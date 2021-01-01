|
Chris Epperson
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
140 lbs
64 kg
Weight
October 27, 1982
Birthday
38
AGE
Savannah, Georgia, United States
Birthplace
Bluffton, South Carolina, United States
Residence
Wife: Sarah
Family
Armstrong Atlantic State University (2005, Psychology)
College
2006
Turned Pro
$80,573
Career Earnings
Hilton Head Isl., SC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Was a member of PGA TOUR Canada and made the cut in eight of nine starts. Finished eighth on the Order of Merit, which earned him a spot in December's Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament finals. Had six top-10s and led the Tour with a scoring average of 69.32.
2012 Season
Made the most of his two Korn Ferry Tour starts. Was T14 and then T41.
2011 Season
Made seven Korn Ferry Tour appearances and made five cuts.
2006 Season
Played on the Gateway Tour.