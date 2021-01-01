×
John Chin

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

April 24, 1987

Birthday

34

AGE

Fairfax, Virginia

Birthplace

Temecula, California

Residence

Single

Family

University of California-Irvine (2010, Sociology)

College

2010

Turned Pro

$900,716

Career Earnings

Temecula, CA, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
  • PGA TOUR: 2019

National Teams

  • 2010 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Learned golf by mirroring his father and plays left-handed, despite being right-handed in everything else.
  • Is a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Always marks his ball with a quarter from the 1960s.
  • Favorite TV show is "The Simpsons." Favorite movies are anything with Denzel Washington. Favorite entertainers are Kanye West and Eminem. Favorite book is Golf is Not a Game of Perfect.
  • Dream foursome includes Bubba Watson, Lee Trevino and David Feherty.
  • Favorite quote is "Our best is better than the rest."

Special Interests

  • Football, TV

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded weekend rounds of 65-66 to finish the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank T8 at 17-under 267.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds of 68 or better, including a final-round 64, to finish runner-up at 22-under 266 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
  • Country Club de Bogota Championship: Fired four rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-third finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Carded weekend rounds of 65-66 to finish the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank T8 at 17-under 267.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds of 68 or better, including a final-round 64, to finish runner-up at 22-under 266 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
  • Country Club de Bogota Championship: Fired four rounds in the 60s en route to a solo-third finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 12 made cuts in 23 starts, highlighted by two runner-up results. Was 27th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a solo-second at the Winco Foods Portland Open to move to No. 10 on the Regular Season money list.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Posted rounds of 66-69-69-66–270 (-14) at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz to finish in solo-second, moving from 41st on the money list to No. 10.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: Posted four rounds in the 60s for a T8 at the Savannah Golf Championship. His second top-10 in three starts.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Picked up the first runner-up finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Eagled the 72nd hole to finish two strokes behind winner Martin Trainer.

2017 Season

  • Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: Posted his first Korn Ferry Tour top-10 since 2012 at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega. Carded 69-68 on the weekend for a T8.

2016 Season

  • Cape Breton Open: Shot rounds of 67-69 on the weekend to finish 10th at the Cape Breton Open for second top-10 performance of the 2016 campaign.
  • GolfBC Championship: Carded rounds of 68-67-69-65 to finish in fourth place at the inaugural GolfBC Championship.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Earned exempt status with medalist honors at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Santee, Calif., posting rounds of 69-69-66-70.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 21 starts.

  • Mylan Classic: Fired an opening round 66 at the Mylan Classic and finished the tournament T7, his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Collected his first top-10 of the year near Pittsburgh. Highlight of the week were back-to-back eagles in the third round at Southpointe GC. Holed a 15-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 eighth hole and then holed a pitching wedge at the par-4 ninth.

2011 Season

Was a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had made only four career starts prior to the beginning of the season.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Was T30 at the Utah Championship.

2010 Season

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: On the PGA TOUR at the Reno-Tahoe Open, he missed the cut.