JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR China: 2014
PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)
- 2015 Cadillac Championship, Lushan Open
Additional Victories (2)
2015 Cadillac Championship
2015 Lushan Open
Personal
- Is an accomplished drummer and classical guitarist.
- Attended Woodleigh High School in Melbourne.
- Has one sister.
- Mother is a Federal Court Judge in Australia.
- Says he picked golf over other sports because he wasn't tough enough for some of the other sports he enjoyed.
- If he wasn't playing golf for a living he says he'd be a music producer.
- Favorite courses he's played are the composite course at Royal Melbourne and Augusta National and would like to play Pine Valley and Royal Birkdale.
- Always marks his golf ball on the green with Australian coins and carries a "Karl the Koala" headcover.
- Favored the Richmond Tigers Australian football team growing up and now follows the Georgia Bulldogs and the Australian Test cricket team.
- Says he'd like to trade places with the President of the United States for a day just to see how hard the job is.
- Would round out his dream foursome with pro surfer Kelly Slater, actor Mark Wahlberg and Aussie golfer Nathan Green.
- Says not many people know he used to be as good on the drums as he is at golf.
- Favorite saying is "There are no ordinary moments," which is tattooed on his chest.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played 20 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making nine cuts. Finished 126th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Following the Korn Ferry Tour campaign, returned to China to finish the season on the Ping An Bank China Tour - PGA TOUR China Series. Played in eight tournaments, making all eight cuts, picking up two victories, six consecutive top-10s and a No. 1 finish on the Order of Merit, edging Josh Geary by a little more than ¥22,000. Will be fully exempt on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: His best finish was a T18 at the Utah Championship.
Nine Dragons Open: Continued his stellar play at the Nine Dragons Open. Never really threatened the leaders all week, but solid rounds of 70-72-70-71 left him T5 with four others, allowing him to inch closer to Geary on the Order of Merit, with Geary finishing T15. Improved his streak of par-or-better rounds to 24. Was also one of two players to record three eagles during the week (Bin Yan was the other).
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Appeared ready to win his second tournament in a row and third of the season after he made four consecutive birdies early in his final round at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open. Began the day a stroke behind 54-hole leader Zhang but moved ahead after his early four-birdie flurry. Made 11 consecutive pars after that as Zhang pulled ahead. His hopes of winning ended at No. 17 when he made a bogey. Finished solo second, four shots behind Zhang's winning pace.
Lushan Open: Came from behind on the final day at the Lushan Open in early October to record his second victory of the season in only four starts. Fired four consecutive 68s at Lushan International, which was enough to capture the title after beginning the final round tied with Yi Keun Chang and Xinjun Zhang, a stroke behind 54-hole leader Sejun Yoon. Played bogey-free on his front nine Sunday and then picked up steam with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. Made two more birdies in succession, and by the time he reached the 18th tee, he held a four-shot lead. Double-bogeyed the final hole for a two-shot margin over Yoon and T.K. Kim. Moved to No. 2 on the Order of Merit at the time and improved to No. 417 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest career position.
Cadillac Championship: In his second start of the year, at the Cadillac Championship in Beijing, opened with an even-par 72 at Topwin G&CC before catching fire in the second round. Initially thought he had posted a 10-under 62 but settled on a 63 when he took a one-shot penalty for an illegal drop. The 9-under performance gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with Xinjun Zhang, amateur Cheng Jin and Junghwan Lee. After a 3-under 69, he entered the final round two shots behind leader Byungmin Cho. Took control of the event on the back nine on his way to a 4-under 68, good for a three-shot triumph over Cho that gave him his first professional victory.
2014 Season
Didn't play in the final two PGA TOUR China events of the season–the Hainan Open and the Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon–to play in two significant tournaments in his native Australia. Finished the campaign No. 9 on the Order of Merit. Played in 10 of 12 PGA TOUR China Series' tournaments and made the cut in all 10, with six top-25 finishes.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Entered the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at PGA National and earned his Tour card for 2015 by shooting rounds of 70-70-66-70-72-71.
The Open Championship: Made history when he became the first PGA TOUR China Series player to compete in a major championship. Played in The Open Championship in England. Missed the cut at Royal Liverpool.
Nine Dragons Open: Kept his streak alive, making the cut in every event he's played by finishing T8 at the Nine Dragons Open. In the process, recorded his fifth consecutive top-10 finish. Ended at even-par in Jiaxing.
Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Continued his steady climb up the money-earnings' list when he T4 in late-September at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open. Finished at 2-under and tied with Drewitt, Michael Choi and Dohyun Kim, 11 strokes behind runaway winner Hao Tong Li. Jumped into the top 10 on the Order of Merit with his ¥57,600 payday, improving to No. 6.
Cadillac Championship: Made a run at victory in September at the Cadillac Championship before settling for a solo-second finish. Began the final round at Qinghe Bay GC tied for second with countryman Brett Drewitt, two shots behind fellow Australian David McKenzie. Moved into contention after a third-round, 5-under 67. Was even par on his first nine holes of his final round but birdied the 10th hole to crawl within four shots of McKenzie. Both players made pars on the next four holes, and then he made his move when he holed a 181-yard, 6-iron shot for eagle from the 15th-hole fairway while McKenzie was bogeying the hole. Suddenly, McKenzie's advantage was only one shot. Bogeyed the next hole and then parred in, unable to make another move. The finish was his best in eight Series' starts and his fourth top-10 of the season (and third in a row). Improved from 13th on the Order of Merit to sixth with the runner-up performance.
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Had a strong outing at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open for his second top-10 in as many starts. Shot a 7-under 65 during the final round at Chateau Junding GC to T6.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Picked up his second PGA TOUR China Series' top-10 by shooting a final-round 64 at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open in early August to T7.
Lanhai Open: Continued his steady improvement, earning his first top-10 of the season, a T5, when he turned in four under-par rounds at the Lanhai Open at Lan Hai International GC's Links Course. Weekend rounds of 70-70 allowed him to join countrymen David McKenzie (winner) and Steve Dartnall (second) inside the top five.
Haikou Qualifying Tournament: Easily earned membership for the PGA TOUR China Series by finishing T8 at the Haikou Qualifying Tournament in March.
BetEasy Masters: Elected to finish his season in his native Australia. Played in the BetEasy Masters at Metropolitan GC in late-November. Had four par-or-better rounds, including bookend 70s to start and finish the tournament, to T11 with three others, four shots behind winner Nick Cullen.
2013 Season
Emirates Australian Open: Kept his under-par streak alive with a 71-70-69-68 tournament to T4 at the Emirates Australian Open. Finished a distant nine shots behind winner Rory McIlroy.
-
New South Wales Open: Had a strong finish to his PGA Tour of Australia season. At the New South Wales Open in late-November, shot consecutive rounds of 68 after opening with a 70 to finish T5.
2012 Season
Turned professional following the 2012 Masters Tournament, forfeiting his invitation to the 2012 U.S. Open.
Travelers Championship: Final PGA TOUR start of the campaign came at the Travelers Championship in June in Connecticut. Shot rounds of 72-71 to miss the cut.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Received a special invitation to play in the Memorial Tournament and also missed the cut in Ohio.
HP Byron Nelson Championship: After turning pro after the Masters Tournament, made his PGA TOUR professional debut, playing in the HP Byron Nelson Championship, missing the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Dunes Medal in 2008, an event in Australia, and set two course records in the process, shooting a 64 and then bettering it with a 63.
- Was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2009 and made second-team All-SEC.
- Won the Australian Amateur Stroke Play and the New Zealand Amateur Stroke Play in 2009.
- In 2010, represented his country for the Eisenhower Trophy.
- Earned a playing spot in the 2012 Masters Tournament after winning the 2011 British Amateur. Defeated Scotland's Michael Stewart, 3 and 2, in the championship match, giving him the distinction of being only the second Aussie (Doug Bachli in 1954) to win t
- During his junior season at the University of Georgia, finished second at the Adams Cup and counted two other top-10s during the season.
- In 2010, was 3-0 in his matches as the Bulldogs won the NCAA Championship. Was teammates with PGA TOUR players Hudson Swafford, Harris English and Russell Henley.
- Won the 2009 Australian Stroke-Play Championships.