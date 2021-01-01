×
Nick Rousey

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

June 14, 1980

Birthday

41

AGE

Anniston, Alabama

Birthplace

Pensacola, Florida

Residence

Wife, Laura; Natalie Elizabeth (6/22/12)

Family

University of Alabama (2003, Hotel and Restauraunt Management)

College

2003

Turned Pro

$253,842

Career Earnings

Pensacola, FL, United States

City Plays From

http://www.nickrouseygolf.com/

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

Personal

  • Was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2008 after a stellar career at Central Alabama Community College.
  • Favorite website is rolltide.com.
  • Favorite athlete to watch was Joe Montana.
  • Favorite restaurants are Moe's and Chick-fil-A.
  • Not many people know he draws in his free time.
  • Supports World Vision to help better the lives of children.
  • Went to Escambia High School in Pensacola, the same high school as Emmitt Smith, Trent Richardson and PGA TOUR winner Joe Durant.
  • Has one older brother who is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.
  • Father spent 21 years in the U.S. Army, served two terms in Vietnam and is now a district director for the PGA of America.
  • Favorite courses are Oak Hill CC and Pebble Beach GL, and he would like to play Bandon Dunes.
  • Ringtone is "Free" by the Zac Brown Band.
  • Favorite teams include Alabama, the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco 49ers.
  • Favorite movie is "The Shawshank Redemption."
  • Favorite place to vacation is San Francisco.
  • Would round out his dream foursome with his dad, Montana and Jack Nicklaus.
  • Bucket list includes riding with the Blue Angels and attending the Skip Barber auto-racing school.

Special Interests

  • Reading, sketching

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 131 on the money list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 16 starts.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: T14 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

2014 Season

Competed in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting three top-25s. Made eight cuts. Finished the season 94th on the money list. Concluded the season making the cut in four of his last five tournaments to rise from 123rd in earnings to 94th at season's end.

  • Midwest Classic: A top-25 came in July, at the Midwest Classic (T11).
  • Nova Scotia Open: A top-25 came in July, at the Nova Scotia Open (T12).

2013 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 21 starts during his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had five top-25 finishes to go along with a pair of third-place weeks. Made the cut in just one of four Finals' events.

  • Mylan Classic: Second top-10 came in early August with a T3 effort at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh that pushed him to No. 28 on the money list with just three Regular Season events remaining on the schedule.
  • Mid-Atlantic Championship: Posted the best final-round score (66) at the Mid-Atlantic Championship and jumped up from a T44 to a T11 finish.
  • Stadion Classic at UGA: Had a career-best, third-place finish at the rain-shortened Stadion Classic at UGA in early May. Moved into contention Saturday, firing a 5-under 66, the day's lowest score.

2012 Season

Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the first time and earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T130. Made 16 starts on the NGA Hooters Tour, with a pair of runner-up finishes, at the Mountain Lakes Classic and the Kandy Waters Memorial Classic.

2011 Season

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best finish a T44 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Texas Honing Open: Won the NGA Hooters Tour's Texas Honing Open sponsored by Robert Steele.

2010 Season

Made three cuts in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Best result was a T4 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.

2009 Season

Won three times on the Emerald Coast Professional Golf Tour.

2007 Season

Won the Chesdin Landing Chesdin Realty Open on the NGA Hooters Tour.

2003 Season

Was the leading money-winner on the DP Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time team and individual junior college national champion.
  • Was a U.S. team member at the World University Games.
  • Two-time SEC Academic All American.
  • Was the Escambia County (Florida) golf champion in 1998.