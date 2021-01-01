JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR: 2015
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2017 Lost to Oscar Fraustro, Brad Hopfinger, San Luis Championship
Personal
- Attended Larkin High School in the Chicago suburb of Elgin, Ill.
- Hobbies include hunting, fishing, soccer, tennis and ping-pong.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
Club Colombia Championship: Recorded a T8 finish at the Club Colombia Championship, his first top-10 finish on Tour since the 2014 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 26 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 16 starts.
-
San Luis Championship: Finished T2 at the San Luis Championship.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T11 finish at the Mexico Q-School in January. Won a three-man playoff for one spot inside the top-11 who secured exempt status for the first half of the season.
2016 Season
Played events on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Mackenzie Tour, the Asian Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the Canadian season ranked 54th on the Order of Merit.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Made five cuts in eight starts on the Mackenzie Tour, where his lone top-10 was T6 at the rain-shortened ATB Financial Classic.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: Missed the cut at the Lexus Panama Classic in first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Resorts World Manila Masters: Finished T37 at the Resorts World Manila Masters in his only start of the year on the Asian Tour.
2015 Season
In PGA TOUR rookie season managed one top-10 finish, despite just three made cuts in 20 starts. Played in seven Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season events, making four cuts with finishes between T27 and T38.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded his first top-10 in August, a T2, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Fired rounds of 70-66-65-67 (20 under) to finish one shot back of winner Cameron Percy. Matched 67s with Percy on Sunday.
-
Chile Classic: Made a double eagle in the opening round of the Chile Classic on the par-5 ninth hole. It was the first albatross in tournament history. Went on to finish T57.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to earn top 10 in just his second career PGA TOUR start. Shot rounds of 70-70-69-69 at the CC of Jackson.
2014 Season
Ended the season playing in 24 of the Korn Ferry Tour's 25 tournaments, recording one top-10 and four top-25s. Struggled from April through early August, making just two cuts over a 12-tournament stretch.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: A T31 in Ponte Vedra Beach was enough to get the job done as he captured the 49th card.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Missed the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, putting him squarely on the bubble to get one of the 25 available cards heading to the Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Chiquita Classic: After climbing the third-round leaderboard with a 64 at the following week's Chiquita Classic, caught fire at the start of his final round, going 6 under (birdie-birdie-par-eagle-birdie-birdie) on holes 1-6 to get into serious contention. His eagle during the stretch was a hole-in-one. Succumbed to six bogeys over his last 12 holes, which resulted in an even-par round of 72 and a T12 finish. Despite his stumble, the performance put him squarely in contention for a TOUR card via the Finals.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T19 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.
-
The Players Cup: Won the Players Cup with rounds of 65-67-71-68 to finish at 17-under.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: T28 at the United Leasing Championship.
-
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: T14 at the South Georgia Classic.
2013 Season
Played nine events on Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, making the cut five times. Finished the season ninth on the Order of Merit.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished solo 10th at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament final stage in December.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Missed the cut in his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the United Leasing Championship.
-
Chicago Open: Earned victory at the Chicago Open at Cantigny Golf.
-
Long Beach Key Open: Also won the Long Beach Key Open on the West Florida Golf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Competed in 34 rounds as a freshman at Mississippi State University in 2005-06, recording a team-best scoring average of 73.76.
- Finished with five career top-10 finishes in four years at MSU.
- Led State at the Tennessee Tournament of Champions, finishing 12th in his collegiate debut.