Grant Leaver
Grant Leaver

Grant Leaver

United States
Metric
6  ft, 7  in
201 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
35
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
Austin Peay State University 2008, Business Management
College
Pasadena, California
Birthplace
Performance
Grant Leaver
Grant Leaver
United StatesUnited States
Grant Leaver

6  ft, 7  in

201 cm

200 lbs

91 kg

February 12, 1986

Birthday

35

Pasdena, California

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Wife, Merissa

Austin Peay State University 2008, Business Management

2008

$43,860

Murfreesboro, TN, United States

Personal

  • Says his biggest thrill outside of golf is dunking on someone.
  • Looks forward to playing Augusta National GC.
  • First car was a 1993 Pontiac Grand Prix. He now drives a Chevy Impala.
  • Bucket list includes skydiving, owning a new Corvette and beating Michael Jordan one-on-one.
  • Enjoys watching Fox News. Favorite movie is "Transformers." Favorite college team is Austin Peay and favorite pro team is the Tennessee Titans. Favorite entertainer is Jim Carrey and favorite food is pizza.
  • Includes his grandfather in his dream foursome.
  • Favorite athlete to watch is Kobe Bryant. Favorite cities to visit are Nashville, Tenn., Las Vegas, and Panama City, Panama.
  • Involved in many church functions.
  • Favorite golf course he's played is his home course, Skyview CC in Centerville.
  • Never travels without his guitar.
  • "Main aspiration" outside of golf is to be a great husband and to do "whatever it is I do to my fullest potential."
  • Non-golf related jobs held include personal trainer and basketball referee.
  • Proposed to his wife on Sunset Beach at sunrise.
  • Earliest golf memory is going to a free golf clinic in Centerville, Tenn.
  • Most people don't know that he really likes fast food.
  • Is involved in assisting with animal adoption. He says, "It's a new found passion because of my wife's influence on me!"

Special Interests

  • Basketball, guitar, Xbox Live

Career Highlights

2019 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 2: Earned six guaranteed Mackenzie Tour starts due to a T3 finish at TPC Sawgrass.

2018 Season

Finished 130th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in his first full season on the circuit. Made eight cuts in 22 starts. Best finish was a T16 in Louisiana.

2017 Season

Played on the SwingThought Tour, winning two tournaments.

2015 Season

Missed the cut in Alabama at his one PGA TOUR appearance.

2014 Season

Made one PGA TOUR start, missing the cut. In his lone Mackenzie Tour start, finished T52 in Cape Breton.

2011 Season

Had conditional Korn Ferry Tour status and made six starts, missing the cut in all six tournaments.

2010 Season

Made his Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR debuts, missing the cut in both tournaments.

2009 Season

One of four players to advance to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament after beginning in a pre-qualifier.