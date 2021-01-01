|
Andy Winings
Full Name
WINE-ings
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
March 28, 1987
Birthday
34
AGE
Franklin, Indiana
Birthplace
Brownsburg, Indiana
Residence
Single
Family
University of Kentucky (2009, Communications)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$189,798
Career Earnings
Fishers, IN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, made nine cuts and recorded one top-25.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, four top-25s and eight cuts made. Was 65th on the final combined money list. Season began with four consecutive missed cuts, followed by T24, T32 and T37 in his next three starts. Had two top 25s in his last eight starts to finish 54th on the Regular Season money list. Missed the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.
2014 Season
2013 Season
In seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, made two cuts, which resulted in T47 and T60 finishes.
2012 Season
Made 16 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Monday-qualified at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and posted back-to-back 65s on the weekend to finish solo third. Ended the week at 20-under par, one stroke short of joining a playoff.
2011 Season
Conditionally exempt on the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T93 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
2010 Season
Amateur Highlights