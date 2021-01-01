|
Tom Lewis
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
194 lbs
88 kg
Weight
January 05, 1991
Birthday
30
AGE
Welwyn Garden City, England
Birthplace
Welwyn Garden City, England
Residence
2011
Turned Pro
$1,851,031
Career Earnings
Welwyn, Hertfordshire, England
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (3)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and ended the season No. 124 in the FedExCup standings. Made five cuts in 12 starts and recorded the first top-10 finish of his career, a T2 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
2019 Season
Won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 2 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season fifth in the final priority ranking. Win came in his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made four starts on the PGA TOUR highlighted by a T11 at The Open Championship.
2018 Season
2011 Season
Amateur Highlights