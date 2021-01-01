×
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Abilene Christian University 2013, Business Administration
College
St. Louis, Missouri
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Abilene Christian University 2013, Business Administration
College
St. Louis, Missouri
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

National Teams

  • 2011, 2013 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Attended Arkansas Baptist High School in Little Rock.
  • Favorite golf memory is draining a 70-foot eagle putt on No. 17 at Shoal Creek that helped clinch the victory at the 2010 Southern Amateur.
  • If he weren't playing golf he would be a professional bass fisherman.
  • Biggest thrill in golf is winning 20 collegiate tournaments.
  • Best concert attended was Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line in Dallas.
  • Not many people know that he had a fishing show on ESPN called "The Casting Crew."
  • Would like to trade places with his yellow Labrador, Champ for a day.
  • Entrance song on the first tee would be Aaron Watson's "3rd Gear & 17."
  • Has wanted to play professional golf since he was 10.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Did not make any starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Finished T10 at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Had two top-25s and six cuts made in 8 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished the season ranked 107th on the Order of Merit.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished 148th at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Finals.
  • HP Byron Nelson Championship: Made his first PGA TOUR appearance, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship (missed the cut).
  • WNB Golf Classic: Lone Korn Ferry Tour start was in Midland, Texas, where he finished T51.
  • Stella Artois Open: Best finish was T22 at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open in March.

2013 Season

  • Mylan Classic: His first Korn Ferry Tour start resulted in a missed cut at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh, Pa.