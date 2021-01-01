JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
International Victories (1)
-
2009 Tasmanian Open [Australia]
Personal
- Not many people know that he wanted to play professional cricket, not golf.
- Attended Leighland Christian School in his hometown in Tasmania.
- Gary Barter is his current golf instructor, but has also worked with Nick White.
- Favorite courses he's played are Royal Adelaide in Australia and Sahalee in Seattle, WA.
- Favorite pro teams are the Essendon Football Club, an Australian rules football club, and Argentina's River Plate. "Two and a Half Men" and "Sons of Anarchy" are his favorite TV shows. "Forrest Gump" and "Caddyshack" are his favorite movies. Gary Ablett is his favorite athlete to watch. Loves eating avocado with anything.
- Melbourne and Buenos Aires are his favorite cities to visit.
- Puerto Rico and Aruba are his top vacation spots.
- Neil Armstrong, Winston Churchill and Captain Cook would round out his dream foursome.
- His bucket list includes visiting every continent and over 100 countries.
- Personal motto: "If it is to be it is up to me."
Special Interests
- Playing the guitar, traveling
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made nine cuts in 14 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 57th on the Order of Merit.
-
63 Aberto do Brasil: Next best finish was T11 at the 63rd Aberto do Brasil, where he entered the final round tied for third at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro in September.
-
69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: Best finish and lone top-10 was solo seventh at the season-opening 69th Avianca Colombia Open, where he carded four sub-par rounds in February.
-
Australian PGA Championship: Finished T45 at the Australian PGA Championship in December.
-
54th at European Tour Final Qualifying Stage: Finished solo 54th at European Tour Final Qualifying Stage to earn status on the European Challenge Tour for the 2017 season.
2015 Season
Played all 18 official events on the Latinoamérica Tour schedule, collecting three top-10s and seven top-25s on 13 cuts made. Finished the year ranked 35th on the Order of Merit.
-
Personal Classic presentado por NEC: Best finishes came late in the season, first with a T4 at the Personal Classic in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
-
Bridgestone America's Golf Cup presentado por Value: Teamed up with his countryman Mitch Krywulycz for a T5 finish at the Bridgestone America's Golf Cup, a team-formatted event played in Mexico in October.
-
Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: Finished T7 at the Hyundai-BBVA Abierto de Chile.
-
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: Placed T8 at the Aberto do Brasil.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Moved to Argentina and joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T14 finish at the Buenos Aires Q-School in January.
2014 Season
Made the cut in all 12 of his starts. Had two top-10s and five top-25s.
-
Buick Open: In his next start, finished T23 at the Buick Open, faltering on the weekend in Guangzhou with rounds of 76-73.
-
Hainan Open: Earned his second PGA TOUR China top-10 when he T5 at the Hainan Open in Sanya in late-November. Shot back-to-back 70s in the second and third rounds then finished with a 1-over 73.
-
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Started slowly at the Mission Hills Haikou Open in the PGA TOUR China Series' inaugural event, shooting a 2-over 74. Recovered nicely over his final 54 holes, including making two eagles to T8 in the season-opener.
-
Sail-SBI Open: Picked up a 63rd-place finish at the Sail-SBI Open on the Asian Tour.
-
Second Q-School: Qualified for the PGA TOUR China Series with a T24, giving him a conditional exemption at the second Q-School at Mission Hills GC.
-
Indonesian Masters: Began his season with a 51st-place showing at the Indonesian Masters on the Asian Tour, opening with a 73 and then shooting three consecutive rounds of 72 in Jakarta.
-
Tour Championship: Retained his PGA TOUR China Series' playing privileges for 2015 when he T15 in the season-end Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon. Finished the year 26th on the final Order of Merit.
-
Solaire Open: Made the cut in three of his five starts on the Asian Tour, where a T32 at the Solaire Open in March was his best finish.
2013 Season
-
Venetian Macau Open: Finished 49th at the Venetian Macau Open.
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Only other top-25 came at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, a final-round 78 hurting him.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: Finished 47th at the Thailand Golf Championship and 49th at the Venetian Macau Open.Best finish of his Asian Tour campaign came at the Indonesian Masters, shooting four consecutive 70s for a fifth-place performance, good for a U.S. $25,700 payday.
-
Queensland PGA Championship: Was also T5 in his final start of the year, at the Queensland PGA Championship. Opened with a 62 at Cuty GC in Toowoomba, Australia, and added three more rounds in the 60s to tie with Gareth Paddison, Scott Laycock and Rohan Blizard.
-
Indonesian Masters: Best finish of his Asian Tour campaign came at the Indonesian Masters, shooting four consecutive 70s for a fifth-place performance, good for a US $25,700 payday.
2012 Season
-
Australian Masters: Missed the cut in the Australian Masters late in the year.
-
Perth International: Earned his first paycheck as a professional after turning pro in the fall. Did play in the PGA Tour of Australasia's Perth International, shooting rounds of 73-73-72-70 to T28.