JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
-
Forme Tour: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2016 85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp
Additional Victories (1)
-
2016 85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp
Personal
- Attended La Jolla Country Day School in La Jolla, Calif.
- Has one younger brother, Vincent, who played football at Wake Forest University.
- Grew up in the Dallas, Texas, area competing against Jordan Spieth in junior competitions, before his family moved to Southern California.
- If not a professional golfer, says he would be a basketball player.
- Says he used to have a lot of superstitions but "not anymore."
- Instagram is his favorite app and Tony Romo and Tom Brady are his favorite athletes, with Chipotle his favorite restaurant.
- Follows USC sports and all Dallas-area professional teams.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, grandfather and brother.
- Not many people know he has an obsession with planes and would most like to trade places for a day with a fighter pilot.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Earned conditional Forme Tour status, finishing T11 at TPC San Antonio.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Turned in four rounds in the 60s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January, good for a third-place finish and an exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two cuts and turned in one top-25 showing.
2020 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Earned conditional Forme Tour status, finishing T11 at TPC San Antonio.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Turned in four rounds in the 60s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January, good for a third-place finish and an exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2019 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making the cut in half of his starts. Finished the season 134th on the Order of Merit. Missed the cut in all four of his Mackenzie Tour starts, as well as two starts in the spring on PGA TOUR Series-China.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Earned conditional status for the first half of the season, finishing T39 at Mission Inn Club and Resort.
2018 Season
Saw action in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, making five cuts and finishing 129th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Played a full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, making 11 cuts in 17 starts, good for a 52nd-place Order of Merit finish.
-
112 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Parlayed a 67-68 start at Argentina’s national open into a T8, his lone top-10 of the campaign. Tied with Daniel Miernicki, five shots out of the Brady Schnell-Andreas Halvorsen-Matt Ryan playoff that Schnell won.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 16th on the Order of Merit with a record of one victory and two other top-25s in 16 starts.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Best finish in four starts on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada was T35 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Followed this victory with a T6 finish a week later in Guatemala, where he shot a pair of 69s in his last two rounds.
-
85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Had a final round of 1-under 70 to finish at 8-under 276, cruising to an impressive four-stroke victory at the 85th edition of the tournament in Cordoba, Argentina, where he reached the final day in a tie for the lead for the first time in 18 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. The win was his first as a professional.
2015 Season
Had a third-place finish, four top-10s, nine top-25s and 13 cuts made in 15 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished the year ranked 25th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in three of five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Picked up another top-10, this time a T8 at Argentina's national open.
-
All you need is Ecuador Open: Finished T5 in Ecuador.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Had a season best T3 at the rain-shortened event at La Reunion, posting rounds of 68-68-70.
-
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Earned a top-10 by finishing T10 in Panama.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in his first PGA TOUR start as a professional.
2014 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Starting his career as a professional, finished T87 in December. Sandwiched second and third rounds of 65-69 around four 70-and-over scores.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Competing as an amateur, earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica exempt status with a T5 finish in Lima in January. Didn't make any starts.
2011 Season
Had two PGA TOUR starts, both via sponsor's exemptions.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Missed the cut at outside Memphis, playing on a sponsor exemption.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Finished T29 at Torrey Pines GC near his San Diego-area home, playing on a sponsor exemption.
2010 Season
Was the 2010 Rolex Junior Player of the Year.
Amateur Highlights
- In February 2014, won his first collegiate event, the Jones Sports Invitational at Somis, Calif., by one shot. Earned Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2014.
- Was an AJGA All-American from 2007-10 and played on the victorious U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team.
- Finished the 2010 season No. 1 in junior golf's Polo Golf Rankings.
- That same year made the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur and was runner-up at the Junior PGA Championship.
- At age 14, was runner-up at the 2007 U.S. Junior Amateur.
- Entered the 2013 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament and played as an amateur. Advanced to the final stage in Southern California and finished T95. Chose to return to Los Angeles for another year at USC and did not make any Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE