Grant Leaver
Full Name
6 ft, 7 in
201 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
February 12, 1986
Birthday
35
AGE
Pasdena, California
Birthplace
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Residence
Wife, Merissa
Family
Austin Peay State University 2008, Business Management
College
2008
Turned Pro
$43,860
Career Earnings
Murfreesboro, TN, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
2018 Season
Finished 130th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list in his first full season on the circuit. Made eight cuts in 22 starts. Best finish was a T16 in Louisiana.
2017 Season
Played on the SwingThought Tour, winning two tournaments.
2015 Season
Missed the cut in Alabama at his one PGA TOUR appearance.
2014 Season
Made one PGA TOUR start, missing the cut. In his lone Mackenzie Tour start, finished T52 in Cape Breton.
2011 Season
Had conditional Korn Ferry Tour status and made six starts, missing the cut in all six tournaments.
2010 Season
Made his Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR debuts, missing the cut in both tournaments.
2009 Season
One of four players to advance to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament after beginning in a pre-qualifier.