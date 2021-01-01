JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
-
PGA TOUR China: 2014
International Victories (2)
-
2012 GS Caltex Maekyung Open [OneAsia]
-
2012 SK Telcom Open [OneAsia]
Personal
- Has dealt with an accelerated heart rate much of his life. In September 2011, he took a month off to have a procedure done to address the issue.
- Favorite golf course played is Torrey Pines GC in La Jolla, Calif. Would most like to play Augusta National. Favorite food is sushi. Favorite vacation spot is South Korea. Favorite city to visit is Irvine, Calif.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
KC Golf Classic: Held a share of the opening-round lead at the KC Golf Classic. Finished the week T14.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Carded the first double eagle of his career during the final round of the United Leasing & Finance Championship. Finished the week T11.
2016 Season
-
Second Global Qualifying Tournament: Fired a final-round 69 on the final day of the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in mid-January in Kunming to catch Charlie Saxon and finish tied for medalist honors with Saxon. He will be fully exempt for the entire season after being the only player in the field with four under-par rounds.
2015 Season
Had a solid campaign playing primarily on the OneAsia and Korean Tours. Had a pair of top-10s, both in his native South Korea.
-
31st Shinhan Donghae Open: In his second-to-last Korean Tour start of the year, enjoyed a stellar final round at the 31st Shinhan Donghae Open in September–a Sunday 65–to T5 after beginning the day tied for 18th.
-
Gunsan Country Club Open: In June, on the strength of weekend rounds of 69-66 at the Gunsan Country Club Open, finished T4 with Doo Hwan Bang and Dae Eok Jeong, trailing winner Soo Min Lee by four shots.
2014 Season
Played sporadically on PGA TOUR China after earning membership via the Qualifying Tournament.
-
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Only made cut in his two starts was a T20 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open.
-
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: Was an eighth-place finisher at the Global Qualifying Tournament.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: Best finish of the season was a T8 at the OneAsia Tour's Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship. Consistent rounds of 68-67-70-68 left him tied with four others, six shots shy of winner Michio Matsumura.
2013 Season
-
U.S. Open: Was the medalist at U.S. Open qualifying at in Southern California in early June. Shot a 62 at Big Canyon CC and a 71 at Newport Beach CC for a 10-under 133, four shots better than Steven Alker.
-
Chile Classic: Became the season's first player to post back-to-back eagles, performing the feat at the Chile Classic. Holed a bunker shot at the par-5 ninth hole in the first round at Prince of Wales CC and then dunked his second shot at the par-4 10th for another eagle. Posted a 2-under 70 for the round and did not make the 36-hole cut.
2012 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and registered both of his top-10s in the span of three weeks during the spring.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Was T7 in early May at the Stadion Classic at UGA. Moved into contention, one stroke off the lead, after shooting 64 on Saturday but slid back after a final-round 71.
-
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Fired a 7-under 63 in the final round of the TPC Stonebrae Championship to jump into a T5. Opened with a 5-over 75, but followed that with a 68 to make the cut on the number and then added weekend rounds of 66-63 to match the best 36-hole score in tournament history. Finished at 8-under, two back of winner Alex Aragon.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Played in one PGA TOUR event, missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
-
SK Telecom Open: Came back again on the OneAsia Tour, and won again, this time at the SK Telcom Open. He was again the only player in the field with four sub-70 rounds (68-68-67-67) in beating Sang-Hyun Park by three shots. His two victories earned him a little more than $341,000 (U.S.) and easily put him atop that circuit's Order of Merit at the time.
-
GS Caltex Maekyung Open: Earned an international victory in May in his native South Korea, winning the GS Caltex Maekyung Open on the One AsiaTour. Was the only player in the field at Namseoul CC to shoot four rounds in the 60s (69-69-67-68) as he coasted to a five-shot win over Hyun-Woo Ryu.
2011 Season
Youngest member of the PGA TOUR, he claimed five top-25 finishes in 25 starts in his rookie year. Best weeks were a T11 at the Puerto Rico Open and a T18 at the Viking Classic. Best finish on the Japan Golf Tour was a T13 at the 2009 Nagashima Shigeo Invitational.