|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Scott Langley
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
April 28, 1989
Birthday
32
AGE
Barrington, Illinois
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Kristy; Kennedy Caroline, Eddie Francis
Family
University of Illinois (2011, Accounting)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$4,009,134
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Website
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
2018 Season
Earned his first professional victory on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made 22 starts. In addition to his win, recorded one runner-up, three additional top-10s and 16 cuts made. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 3 on the Regular Season money list. Was ninth in the final priority-ranking order.
2017 Season
Finished the season at No. 73 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded one top-10 finish in 24 starts.Finished at No. 61 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2015 Season
Made 19 of 28 PGA TOUR cuts but did not record a top-10 and finished at No. 127 in the FedExCup standings. Was projected inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings most of the week at the Regular Season-ending Wyndham Championship until bogeys on four of his last six holes knocked him out of the FedExCup Playoffs. Made all four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but was not able to improve his PGA TOUR status for the 2015-16 season. 2013-14: Sophomore season on TOUR ended with 19 of 29 made cuts and one top-10. Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time. Season ended by finishing T65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Was one of six players to start the Deutsche Bank Championship inside the top 70 (65th) in the FedExCup standings only to drop out of the Playoffs.
2014 Season
Sophomore season on TOUR ended with 19 of 29 made cuts and one top-10. Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event for the first time. Season ended by finishing T65 at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Was one of six players to start the Deutsche Bank Championship inside the top 70 (65th) in the FedExCup standings only to drop out of the Playoffs.
2013 Season
Rookie season ended with 12 made cuts in 27 starts to go with one top-10 finish. Finished No. 122 in the final FedExCup standings to regain his TOUR card for 2013-14.
2012 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE