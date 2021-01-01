JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2015 68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle
International Victories (2)
-
2015 II Abierto de la Pradera de Potosí [Colombia]
-
2016 III Abierto de la Pradera de Potosí [Colombia]
Additional Victories (1)
-
2016 68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle
Personal
- Favorite course to play is the South Course at Torrey Pines GC outside San Diego.
- Favorite golfers are Tiger Woods, Luke Donald and Retief Goosen.
- Favorite movies are "Gladiator," "Argo," and "The Butterfly Effect." His top TV program is "That '70s Show."
- Likes the music of U2 and Dashboard Confessional.
- Enjoys Italian and Colombian foods.
- Father is a real-estate developer.
- Lived in England for two years when he was younger.
- Spent his first two years of high school at Granbury (Texas) High School, where he played golf and soccer. Qualified as an individual for the state championships as a freshman.
- Returned to graduate from Gimnasio Los Caobos in Bogota. Named Athlete of the Year for his final two years there.
- Favorite pro team is Spain's Barcelona FC.
- Favorite athlete to watch is Roger Federer.
- Favorite city is London.
- Seve Ballesteros and Lee Trevino would round out his dreamed threesome.
- Not many people know that he is a very good tennis player.
- Bucket list includes skydiving.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Placed well in his first two starts of the Korn Ferry Tour season, but only made one cut on following ten starts to finish the regular season ranked 124th on the money list.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Finished T10 at the Mexico Championship.
-
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Was T17 at the Servientrega Championship.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: Made three cuts in six starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where his only top-25 was a T6 finish at the Lexus Panama Classic in March.
-
Abierto de la Pradera de Potosí: Won the Colombian Tour's Abierto de la Pradera de Potosí in February for the second consecutive year.
2015 Season
Played 15 tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, posted four top-10s and six top 25s to finish the season No. 9 on the Order of Merit.
-
68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: Dominated the 68th Avianca Colombia Open presented by Arturo Calle to become the first champion of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season in March. Carded rounds of 65-69-67-65 to cruise to a six-stroke victory at 18-under 266. His margin of victory matched the third largest ever on Tour.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned his Tour card by sharing runner-up honors at the Qualifying Tournament in Lima, Peru in January.
-
II Abierto de la Pradera de Potosí: Won the II Abierto de la Pradera de Potosí, the Colombian Tour opening event of the season. Defeated Jorge Fernández Valdés of Argentina by one after posting rounds of 70-66-68-68 for a total of 272 (-16).
2014 Season
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Made the cut in 7 of his 16 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where his only top-25 finish was T7 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC in Montevideo, Uruguay in April. Closed the year ranked 81st on the Order of Merit.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Claimed his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card back with a T11 finish at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Florida in January. Entered the last three holes in a tie for 25th, but finished birdie-birdie-birdie to finish T11, way inside the top 20 who earned full exempt status for the first half of the season.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 73 in the Order of Merit to drop his playing privileges. Made the cut in seven of his nine starts, collecting three top-25 finished during the second half of the year.
-
Lexus Peru Open: His best finish was T19 at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T13 at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Florida in February.
2012 Season
Made four cuts without any top-25 finish in 18 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Arturo Calle Colombian Coffee Classic presented by Avianca: Had a T10 finish on his only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start at the Colombian Coffee Classic in Cali, Colombia in December.
-
Valero Texas Open: Made the halfway cut at the PGA TOUR's Valero Texas Open, but missed a secondary cut after the third round and finished 80th.
2011 Season
Turned pro in January. Made the cut in four of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes. Also played on the NGA Tour. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season ranked No. 98 on the money list.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Best week was a T6 at the Miccosukee Championship in October.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Posted rounds of 74 and 72 to miss the cut at the Puerto Rico Open on his first career start on the PGA TOUR.
2010 Season
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Earned an exemption into the 2010 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational and played as an amateur but missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-year starter at Oregon State University (2007-2010), where he became the first OSU golfer ever named first-team All-America. Was also named first-team All-Pac 10 as a senior. Finished fourth at the NCAA Championship after firing a course-record 66 in
- Finished T4 at the 63rd Colombian Open on the Tour de las Américas.
- Ranked as high as the No. 2 amateur in his native Colombia.
- Played in the Callaway World Junior Golf Championship twice.