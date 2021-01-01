×
Andy Winings
Andy Winings

Andy Winings

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
34
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
University of Kentucky (2009, Communications)
College
Franklin, Indiana
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Andy Winings
Andy Winings
United StatesUnited States
No additional profile information available

Andy Winings

Full Name

WINE-ings

Pronunciation

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

March 28, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Franklin, Indiana

Birthplace

Brownsburg, Indiana

Residence

Single

Family

University of Kentucky (2009, Communications)

College

2009

Turned Pro

$189,798

Career Earnings

Fishers, IN, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Says his biggest thrill in golf is winning the Waterloo Open.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is catching a 10-pound bass.
  • Favorite course to play is The Dye Course in French Lick, Ind. Would like to play Augusta National.
  • Never travels without his fishing poles, and his favorite website is tacklewarehouse.com.
  • Favorite teams are the Kentucky Wildcats and the Indianapolis Colts.
  • Favorite TV show is "Lost Lake."
  • Favorite entertainer is Darius Rucker, and his favorite athlete to watch is Peyton Manning.
  • Favorite city to visit is Zapapa, Texas, while Clewiston, Fla., is his favorite vacation spot.
  • Favorite gadgets are Structure and Side Scan to help locate fish.
  • Would put his father, brother and grandfather in his dream foursome.
  • Says not many people know he owns a pair of ostrich-skin cowboy boots.
  • Bucket list includes fishing all the famous bass fishing lakes.
  • Personal motto is "Never Give Up."
  • If the Korn Ferry Tour were to pitch his story to a media outlet, he suggests Bassmaster magazine or the World Fishing Network.
  • Lists Wolf Run GC as his favorite course.
  • Nickname is "A-Dub".

Special Interests

  • Fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, made nine cuts and recorded one top-25.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one runner-up, four top-25s and eight cuts made. Was 65th on the final combined money list. Season began with four consecutive missed cuts, followed by T24, T32 and T37 in his next three starts. Had two top 25s in his last eight starts to finish 54th on the Regular Season money list. Missed the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events.

  • Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Lone top 10 came in late June at the Air Capital Classic, where he opened with a 66. Carded 65-66 to grab a two-stroke advantage after three rounds. Was bogey-free on Friday and Saturday, entering Sunday's play with the 54-hole lead (by two shots) for the first time in his career. Started the round with six consecutive pars before recording a bogey. Bounced back with a birdie at the next hole to go out in 35. Gained control of the tournament with a birdie at No. 10 but quickly fell back with back-to-back bogeys at 12 and 13. Regained composure, birdieing the next hole for a share of the lead with four to play. A bogey at the 72nd hole proved costly as he came up one shy of winner Rob Oppenheim. The 1-over 71 was good for a runner-up performance, a Tour-career best, and leaped him from 128th to 37th in earnings.

2014 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament, closing with 67-66. Birdies on the last two holes by Matt Fast knocked him outside the top 10 on the last day that would have mean even better status.

2013 Season

In seven Korn Ferry Tour starts, made two cuts, which resulted in T47 and T60 finishes.

2012 Season

Made 16 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Monday-qualified at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and posted back-to-back 65s on the weekend to finish solo third. Ended the week at 20-under par, one stroke short of joining a playoff.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Was T24 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open after being two strokes off the lead at the halfway point at TPC Sawgrass.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was a Monday qualifier at the Cox Classic and finished T27.

2011 Season

Conditionally exempt on the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T93 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

2010 Season

  • Chiquita Classic: Missed the cut at the Chiquita Classic, his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Amateur Highlights

  • All-American and a two-time All-Southeastern Conference and All-Academic selection at Kentucky.
  • Named all-state in golf at Franklin Community High School in Indiana.
  • Also a three-year letter-winner in soccer.
  • Won the 2007 Indiana Amateur Championship.