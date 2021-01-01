JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2011
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Enjoys boating, fishing and hunting.
- Lists executing a putt or shot under pressure as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Says racing cars, which he did from age 16-22, is his biggest thrill outside golf.
- Favorite courses played include Augusta National, Muirfield Village and Crystal Downs.
- Lists Riviera CC as the course he'd most like to play.
- Never travels without his passport.
- Favorite college team is Xavier men's basketball, and his favorite pro teams are the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. Favorite TV shows are "Arrested Development" and "Family Guy." Favorite movies are "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Lonesome Dove." Favorite music group is the Talking Heads and his top meal is ribs. Enjoys eating at Chipotle. Favorite athletes to watch are college basketball players and, as he says, "controversial ones." Favorite cities to visit are London, Dallas and Charleston, S.C. Lists favorite vacation spot as "anywhere you don't have to wear shoes."
- Keeps packet protein in his golf bag as a snack.
- Not many people know he used to race cars and graduated with a 3.87 GPA in college.
- Bucket list includes driving the pace car in the Indianapolis 500.
- Is involved with the St. Joe's Orphanage for Troubled Teens in Cincinnati.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Ended the season 85th in the Order of Merit.
Niagara Championship: In lone start of the 2016 season, closed with rounds of 69-68 to finish T7 at the Niagara Championship.
2015 Season
Made three cuts in seven starts.
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Season-best finish was a T32 at The Syncrude Boreal.
2014 Season
Competed in 12 events on PGA TOUR Canada, posted two top-10s, including a victory, and finished ninth on the earnings' chart.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Earned his first PGA TOUR Canada win, at the Staal Foundation Open. Held a two-stroke lead entering the final round after opening 67-65-68. Holed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to shoot 71 and defeat Greg Eason by one stroke. Moved to fifth on the Order of Merit at the time.
Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Recorded four rounds in the 60s to finish T4 at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open, his fifth career top-10 finish. Second-round 64 was one stroke off the low round of the week turned in by Brock Mackenzie in the first round.
2013 Season
Made six cuts in eight starts.
Cape Breton Celtic Classic: Season-best finish was a T3 at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic.
2012 Season
Made five cuts in six starts.
Dakota Dunes Open: Season-best finish was T8 at the Dakota Dunes Open.
2011 Season
Had a strong rookie season, making the cut in all six starts and finishing in the top 25 five times.
Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Finished second to Jose de Jesus Rodriguez at the Times Colonist Island Savings Open in his PGA TOUR Canada debut.