 and 18 but still fell a stroke short of winner Kevin Techakanokboon. The runner-up finish was his second of the season and seventh top-10 overall.
-
Macau Championship: Entered the final round of the inaugural event a shot off the lead held by Todd Baek and Joseph Winslow. After opening 65-68-68, could only manage an even-par 71 that dropped him into a T3 with four others, three shots behind winner Nick Voke.
-
Suzhou Championship: On the strength of a pair of opening 69s followed by a 67-71 weekend performance, finished solo ninth at Jinji Lake GC in early September.
-
Beijing Championship: Found himself T43 following a third-round 2-over-par 74. However, it was a far different story on Sunday as he closed with the day’s low round, an 8-under-par 64 which vaulted him 35 places to eighth overall.
-
Yantai Championship: Held a one-stroke advantage after 54 holes at the Yantai Mashanzhai GC and had five birdies on his front nine on Sunday, but costly bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18, and a strong back-nine charge from eventual winner Joseph Winslow were the difference.
-
Changsha Championship: Posted a pair of sub-par rounds (70-71) to close play and finished fifth overall.
-
Chongqing Championship: One of four players to finish T6 on the strength of four consecutive sub-par rounds. Played superbly on the front nine each day, making just one bogey over four rounds.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE