Tom Lewis
Tom Lewis

Tom Lewis

EnglandEngland
153
FEDEXCUP Rank
253
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR139
OWGR
71.360
Scoring Average

Tom Lewis
Tom Lewis
EnglandEngland
Tom Lewis

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

194 lbs

88 kg

Weight

January 05, 1991

Birthday

30

AGE

Welwyn Garden City, England

Birthplace

Welwyn Garden City, England

Residence

2011

Turned Pro

$1,851,031

Career Earnings

Welwyn, Hertfordshire, England

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

International Victories (3)

  • 2011 Portugal Masters [Eur]
  • 2018 Bridgestone Challenge [Eur Chall]
  • 2018 Portugal Masters [Eur]

National Teams

  • 2011 Walker Cup
  • 2010 Eisenhower Trophy

Personal

  • Was named after his father's golfing hero, Tom Watson. The two were paired together in the first two rounds of The 2011 Open Championship where Lewis carded a first-round 65, becoming the first amateur in the history of The Open to shoot 65 or better.
  • From the same hometown and golf club as Sir Nick Faldo.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Held a share of the lead after the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic before finishing T25. Marked his first career 36-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR.

2020 Season

Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and ended the season No. 124 in the FedExCup standings. Made five cuts in 12 starts and recorded the first top-10 finish of his career, a T2 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

  • World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Closed with rounds of 61-66 to tie for second at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Entered the third round tied for 57th before earning the runner-up result. Marked his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR.
  • The Honda Classic: Shot a first-round 66 to hold a share of the lead at The Honda Classic before finishing T47. Marked his second 18-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR and his first since The Open Championship in 2011, where he co-led as an amateur in his PGA TOUR debut.

2019 Season

Won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season fifth in the final priority ranking. Win came in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made four starts on the PGA TOUR highlighted by a T11 at The Open Championship.

2018 Season

  • Portugal Masters: Became the first player to win the Portugal Masters twice after earning his second career European Tour victory at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Week was highlighted by a 61 in the third round, his first score of 61 or lower on the European Tour. Was nine shots behind 18-hole leader Lucas Herbert, marking the biggest comeback on the European Tour since Nathan Holman won the 2015 Australian PGA Championship.

2011 Season

  • The Open Championship: At age 20, became the first amateur to in the history of The Open Championship to shoot 65 or lower, opening with a 65 to hold a share of the 18-hole lead. Went on to finish T30 to claim the Silver Medal awarded to the low amateur.

Amateur Highlights

  • Represented Great Britain and Ireland on the winning Walker Cup team in 2011.
  • Won the 2009 Boys Amateur Championship at Royal St. George's by defeating Eddie Pepperell 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final.