JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
Personal
- Attended Circle Christian in Orlando, Fla.
- Hobbies include fishing and playing cards.
- Favorite teams are Notre Dame, the University of Central Florida and the Tampa Bay Rays. Favorite TV Show is "The Big Bang Theory" and favorite movies are "Tombstone" and "Interstellar." Favorite groups are Maroon 5, Hozier and Phil Collins, and his favorite athlete is Peyton Manning. Favorite vacation spot is Santiago, Chile and calls his fishing pole his favorite gadget.
- Person he'd like to trade places with is "myself when I was younger so I could give advice."
- Dream foursome would include Arnold Palmer, Bill Murray and Rocco Mediate.
- Bucket list items include visits to New Zealand and Hong Kong.
- Would most like to be featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
- Took American Sign Language in high school.
- First-tee intro song would be "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon Five.
- Little sister attends George Washington Law (May, 2018 graduate). States, "I'm very proud of how hard she works!"
- First tee walk-up song would be "Cinderella Man" by Eminem.
- Aspirations outside of golf include starting a charity one day.
- In relating his best golf memory, he states, "Rocco mediate pulled me onto the steps of the locker room during a rain delay and talked with me for 45 minutes. Gave me a sleeve of balls. Told me they had lots of birdies in them."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Finished the year 18th on the Order of Merit thanks to three top-10 finishes, earning an exemption into the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Held the first-round lead at the National Capital Open with a 7-under-par 64 before ultimately finishing T45.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Finished T6 at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
Players Cup: Posted a T3 finish at the Players Cup. Was two strokes back of leader Kramer Hickok through 54 holes and took a share of the lead heading to the back nine before ultimately finishing two shots off the winning total.
Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Finished T3 at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open. Shot a 9-under-par 61 in round one to match the Uplands Golf Club course record and entered the final round one shot behind leader T.J. Vogel, eventually finishing two strokes back in a tie for third.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Sebring, FL: Earned status with a runner-up finish at the USA East #1 Q-School.
2015 Season
Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts. Finished 132nd on the Regular Season money list.
Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: In two starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, finished T7 at the Volvo Colombian Classic.
Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship Presented by Prebuild: Had one top 25, a T15 in March at the Cartagena de Indias at Karibana Championship. Opened with 66 and was one behind the leaders. Followed with 74-69 in the windy conditions at TPC Karibana to move back to T4 with one round left. Did not fare well Sunday, posting a 79 that included eight bogeys and one birdie in winds that gusted to 38 mph.
2014 Season
Made nine starts on that Tour, posting three top-10s and a season-best T3.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T28 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in December.
Lexus Panama Classic: T3 at the Lexus Panama Classic, where he closed with 66-66.
2013 Season
In 13 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, recorded two top-10s, a pair of T8s.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status as the medalist at the Qualifying Tournament held at the Sun N' Lake GC in Sebring, Fla., in January. Won that event by four strokes with a 12-under-par 276 total.
Amateur Highlights
- 2007 Western Amateur Champion.