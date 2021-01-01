×
Chris Epperson
Performance
RESULTS

Chris Epperson

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2011

Personal

  • Lists Tim Moss as his instructor.
  • Says his biggest thrill in golf was playing in the 2011 RBC Heritage. Has attended every RBC Heritage since 1985.
  • Asked his wife, Sarah, to marry him in Rockefeller Center in New York in December of 2012.
  • First car was a 1989 Mustang GT convertible.
  • Favorite course to play is Ford Plantation in Richmond Hill, Ga., and Timaquana CC in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Would like to play Augusta National, Oakmont CC, Pebble Beach GL and Merion.
  • Favorite teams are the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. "Suits," "Justified" and "Homeland" are his favorite TV shows, and "Forrest Gump" and "The Shawshank Redemption" are his favorite movies. The Count of Monte Cristo and The Purpose Driven Life are his favorite books. Seafood and bison ribeye are his favorite foods. The Zac Brown Band, The Avett Brothers and Dean Martin are the entertainers he enjoys most. Tom Watson and Tim Tebow are his favorite athlete to watch. Top cities/vacation spots are Rome, New York, Las Vegas and Savannah.
  • Would include his dad, Bobby Jones and Martin in his dream foursome.
  • Says he can do the Robot.
  • Bucket list includes traveling the world, going hunting "up north and out west" and playing all the great golf courses.
  • Attended Savannah Christian Prep school as a junior and senior.
  • Has one brother and one sister.
  • Charity work includes March of Dimes for polio research because his mother has polio and post-polio syndrome.
  • Worked for family-owned E.A.C. Heating & Air throughout high school and college, "doing every job imaginable."
  • His entrance song to the first tee would be "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.

Special Interests

  • Traveling, hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Was a member of PGA TOUR Canada and made the cut in eight of nine starts. Finished eighth on the Order of Merit, which earned him a spot in December's Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament finals. Had six top-10s and led the Tour with a scoring average of 69.32.

  • Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: A pair of 63s in the second and sixth rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament resulted in a ninth-place finish.
  • ATB Financial Classic Presented by TELUS: Best finish was a T2 at the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary in early August.
  • Vancouver Open: Won the Vanouver Open in the summer, a Vancouver Golf Tour event scheduled in between PGA TOUR Canada stops. Defeated Nick Taylor and Riley Wheeldon in a playoff.

2012 Season

Made the most of his two Korn Ferry Tour starts. Was T14 and then T41.

  • Neediest Kids Championship: At the Neediest Kids Championship, finished T41.
  • Chiquita Classic: Was T14 at the Chiquita Classic in September. Opened 70-66-68 and was tied for 10th with a round to play. Shot a final-round 72. That finish earned him a spot in the next week's Neediest Kids Championship.

2011 Season

Made seven Korn Ferry Tour appearances and made five cuts.

  • Mylan Classic: His top finish was a T18 at the Mylan Classic, thanks to an opening 66 and a third-round 67.

2006 Season

Played on the Gateway Tour.