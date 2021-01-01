×
Corey Nagy
Corey Nagy
Corey Nagy

Full Name

NAY-ghee

Pronunciation

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

197 lbs

89 kg

Weight

September 20, 1988

Birthday

32

AGE

Charlotte, North Carolina

Birthplace

Charlotte, North Carolina

Residence

Single

Family

University of North Carolina-Charlotte (2010, Psychology)

College

2010

Turned Pro

$68,407

Career Earnings

Charlotte, NC, United States

City Plays From

http://www.coreynagy.com

Website

National Teams

  • 2010 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Always marks his golf ball with a 1988 quarter.
  • Favorite pro teams are the Golden State Warriors, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets. Favorite movies are "Caddyshack" and "Remember the Titans," or "anything with Denzel Washington." Favorite food is Chick-fil-A. Favorite athletes to watch are Stephen Curry, Michael Phelps and Luke Kuechly. Favorite gadget is a Bose speaker.
  • Carries tons of food in his golf bag for snacks.
  • Not many people know that he loves hip-hop music.
  • Active volunteer with The First Tee of Charlotte.
  • Assistant golf coach at former Vance High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Special Interests

  • Ping-pong, going to the beach, working out

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events, all in August. Made three cuts with two top-25 finishes.

  • Digital Ally Open: T23 at the Digital Ally Open.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T18 at the Utah Championship.

2014 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Made just one Korn Ferry Tour appearance, missing the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May.

2013 Season

Played on a Major Medical Exemption in 2013. Played in 18 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Had three top 25s.

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Had three top 25s, with a T10 at the News Sentinel Open in August his best performance.

2012 Season

Made the cut in just one of nine Korn Ferry Tour starts. Rookie on Tour in 2012. Had made one cut in five career starts over the previous two seasons. Had not played in a PGA TOUR event.

2011 Season

  • Chiquita Classic: Tied for 22nd at the 2011 Chiquita Classic.

2010 Season

Member of the 2010 Arnold Palmer Cup Team.

Amateur Highlights

  • Four-time Division I All-American at UNC-Charlotte.
  • Four-time conference player of the year at Vance High School in Charlotte.
  • Graduated Cum Laude at UNC Charlotte.
  • Four time All American after winning five college events.
  • Member of four conference championships at UNC Charlotte.