PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2012

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

2012 Mayakoba Golf Classic

International Victories (1)

2010 Shinhan Donghae Open [Kor].

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

2012 Defeated Robert Allenby, Mayakoba Golf Classic

Personal

Because of a then-recently changed NCAA policy, was unable to procure a scholarship to Cal State-Northridge, at which time he opted to leave college and turn professional. Sixteen core courses were required, but he had just 15. "I took my summer school and tried to do everything I could do," he said. "I ended up one course short, so I couldn't get any scholarships."

Uses special coins to mark his ball.

Favorite sports teams include the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carries trail mix in his golf bag for a snack.

Bucket list includes skydiving.

Favorite quote is "The pain of sacrifice is nothing compared to the pain of regret."

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made the cut in four of 13 starts, earning one top-25 and finishing the season No. 220 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with 15 starts available to earn 332 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

2018 Season

Thanks to a pair of top-10 finishes, including a T3 at the CareerBuilder Challenge early in the season, kept his streak of FedExCup Playoffs appearances alive for a seventh consecutive season. Made 18 cuts in 29 starts, totaling five top-25 finishes.

Missed the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST to be eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs at No. 112 in the standings. John Deere Classic: Highlighted by an 8-under 63 in round two at the John Deere Classic, claimed a T7 with four others at 16-under 268. Made an eagle-3 at the 71st hole Sunday to move inside the top 10. Previous-best showing in five starts at TPC Deere Run was T50 in 2015.

Highlighted by an 8-under 63 in round two at the John Deere Classic, claimed a T7 with four others at 16-under 268. Made an eagle-3 at the 71st hole Sunday to move inside the top 10. Previous-best showing in five starts at TPC Deere Run was T50 in 2015. CareerBuilder Challenge: Closed eagle-birdie-par to shoot a final-round 6-under 66 and finish T3 at the CareerBuilder Challenge, his best result at the event in his first four appearances (T30/2015, T24/2016, MC/2017). Moved from No. 123 to No. 56 in the FedExCup with the T3 result.

2017 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a sixth straight season, with the help of two top-10 finishes.

A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 121 in the final standings. Valspar Championship: Recorded four under-par rounds at the Valspar Championship en route to a T9 finish, his second top-10 of the season.

Recorded four under-par rounds at the Valspar Championship en route to a T9 finish, his second top-10 of the season. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Picked up his first top-10 of the season in his third start, tying for 10th in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

2016 Season

Ranked No. 111 on FedExCup standings after 26 starts and seven top-25s through Wyndham Championship to advance to FedExCup Playoffs. A T31 finish at The Barclays improved his position to No. 90. Playoffs run ended with a T65 at Deutsche Bank Championship, concluding the season at No. 95 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The RSM Classic: Birdied three of his final four holes for a final-round 4-under 66, good for a T9 finish at The RSM Classic (his first top-10 since a T3 at the 2014 Barracuda Championship). Making his second start at The RSM Classic (T48-2014), posted all four rounds in the 60s to finish 10-under 272.

2015 Season

Claimed four top-25 finishes in 30 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a pair of T17 finishes, at The Honda Classic and the Shell Houston Open. At No. 97, qualified for the Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. A missed cut at The Barclays dropped him from the top 100 in the FedExCup standings to No. 110, ending his season.

Farmers Insurance Open: Was in contention on the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, eventually finishing T8 after a final-round 78 in brutal wind conditions. It was his second top-10 of the year, following his T9 at The RSM Classic.

Was in contention on the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open, eventually finishing T8 after a final-round 78 in brutal wind conditions. It was his second top-10 of the year, following his T9 at The RSM Classic. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted four sub-par scores at the TPC Scottsdale in early February to share sixth place with four others at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The top-10 finish was his first at the Waste Management Phoenix Open following missed cuts in 2013-15, and a T12 in 2012.

2014 Season

Made 16 of 28 cuts, with two top-10s. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, finishing No. 96.

Barracuda Championship: On the heels of five missed cuts in seven starts, second top-10 finish of the season came at the Barracuda Championship in Reno. Opened with six birdies and no bogeys in the Modified Stableford scoring event to claim 12 points. Ensuing point totals of 7-7-11 over his final 54 holes gave him a T3 with Jonathan Byrd. Playing the par-5 home hole in 4-under for the week, eagled the 18th Sunday to pick up five points and earn the top-three finish.

On the heels of five missed cuts in seven starts, second top-10 finish of the season came at the Barracuda Championship in Reno. Opened with six birdies and no bogeys in the Modified Stableford scoring event to claim 12 points. Ensuing point totals of 7-7-11 over his final 54 holes gave him a T3 with Jonathan Byrd. Playing the par-5 home hole in 4-under for the week, eagled the 18th Sunday to pick up five points and earn the top-three finish. RBC Heritage: After opening with an even-par 71, closed with three rounds of 3-under 68 to finish T3 at the RBC Heritage. His only previous start at the event led to a missed cut in 2012. It marked his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a T3 at the 2013 Wyndham Championship.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 28 starts in his sophomore season, with a T3 at the Wyndham Championship the best of his two top-10 finishes. Closed the season No. 42 in the FedExCup.

BMW Championship: Entered the BMW Championship No. 38 in the FedExCup standings but was unable to make a move in the standings, turning in a 49th-place showing at Conway Farms, eventually finishing No. 42 in the season-long FedExCup rankings. Was hoping to make the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second consecutive season.

Entered the BMW Championship No. 38 in the FedExCup standings but was unable to make a move in the standings, turning in a 49th-place showing at Conway Farms, eventually finishing No. 42 in the season-long FedExCup rankings. Was hoping to make the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola for the second consecutive season. Wyndham Championship: Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship after holding a share of the lead entering the final round. Held a share of the lead with two holes to play before closing with bogeys on his last two holes. Shot a career-low 62 in the second round to jump up the leaderboard.

Finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship after holding a share of the lead entering the final round. Held a share of the lead with two holes to play before closing with bogeys on his last two holes. Shot a career-low 62 in the second round to jump up the leaderboard. HP Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T8 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, his first top-10 finish since a T5 at the 2012 Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (28 starts).

2012 Season

Named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year over Charlie Beljan, Jonas Blixt, Bud Cauley and Ted Potter, Jr. Was the first player of Korean descent to be voted PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Was the only rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and just the fifth rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. He was also the youngest player to qualify for the TOUR Championship since Sergio Garcia did so at age 21 in 2001.

Was the only rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola and just the fifth rookie to qualify for the TOUR Championship since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. He was also the youngest player to qualify for the TOUR Championship since Sergio Garcia did so at age 21 in 2001. Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his seventh top-25 finish in 15 starts. Finished the week tied for the most fairways hit in regulation (41 of 56, 73.2 percent).

Finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his seventh top-25 finish in 15 starts. Finished the week tied for the most fairways hit in regulation (41 of 56, 73.2 percent). Valero Texas Open: Got off to a disastrous start at the Valero Texas Open in April. Carded five bogeys, a double bogey and triple bogey on the front nine in the first round for an 8-over 44. Following the turn, did not make another score worse than par for 45 consecutive holes. Playing his last three and a half rounds in 14-under, managed to finish T2 with Matt Every after his 5-over 77 start. Nearly chipped in for birdie on the 72nd hole to potentially force a playoff with Ben Curtis but had to settle for par.

Got off to a disastrous start at the Valero Texas Open in April. Carded five bogeys, a double bogey and triple bogey on the front nine in the first round for an 8-over 44. Following the turn, did not make another score worse than par for 45 consecutive holes. Playing his last three and a half rounds in 14-under, managed to finish T2 with Matt Every after his 5-over 77 start. Nearly chipped in for birdie on the 72nd hole to potentially force a playoff with Ben Curtis but had to settle for par. Mayakoba Golf Classic: Began the final round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic seven strokes behind leader Daniel Summerhays. Shot a bogey-free, 8-under 63 (six birdies and an eagle) to post a 13-under score, which got him into a playoff with Robert Allenby after Allenby double-bogeyed the 72nd hole. The duo then battled for eight playoff holes, tying for the second-longest extra session in PGA TOUR history, and the first eight-hole playoff since 1983. After both players made pars on the first seven holes (alternating between the 18th and 10th holes at El Camaleon GC), he made a par to Allenby's bogey on the par-3 10th hole to secure his first TOUR title in only his fifth PGA TOUR start.

Began the final round at the Mayakoba Golf Classic seven strokes behind leader Daniel Summerhays. Shot a bogey-free, 8-under 63 (six birdies and an eagle) to post a 13-under score, which got him into a playoff with Robert Allenby after Allenby double-bogeyed the 72nd hole. The duo then battled for eight playoff holes, tying for the second-longest extra session in PGA TOUR history, and the first eight-hole playoff since 1983. After both players made pars on the first seven holes (alternating between the 18th and 10th holes at El Camaleon GC), he made a par to Allenby's bogey on the par-3 10th hole to secure his first TOUR title in only his fifth PGA TOUR start. Farmers Insurance Open: Earned his first top-10 of the season when he finished T6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, with rounds of 64-71-68-74. Was tied for second entering the final round. Performance came in just second career PGA TOUR start.

2011 Season

Without ever having played on the Korn Ferry Tour or PGA TOUR, successfully maneuvered his way through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., to finish T27 and earn his rookie card for the 2012 PGA TOUR season. Finished T21 (final spot) in the first stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Oak Valley Golf Course in Beaumont, Texas. Then finished T8 in second stage (one stroke from the final spot) at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club in Florida and then finished T27 (final spot) at final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament with a birdie on his final hole on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

