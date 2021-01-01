JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2015 Guatemala Stella Artois Open
International Victories (6)
-
2010 88th Westchester Open
-
2011 Met PGA Championship [Metropolitan PGA]
-
2012 New York State Open [Metropolitan PGA]
-
2012 97th MET Open [Metropolitan PGA]
-
2013 New York State Open [Metropolitan PGA]
-
2015 93rd Westchester Open
Additional Victories (1)
-
2015 Guatemala Stella Artois Open
Personal
- Attended Rockville High in Rockville, Maryland where he was a member of the school's soccer team that won the Maryland State Championship in 1996.
- At Penn State he also took the PGM Program (PGA Golf Management University Program).
- Names Bobby Heins and Michael Breed as the golf instructors he has had.
- Winged Foot, Kiawah Ocean Course and the Bear's Course are his favorite golf courses.
- Uses a crushed $1 coin as his ball marker.
- Not many people know that he is an ambidextrous and that he was a soccer player before he picked up golf.
- His personal motto: "Always treat others as you would like to be treated."
- His favorite charities are PSU Dance Marathon and the Met PGA Junior Golf Program.
- Considers his PGA TOUR Championship starts as the biggest thrill he has ever had in golf.
- Worked as a PGA Professional at Burning Tree Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Special Interests
- Fishing, traveling, movies, music, spending time with friends.
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made the cut in 8 of his 14 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 92 on the Order of Merit.
-
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Finished T24 at the Argentina Classic (November.)
-
San Luis Championship: T24 at the San Luis Championship (September).
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Finished T29 at the Rust-Oleum Championship to make the cut in one of his three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
Played 16 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked No. 11 on the Order of Merit following a victory, three top-10s and five top-25s on 12 cuts made.
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Had a T9 finish at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica TOUR Championship in December.
-
110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Was solo seventh finish at the VISA Open de Argentina in November.
-
The Players Cup: Finished T8 at The Players Cup on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada in July.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Won the rain-shortened Guatemala Stella Artois Open in May for his first Tour title in 28 starts. Tied for the 36-hole lead heading into a 36-hole Sunday finish, he carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Sunday morning to get to 201 (-15) and take a commanding four-stroke lead thru 54 holes. Thunderstorms rolled into the area and forced the suspension of the final round at 4 p.m. when he was tied for the lead with Marcelo Rozo of Colombia. Bad weather forced Tour officials to cancel the final round and the standings were reverted back to the 54-hole leaderboard.
2014 Season
Made the cut in three of eight starts in Canada. Had back-to-back top 20s on PGA TOUR Canada. Kept his Tour card by finishing No. 42 in the Order of Merit.
-
Personal Classic: Closed his year in Latin America with a T10 finish at the Personal Classic in November for his third top-10 in 13 starts.
-
The Players Cup: T13 at The Players Cup in July.
-
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open presented by SaskTel: Finished T17 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
-
Dominican Republic Open: The following month improved to a T8 finish at the Dominican Republic Open, an event in which he was one of three co-leaders through 54 holes.
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Collected his first career top 10 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T9 at the Mundo Maya Open in Merida, Mexico in April.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: In March, he missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open, an event he entered via the Monday Qualifier.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Claimed his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card back with a T9 finish at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Florida in January. It was his second consecutive year earning the Tour card in Sebring.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 70 in the Order of Merit to drop his Tour card. Made the cut in 8 of his 12 starts.
-
PGA Championship: Made his fourth consecutive PGA Championship start as one of three players who survived a six-man playoff at the PGA Professional National Championship (PNC) played at Sunriver Resort in Oregon in June.
-
Dominican Republic Open: The best of two top-25 finishes was T13 at the Dominican Republic Open in June.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Had earned his Tour card with a T25 finish at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Florida in February to earn conditional status for the season.
-
New York State Open: Posted rounds of 66, 68 and 72 for a total of 7-under par 206 to win the New York State Open at Bethpage Black in July. It was his second consecutive year winning that event.
2012 Season
-
97th MET Open: Won the 97th MET Open in August of 2012.
1900 Season
-
93rd Westchester Golf Association Open Championship: Won the 93rd Westchester Open at Brae Burn Country Club in July. Shot 63-72-71 for a three-stroke win at 10-under 206.