Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
PGA TOUR: 2019
National Teams
Personal
- Learned golf by mirroring his father and plays left-handed, despite being right-handed in everything else.
- Is a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Always marks his ball with a quarter from the 1960s.
- Favorite TV show is "The Simpsons." Favorite movies are anything with Denzel Washington. Favorite entertainers are Kanye West and Eminem. Favorite book is Golf is Not a Game of Perfect.
- Dream foursome includes Bubba Watson, Lee Trevino and David Feherty.
- Favorite quote is "Our best is better than the rest."
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded weekend rounds of 65-66 to finish the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank T8 at 17-under 267.
- LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds of 68 or better, including a final-round 64, to finish runner-up at 22-under 266 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
- Country Club de Bogota Championship: Fired four rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-third finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 12 made cuts in 23 starts, highlighted by two runner-up results. Was 27th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a solo-second at the Winco Foods Portland Open to move to No. 10 on the Regular Season money list.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Posted rounds of 66-69-69-66–270 (-14) at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz to finish in solo-second, moving from 41st on the money list to No. 10.
Savannah Golf Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s for a T8 at the Savannah Golf Championship. His second top-10 in three starts.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Picked up the first runner-up finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Eagled the 72nd hole to finish two strokes behind winner Martin Trainer.
2017 Season
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Posted his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 since 2012 at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega. Carded 69-68 on the weekend for a T8.
2016 Season
Cape Breton Open: Shot rounds of 67-69 on the weekend to finish 10th at the Cape Breton Open for second top-10 performance of the 2016 campaign.
GolfBC Championship: Carded rounds of 68-67-69-65 to finish in fourth place at the inaugural GolfBC Championship.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Earned exempt status with medalist honors at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Santee, Calif., posting rounds of 69-69-66-70.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 21 starts.
Mylan Classic: Fired an opening round 66 at the Mylan Classic and finished the tournament T7, his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Collected his first top-10 of the year near Pittsburgh. Highlight of the week were back-to-back eagles in the third round at Southpointe GC. Holed a 15-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 eighth hole and then holed a pitching wedge at the par-4 ninth.
2011 Season
Was a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had made only four career starts prior to the beginning of the season.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T30 at the Utah Championship.
2010 Season
Reno-Tahoe Open: On the PGA TOUR at the Reno-Tahoe Open, he missed the cut.