Scott Langley
Scott Langley

Scott Langley

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
32
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
University of Illinois (2011, Accounting)
College
Barrington, Illinois
Birthplace
Performance
Scott Langley
Scott Langley
United StatesUnited States
April 28, 1989

Birthday

32

AGE

Barrington, Illinois

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Kristy; Kennedy Caroline, Eddie Francis

Family

University of Illinois (2011, Accounting)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$4,009,134

Career Earnings

Scottsdale, AZ, United States

City Plays From

http://www.scott-langley.com

Website

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2013
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Panama Championship

National Teams

  • 2010 Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Not many people know he can play the violin.
  • Supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society because of his grandmother.
  • Never travels without the Bible.
  • By earning his PGA TOUR card for 2013, became the first former member of The First Tee to earn TOUR membership.
  • Earliest golf memory was playing in the backyard with family.
  • Fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Special Interests

  • Music, fitness

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Co-led after 36 holes before settling for a T23 finish at 3-under 277 at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

2019 Season

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Earned first top-10 since the 2014 Valspar Championship with a solo-sixth effort at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Came in 79th start since the third-place result in 2014.

2018 Season

Earned his first professional victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made 22 starts. In addition to his win, recorded one runner-up, three additional top-10s and 16 cuts made. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 3 on the Regular Season money list. Was ninth in the final priority-ranking order.

  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded a bogey-free 67 in the final round of the Lincoln Land Championship for a T5.
  • Rex Hospital Open: Carded four-consecutive sub-70 rounds at the Rex Hospital Open to finish the week T2, his fourth top-10 finish of the season. Wound up one shot shy of winner Joey Garber.
  • Savannah Golf Championship: After a T28 in Louisiana, posted a T3 at the Savannah Golf Championship.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Played in the second-to-last group at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Finished the week T6.
  • Panama Championship: Carded a 5-under 65 in the final round of the Panama Championship to pick up his first professional win by two strokes at 7-under 273 for the week. Entered Sunday six strokes behind the leader, setting the tournament record for largest come-from-behind victory. Opened play with a 1-over-par 71, marking the highest opening-round score by a champion in tournament history. Became the first graduate of The First Tee to win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2017 Season

Finished the season at No. 73 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded one top-10 finish in 24 starts.Finished at No. 61 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Finished one shot inside the cut line at the United Leasing & Finance Championship with opening rounds of 72-75, but rallied with back-to-back rounds of 70 on the weekend for a career-best T3. The top-10 was his first of the season and second of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2015 Season

Made 19 of 28 PGA TOUR cuts but did not record a top-10 and finished at No. 127 in the FedExCup standings. Was projected inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings most of the week at the Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship until bogeys on four of his last six holes knocked him out of the FedExCup Playoffs. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but was not able to improve his PGA TOUR status for the 2015-16 season. 2013-14: Sophomore season on TOUR ended with 19 of 29 made cuts and one top-10. Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time. Season ended by finishing T65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Was one of six players to start the Deutsche Bank Championship inside the top 70 (65th) in the FedExCup standings only to drop out of the Playoffs.

  • Hotel Fitness Championship: Started the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with three sub-par rounds at the Hotel Fitness Championship en route to a T10 finish.

2014 Season

Sophomore season on TOUR ended with 19 of 29 made cuts and one top-10. Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time. Season ended by finishing T65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Was one of six players to start the Deutsche Bank Championship inside the top 70 (65th) in the FedExCup standings only to drop out of the Playoffs.

  • Wyndham Championship: Held a share of the second-round lead at the Wyndham Championship before finishing T12.
  • Travelers Championship: Held a one-shot lead after the second round at the Travelers Championship before finishing T11.
  • Valspar Championship: Following back-to-back, 2-under 69s in the second and third rounds at the Valspar Championship, closed with a 1-under 70 to finish third at Innisbrook Resort & GC. The finish on the Copperhead Course matched his career-best (2013 Sony Open in Hawaii).

2013 Season

Rookie season ended with 12 made cuts in 27 starts to go with one top-10 finish. Finished No. 122 in the final FedExCup standings to regain his TOUR card for 2013-14.

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: An 8-under 62 gave the rookie a one-stroke lead after the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, equaling the best opening-round score at the Sony Open (Scott Simpson in 1991, Brian Claar in 1997 and Mike Reid in 1997). Middle rounds of 66-65 left him tied with Russell Henley after 54 holes at 17-under (a tournament record) but was unable to keep pace with the eventual champion, firing a final-round, even-par 70 to T3, seven strokes back. Led all players in Putts Per Round (25.75 average).

2012 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR after finishing T17 at the 2012 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Opened with a 72, but closed with five rounds in the 60s to earn his TOUR card.
  • U.S. Open: Made three of four cuts on the PGA TOUR as a professional, including a T29 at the U.S. Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Made one of two cuts on the PGA TOUR, including a T16 at the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
  • Missed the cut at the 2011 John Deere Classic.
  • Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Was a three-time All American at Illinois and the 2010 NCAA Championship medalist.
  • A former First Tee participant, he teamed with the Champions Tour's Dana Quigley to win the pro-junior competition at the 2006 Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach.
  • Was a three-time, first-team All-Metro selection at Parkway South High School in Manchester, Mo.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 2012