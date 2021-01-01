|
Corey Nagy
Full Name
NAY-ghee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
197 lbs
89 kg
Weight
September 20, 1988
Birthday
32
AGE
Charlotte, North Carolina
Birthplace
Charlotte, North Carolina
Residence
Single
Family
University of North Carolina-Charlotte (2010, Psychology)
College
2010
Turned Pro
$68,407
Career Earnings
Charlotte, NC, United States
City Plays From
Website
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events, all in August. Made three cuts with two top-25 finishes.
2014 Season
2013 Season
Played on a Major Medical Exemption in 2013. Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Had three top 25s.
2012 Season
Made the cut in just one of nine Korn Ferry Tour starts. Rookie on Tour in 2012. Had made one cut in five career starts over the previous two seasons. Had not played in a PGA TOUR event.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Member of the 2010 Arnold Palmer Cup Team.
Amateur Highlights