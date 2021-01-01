|
Nick Rousey
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
June 14, 1980
Birthday
41
AGE
Anniston, Alabama
Birthplace
Pensacola, Florida
Residence
Wife, Laura; Natalie Elizabeth (6/22/12)
Family
University of Alabama (2003, Hotel and Restauraunt Management)
College
2003
Turned Pro
$253,842
Career Earnings
Pensacola, FL, United States
City Plays From
http://www.nickrouseygolf.com/
Website
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 131 on the money list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 16 starts.
2014 Season
Competed in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting three top-25s. Made eight cuts. Finished the season 94th on the money list. Concluded the season making the cut in four of his last five tournaments to rise from 123rd in earnings to 94th at season's end.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 21 starts during his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had five top-25 finishes to go along with a pair of third-place weeks. Made the cut in just one of four Finals' events.
2012 Season
Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the first time and earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T130. Made 16 starts on the NGA Hooters Tour, with a pair of runner-up finishes, at the Mountain Lakes Classic and the Kandy Waters Memorial Classic.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made three cuts in four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Won three times on the Emerald Coast Professional Golf Tour.
2007 Season
Won the Chesdin Landing Chesdin Realty Open on the NGA Hooters Tour.
2003 Season
Was the leading money-winner on the DP Tour.
Amateur Highlights