JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
PGA TOUR China: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Personal
- Walk-up song would be "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor.
- Held a job in car and insurance sales after college.
- Aspires to start his own business one day.
- An early golf memory is playing with his dad for the first time at age 13 on a par-3 executive course.
- Passionate about supporting High Hopes Head Injury in Irvine, California.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished 65-68 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January to T4 with James Anstiss. Will be exempt for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season 18th on the final Points List after appearing in seven tournaments, making the cut in only two of them but posting a runner-up finish in one of those made cuts.
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Was in contention all week in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in mid-June, shooting four under-par rounds. After opening 69-68, shot a third-round, 1-under 70 and was three shots out of the lead with 18 to play. Fired a final-round, 4-under 67, an eagle on No. 15 bringing him to within one shot of the lead. Could only muster three pars to finish and ended in second place, a stroke behind winner Sam Stevens.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 121 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded one top-10 in 22 starts, including a solo-third at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Finished solo-third at 5-under 283, his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, bettering his previous best, a T16 in 2015. Carded a final-round, 2-under 70 in windy conditions.
2018 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, recording one top-10 and five made cuts. Concluded the year 58th on the final Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Played in 10 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making four cuts with one top-15 finish. Closed the year 79th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Played in 10 tournaments and finished 18th on the Order of Merit. Won 240,752 in earnings, thanks to two top-10s.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Chalked up another made cut and a top-15, this time a T8 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early September, the first tournament after the summer break. Opened 64-64 and took a share of the 36-hole lead with Shun Yat Hak. Was 1-over on the weekend to fall from contention.
Cadillac Championship: Had a stellar final 54 holes at the Cadillac Championship in Chengdu in early June. After opening the tournament with a 1-over 73, he peeled off rounds of 64-63-65 to T2 with Justin Shin, six shots behind runaway winner Alex Kang. Finished the tournament in style, shooting a back-nine, 5-under 31 Sunday without benefit of a birdie. Had five pars, a bogey and three eagles–two of them coming on his final holes of the tournament. With one additional eagle in the second round, he set a new Tour mark for most eagles in a tournament.
Long Beach Open: Shot four rounds in the 60s in Long Beach, Calif., in late-July to T4 with six others, including PGA TOUR Series-China member Rak Cho. Earned $3,915 for the top-five finish at the event won by PGA TOUR Series-China regular Garrett Sapp.
2015 Season
In only seven starts, was able to record two top-10s and finish 34th on the Order of Merit to earn fully exempt status for 2016 after beginning the season with no status. Had a successful first week on the Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Monday-qualified into the regular season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open, finishing T34.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Successfully Monday-qualified into the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship. Used weekend rounds of 69-65 at Thanksgiving Point GC in Lehi to earn a T16 and a playing spot in the following week's Digital Ally Open in Kansas City, where he missed the cut.
Capital Airline HNA Real Estate Championship: Picked up his fist top-10 since his first start of the season when he T9 in the season finale–the Capital Airlines – HNA Real Estate Championship.
Cadillac Championship: In his return to China, finished T14 at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing. Entered the final round tied for fourth, four shots behind 54-hole leader Byungmin Cho. Struggled on Sunday at Topwin G&CC, shooting a 3-over 75.
The Eternal Courtyard Open: Monday-qualified to get into The Eternal Courtyard Open field then made the cut then shot a Sunday 66 to earn a top-10 and an invite to the next event. Was one of two players to play bogey-free on the final day at St. Andrews GC, recording six birdies.
2013 Season
Made eight PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts. Played on the weekend in two tournaments.
Mundo Maya Open: His best finish was a solo 56th-place performance at the Mundo Maya.
2012 Season
Had five PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearances, recording a pair of top-10s.
Puerto Rico Classic: At the Puerto Rico Classic, was T7, thanks to a final-round 69.
Dominican Republic Open: Finished T3 at the Domincan Republic Open in mid-November, opening 69-67 to hold the 36-hole lead by three shots over Luciano Giometti, Willy Pumarol, Hernan Rey and Patricio Salem.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-year varsity golf letterman in high school.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020