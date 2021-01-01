|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Alex Carpenter
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
June 26, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
St. Louis, Missouri
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Married, Meredith Carpenter
Family
Abilene Christian University 2013, Business Administration
College
2013
Turned Pro
$7,728
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Did not make any starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2014 Season
Had two top-25s and six cuts made in 8 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished the season ranked 107th on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season