JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
-
Forme Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial
Additional Victories (1)
-
2014 Cape Breton Celtic Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
-
2014 Defeated Matt Harmon, Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial
Personal
- Says his entrance song on the first tee would be "Sandstorm," which is played at South Carolina football games. Always marks his ball with a quarter that is head's up. Lists Pebble Beach and Augusta National as his favorite courses played and says he would like to play Cypress Point.
- If not a professional golfer, would be a lead guitarist in a band. Favorite teams include the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves.
- Top TV shows are "Man vs. Food" and "Seinfeld," and his top movies are "Pulp Fiction" and "The Big Lebowski." Favorite athlete is Atlanta Brave Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. Likes to visit New Orleans and Vancouver.
- Says he'd like to trade places with Dave Grohl of The Foo Fighters and would include Grohl in his dream foursome, along with Bill Murray and former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier.
- Most famous person he has met is Bill Murray, at a minor league baseball game. Not many people know he eats a lot and was overweight as a youngster. Bucket list includes skydiving.
- Supports Hospice Savannah.
Special Interests
- Guitar, anything on the water
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status with a 19th-place finish at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course.
2018 Season
Saw action of 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, making seven cuts , placing his 70th on the Order of Merit.
-
Bupa Match Play: At the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, lost his first-round match to Rodrigo Lee, 2 and 1.
-
87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Three consecutive 69s following an opening 71 left him T4 with Nicolo Galletti in Argentina.
2017 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournametns and made nine cuts. Enjoyed two top-10s that helped him to a 42nd-place finish on the Order of Merit. Missed the in November of 2016, his lone PGA TOUR start that season.
-
Lexus Peru Open presentado por Diners Club: At the 54-hole tournament, rounds of 70-68-69 led to a T8 at Los Inkas GC.
-
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Opened 69-70-70 then shot an even-=par 72 on the final day to finish at 7-under, good for a T6 in Argentina.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing solo fourth in Florida in January.
2016 Season
Made 12 cuts in 20 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments to finish the regular season ranked 102nd on the money list.
2015 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events and made 11 cuts. Had three top-25s. Finished 105th on the Regular Season money list and 125th on the final year-long money list.
-
Digital Ally Open: Also recorded a T15 at the Digital Ally Open in August.
2014 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in the spring, missing the cut in each. On the Korn Ferry Tour, made four starts in July and August, which resulted in a T50, a T56 and two missed cuts.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T14 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. A fourth-round 62 vaulted him 68 spots up the leaderboard, from T81 to T13, which had significant impact on his following-year status.
-
TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: Shot a final-round 66 to finish fifth, allowing him to climb from 11th to 10th on the Order of Merit, securing an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Played most of his summer on the Mackenzie Tour. In his seventh start of season in early September, posted rounds of 70-65-72-66, to defeat Matt Harmon in a playoff, his first win in Canada. Started the final round three shots behind 54-hole co-leaders Michael Gligic and Dan McCarthy but moved up the leaderboard quickly with a 3-under 33 on his opening nine. Carded three more birdies at Nos. 10, 13 and 14 to reach 15-under. Converted a tricky 6-foot par putt at 18 for the clubhouse lead, at 15-under, thanks to a bogey-free 66 Sunday. On the first hole of sudden-death, Harmon's tee shot was lost, forcing him to play a provisional. With Harmon lying six in a bunker, only had to two-putt for a par-5 to take the title.
2013 Season
Made the cut in just one of six Korn Ferry Tour starts.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished T73 at December's Q-School.
2012 Season
Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour came in August when he missed the cut in Knoxville.
-
NGA Tour Classic: Was also T2 at the NGA Tour Classic in July.
-
Avoca Classic: Best showing came in April when he won the Avoca Classic.
2011 Season
Was the Peach State Pro Tour money leader. Made one Korn Ferry Tour start but missed the cut.
2010 Season
Qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach but missed the cut. Competed on the NGA Hooters Tour and posted a pair of wins in that circuit's Carolina Summer Series. Won the Legends Parkland and the Black Bear in successive weeks in July.
Amateur Highlights
- Helped Savannah Country Day School win the team state championship in high school and was a two-time region champion.
- Earned All-American and All-Southeastern Conference honors in 2009 at South Carolina. Was an Academic All-American in 2008 and 2009. Was also named the 2009 Southeastern Conference and University of South Carolina Scholar-Athlete of the Year.