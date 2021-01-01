×
Blaine Peffley
Blaine Peffley

Blaine Peffley

United States
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2007
Turned Pro
University of Maryland, HAAC Community College (2005)
College
Harrisburg, PA
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Blaine Peffley
Blaine Peffley
United StatesUnited States
Blaine Peffley

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

October 25, 1984

Birthday

36

AGE

Harrisburg, PA

Birthplace

Lebanon, PA

Residence

Single

Family

University of Maryland, HAAC Community College (2005)

College

2007

Turned Pro

Lebanon, PA, United States

City Plays From

Special Interests

  • Working out, fantasy NBA, wine

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Had never played on the Nationwide Tour or PGA TOUR prior to the start of the 2010 season. Made three starts.

  • Mexico Open Bicentenary: Played in the Mexico Open Bicentenary.
  • U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
  • Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: Played in the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2009 Season

Played on the eGolf Tour in 2009. Ran off six consecutive top-four finishes and ended the season No. 6 on the money list.

2007 Season

Member of the Hooters Tour, where he earned 2007 Rookie of the Year honors. Won two events on that Tour.