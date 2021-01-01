|
Blaine Peffley
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
October 25, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Harrisburg, PA
Birthplace
Lebanon, PA
Residence
Single
Family
University of Maryland, HAAC Community College (2005)
College
2007
Turned Pro
Lebanon, PA, United States
City Plays From
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Had never played on the Nationwide Tour or PGA TOUR prior to the start of the 2010 season. Made three starts.
2009 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour in 2009. Ran off six consecutive top-four finishes and ended the season No. 6 on the money list.
2007 Season
Member of the Hooters Tour, where he earned 2007 Rookie of the Year honors. Won two events on that Tour.