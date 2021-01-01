Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2015

National Teams

2010 Palmer Cup

Personal

Says if he weren't playing golf professionally, he'd be "one heck of a marketer."

Favorite college team is the University of Mississippi, while his favorite pro teams are the Dallas Cowboys and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Never travels without his sleep noise machine.

Favorite book is The Bible.

Travels with dog, Yodi, a chihuahua.

Special Interests

Hunting, fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded weekend rounds of 67-66 en route to a T9 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded weekend rounds of 67-66 en route to a T9 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 37 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 22 starts, including a season-best T3 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished T89 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used rounds of 64-66-69-72 to finish T7 at 17-under 271. Carded an albatross on the par-5 eighth during the second round.

Used rounds of 64-66-69-72 to finish T7 at 17-under 271. Carded an albatross on the par-5 eighth during the second round. BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded rounds of 67-65-66 to finish T3 at 16-under 198 at the rain-shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

Carded rounds of 67-65-66 to finish T3 at 16-under 198 at the rain-shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T8 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship for his first top-10 finish of the year.

2018 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 25 starts, with lone top-10 coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship (3rd). Finished the season No. 174 in the FedExCup. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Minor Medical Extension category with one available start to earn 211 FedExCup points. Earned 166 points during the season (No. 125 Seamus Power collected 377).

Sanderson Farms Championship: In his eighth start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finished solo-third at 12-under 276. Birdied seven of his first nine holes on Sunday, good for a front-nine 29 to get to within three strokes of the lead, but played the final nine holes 2-over to finish seven shots back. Calling the Country Club of Jackson his home course, his previous-best showing was a T14 in 2013.

2017 Season

Sophomore season on the PGA TOUR included 13 made cuts in 22 starts, with a T8 at the Wells Fargo Championship his lone top-10 finish. Ended the season No. 160 in the FedExCup standings. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with four starts, one runner-up, and four cuts made. Was 17th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with an eighth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Posted a T2 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open in his second start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Birdied two of his last three holes to finish one shot back of Chesson Hadley.

Posted a T2 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open in his second start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Birdied two of his last three holes to finish one shot back of Chesson Hadley. Wells Fargo Championship: In his second start in the Wells Fargo Championship, finished T8 at Eagle Point. Marked his only top-10 of the PGA TOUR season.

2016 Season

Among 10 top-25 finishes in 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour were four top-10 showings, two of which were runner-up finishes. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with his 13th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Finished No. 30 in the final priority-ranking order. Three Korn Ferry Tour Finals starts included MC (DAP Championship), T18 (Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco and a WD (Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship).

News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Tied the round of the day with a third-round 9-under 62 at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot on the way to his fourth top-10 of the season with a T5 finish.

Tied the round of the day with a third-round 9-under 62 at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot on the way to his fourth top-10 of the season with a T5 finish. Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Moved inside the top 25 on the money list with a T2 performance at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Never threatened the lead until late on Sunday when he closed out the tournament birdie-par-eagle-birdie-birdie-par to move inside the top 10. The 63 on Sunday matched his career-low final-round score on Tour (2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am).

Moved inside the top 25 on the money list with a T2 performance at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Never threatened the lead until late on Sunday when he closed out the tournament birdie-par-eagle-birdie-birdie-par to move inside the top 10. The 63 on Sunday matched his career-low final-round score on Tour (2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am). Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: After a T17 in the Nashville Golf Open, added a second top-10 at the Air Capital Classic. Fired 65-66 on the weekend for a T6.

After a T17 in the Nashville Golf Open, added a second top-10 at the Air Capital Classic. Fired 65-66 on the weekend for a T6. United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made the cut in four of his first six Korn Ferry Tour starts before posting a T2 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship, his second straight runner-up in the event. Closed with a round of 67, but bogeyed the 17th hole to fall one-shot shy of winner Seamus Power.

2015 Season

Managed just 11 made cuts in 25 starts during his rookie season with a T20 at the Wells Fargo Championship his lone top-25 finish. In a late season attempt to make the FedExCup Playoffs, missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship and Wyndham Championship to finish the year No. 179 in the FedExCup standings.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made just one of four cuts, a T43 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run. Finished 92nd on the Finals money list.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made just one of four cuts, a T43 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run. Finished 92nd on the Finals money list. United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: A T2 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship was his best effort in seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2014 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, which included a runner-up, two T3s, a fourth-place outing and eight top-25s. Opened his season with top-25s in three of his first four tournaments in Latin America. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (16th on the money list).

Midwest Classic: Bounced back from a first-round 71 at the Midwest Classic in July with 67-65-67 over his final 54 holes for a solo fourth.

Bounced back from a first-round 71 at the Midwest Classic in July with 67-65-67 over his final 54 holes for a solo fourth. BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In mid-May, opened with a 65 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Followed it with rounds of 70-69 and entered the final day T9. Fired a bogey-free 63 Sunday but came up one short of champion Max Homa.

In mid-May, opened with a 65 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Followed it with rounds of 70-69 and entered the final day T9. Fired a bogey-free 63 Sunday but came up one short of champion Max Homa. El Bosque Mexico Championship: Was one stroke off the lead after 54 holes of the El Bosque Mexico Championship in mid-April. Posted a 73 in the final round and finished T3 for the second tournament in a row.

Was one stroke off the lead after 54 holes of the El Bosque Mexico Championship in mid-April. Posted a 73 in the final round and finished T3 for the second tournament in a row. Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Started 66-65 to take the 36-hole lead by two at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late March. Fell to a tie for ninth heading into Sunday after a third-round 73. Bounced back with a bogey-free 67 to finish T3, one shot out of a playoff.

2013 Season

Spent the year competing on the NGA Pro Golf Tour, where he finished 11th on the money list with one victory to his credit (Eagle's Landing Classic).

Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Rebounded from an opening-round 73 to post four straight sub-par rounds and finish T32 at the Korn Ferry Tour National Qualifying Tournament in December.

Rebounded from an opening-round 73 to post four straight sub-par rounds and finish T32 at the Korn Ferry Tour National Qualifying Tournament in December. Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2012 Season

Played on the NGA Pro Golf Tour and was that circuit's Rookie of the Year. Played in the PGA TOUR's True South Classic and finished T21. Was T10 after three rounds.

2011 Season

Viking Classic: Played in the Viking Classic as an amateur and finished T64.

2010 Season

Viking Classic: Played in the PGA TOUR's Viking Classic as an amateur and missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights