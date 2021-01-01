Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties QT (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
PGA Tour China Series Victories (1)
- 2014 United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
Additional Victories (1)
-
2014 United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
(1-0)
-
2014 Defeated Xinjun Zhang, Haotong Li, United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
Personal
- Enjoys watching cricket. Loves James Bond movies. Favorite place to visit is Queenstown, New Zealand. Favorite TV show is "The Big Bang Theory."
- Admires players like Adam Scott and Ian Poulter.
- Would like to be featured in Forbes magazine one day.
- Most famous person he met is professional cricket player Michael Clarke.
- If he weren't playing professional golf he would be playing cricket.
- Best sporting event attended was Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings.
- Dream foursome would include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics: Played the weekend at 12-under par with an 8-under 62 Saturday and 4-under 66 Sunday, moving up to a T3 finish with an 18-under 262 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
-
Veritex Bank Championship: Earned a T3 finish at the Veritex Bank Championship at 20-under with four rounds of 68 or better.
2020 Season
-
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Earned his first career title in his 116th start on Tour at 19-under at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. Edged three players by a single stroke after rounds of 67-62-68-68.
-
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Carded weekend rounds of 67-68 to finish T6 at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.
-
Panama Championship: Used rounds of 67-70-70-66 to finish T7 at 7-under 273 in Panama.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 88 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T14 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 63 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 25 starts, highlighted by a T3 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Finished at No. 71 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the 2018 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco at 10-under 132. Finished T43.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted a final-round 9-under 62 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am for his third top-10 of season. Recorded six birdies in a row on the back nine for a T6.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Birdied two of the last five holes for a T10 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Birdied the 72nd hole of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic for a T3.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, nine additional top-10s and 15 cuts made. Was 33rd in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, recorded a T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted a 19-under-par total for a career-best T2 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation, where rounds of 64-66 on the weekend gave way to a share of runner-up honors alongside Zack Sucher and Brian Campbell.
2014 Season
Had a consistent PGA TOUR China season, a year that included one victory and five additional top-10s. Ended the season third on the Order of Merit to earn 2015 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Â Finished T103 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
-
Sanya Hainan Open: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Hainan Open with Li in late-November. A weekend battle never ensued as he shot a 3-over 75 Saturday to trail Li by six shots with 18 holes to play. Came back with a 2-under 70 on the final day to T2 with South Korea's Dohyun Kim, six strokes behind Li's winning pace.
-
Nine Dragons Open: Posted his third consecutive top-10–and his fifth overall–when he T8 at the Nine Dragons Open in November. Final-round 70 left him tied with MacPherson.
-
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Ended a distant 11 shots behind winner Li but still enjoyed a top-five finish with his T4 effort at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open. Jumped into contention with a second-round, 7-under 65 at St. Andrews Zhengzhou GC before a 4-over weekend ended any hopes of winning for a second time.
-
Cadillac Championship: Had another solid chance at victory at the Cadillac Championship in mid-September after a tournament-low, third-round 64. Began the final round in Beijing tied with Bryden Macpherson, two shots behind fellow Australian David McKenzie. Started his Sunday round with eight consecutive pars at Qinghe Bay GC before making birdie on the ninth hole. Appeared ready to make a run when he added another birdie at No. 11. But bogeys on Nos. 14 and 16 and a double bogey at the 17th hole ended any hopes of earning his second title of the campaign. Finished T5.
-
Yunnan Open: Earned his fifth consecutive top-15 showing with a T13 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early August. Had four par-or-better rounds, including a 67-69-68 performance over his final 54 holes.
-
Beijing Open: Was T15 in his next start, at the Earls Beijing Open.
-
Lanhai Open: After winning his first event, backed up that performance with a T10 at the Lanhai Open outside Shanghai, firing a final-round, 3-under 69 to tie with Shih Chang Chan, Mathew Perry, Fei Hao Yang and Wei Huang Wu.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Appeared destined to a runner-up finish at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, trailing playing partner Xin Jun Zhang by a stroke playing the final hole Sunday. He made it into a playoff when Zhang bogeyed the 72nd hole, joining Hao Tong Li in the three-man extra session. After the trio parred the first playoff hole, he rolled in a birdie putt that Zhang and Li couldn't match, giving him his first professional title. Shot rounds of 73-70-67-70, his final round bogey-free, as he became the first Australian to win on the PGA TOUR China Series.
-
Buick Open: Opened 68-70 then was 4-over on the weekend to finish 3-under overall at the Buick Open to T13 with Ray Beaufils and Chris Campbell.
-
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Had an up-and-down week at the PGA TOUR China Series' second qualifying tournament. Enjoyed a tournament-best, 8-under 64 in the first round at the Sandbelt Trails Course at Mission Hills GC. Stumbled to a 5-over 77 on the second day then played even-par golf over the final 36 holes (71-73) to T4 with J.H. Wang, six shots behind medalist Alex Hawley.
-
Isuzu QLD Open: Had a nice showing on the PGA Tour of Australasia in mid-August. Opened 73-74 at the Isuzu Queensland Open then recovered with rounds of 68-71 (5-under) at Brookwater G&CC in Brisbane to T8 with amateur Kade McBride, five shots behind winner Andrew Dodt.
2013 Season
Turned professional midway through the season and counted back-to-back top-10s on the PGA Tour of Australasia in October as his best performances. Finished No. 100 on that circuit's Order of Merit.Â
-
Victorian Open: Finished 24th at the 2013 Victorian Open, shooting a final-round 67.
-
John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: T7 at the Western Australia Open.
-
WA Golfields PGA Championship: He T10 at the WA Golfields PGA Championship.
2012 Season
Played primarily on the PGA Tour of Australasia, with a couple of appearances on the Asian Tour and five PGA TOUR Canada tournaments.
-
Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Best performance of the season was a T5 in Canada, at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open. Shot rounds of 72-69-65-67 in June, tying with Scott Harrington, six shots behind winner Andrew Roque.
-
NSW PGA Championship: Finished T26 at the New South Wales PGA Championship in Australasia.
-
Victorian PGA Championship: Finsihed T17 at the Victorian PGA Championship in Australasia.
2011 Season
Played in seven combined PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour events, missing the cut in all of them.
2010 Season
Made three combined starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Japan Golf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Made it to match play of the 2013 British Amateur by shooting rounds of 72-70 at Royal Cinque's Ports and Prince's Courses in England. Defeated Denmark's Niklas Moeller, 3 and 2, in the first round before falling to Denmark's Kasper Estrup in 20 holes.
- Played in the 2012 Asia-Pacific Amateur and finished seventh. Opened with three consecutive 71s and then added a 69.
- Was fourth at the Sahalee Players Championship in the United States, with a strong weekend (68-69) giving him the top-five finish.