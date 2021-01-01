International Victories (5)
2012 Toshin Golf Tournament in Ryosen
2013 Heiwa PGM Championship
2015 Volvo China Open [Eur]
2016 Lyoness Open [Eur]
2018 KLM Open [Eur]
National Teams
Personal
- Began playing golf at age 17. Learned the game from his brother.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
KLM Open: Earned his third European Tour title at the KLM Open and became the first Chinese player to win three times on the European Tour. Closed with a birdie on the 72nd hole for a one-shot victory over Chris Wood. Birdied three of his last five holes en route to a final-round 4-under 67.
2016 Season
ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Finished T2 at the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf with teammate Hao Tong Li at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, in late-November.
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented China when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T30 in 60-player field.
Lyoness Open: Claimed his second European Tour title by one stroke over Spain's Adrian Otaegui at the Lyoness Open. Entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Zander Lombard by one stroke, closing with a 69 to move to 13-under and his first victory on Tour since the 2015 Volvo China Open. With the victory, became the first-ever Chinese player with multiple victories and the first to ever win a European Tour event on European soil. Coupled with Haotong Li's victory at the 2016 Volvo China Open, marked the first time two different Chinese players have won in the same season.
2013 Season
The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, qualifying for The Open Championship. Missed the cut (76-77).
ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf: Represented China at the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf in Melbourne, Australia. Had a pair of 69s at Royal Melbourne GC (second and final rounds) to finish 38th in the individual portion. Teamed with Liang Wen-Chong to finish 25th of the 26 teams in the team standings.
Indonesia PGA Championship: On the OneAsia Tour, enjoyed four under-par rounds at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship to T15 at Emeralda GC.
Maybank Malaysian Open: On the Asian Tour, top finish was an 11th-place showing at the weather-shortened Maybank Malaysian Open. Began with a 67-68 start at Kuala Lumpur G&CC before a final-round 73 dropped him back.
KLM Open: Was in contention at the KLM Open, six shots off the lead through 54 holes. Any thoughts of winning ended when he made a double bogey-7 on the second hole on his way to a 3-over 75. Eventually finished T46.
Ballantine's Championship: Top finish on the European Tour came at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea in late-April. Opened with a 75 then recovered with a 7-under 65 to make the cut. Fired weekend rounds of 73-71 to T23.
Toshin Golf Tournament: Was seemingly out of contention at the Toshin Golf Tournament in Central on the Japan Golf Tour. Held the first-round lead with a career-best, 10-under 62 on the strength of 10 birdies and was in solo third through 36 holes after a second-round 69. But a 3-over 75 in the third round dropped him into a tie for 17th with 18 holes to play. Recovered nicely with a 9-under 63 (eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey) to T3 with Yosuke Tsukada, five shots behind Yoshinori Fujimoto.
PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup: Held the first-round lead at the Japan Golf Tour's PGA Championship Nissin Cupnoodles Cup, opening with a 5-under 66. Eventually finished T23.
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Came close to winning again in his final Japan Golf Tour start of the campaign. Opened 67-67 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup then fired rounds of 68-68 over his final 36 holes to finish solo second, three shots behind winner Yusaku Miyazato.
Heiwa PGM Championship: Won his second Japan Golf Tour event, capturing the Heiwa PGM Championship in Kasumigaura. Built a four-stroke lead through 54 holes with a 67-66-65 start on the par-68 Miho GC. Had to hold on when he stumbled to a final-round, 7-over 75 in difficult weather conditions, with no player shooting in the 60s. Held on to defeat Hyung Sung Kim by a shot.
2012 Season
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Late in the season, finished T36 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, at Mission Hills GC in Shenzhen, China. After a 6-under start, played his final 36 holes at 2-over.
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Enjoyed four rounds in the 70s at the Asian Tour's Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open to finish seventh. Had two 67s (first and third rounds) to go with two 69s.
BMW Masters: Played well at the BMW Masters in Sahanghai, firing four under-par rounds at Lake Malaren GC. Rounds of 71-70-69-69 left him 25th for his career-best European Tour performance.
Japan Open: Despite finishing 12-over at the Japan Open, including an opening 75 and a third-round 78 at Naha GC, finished T4 with Do-Hoon Kim and Yusaku Miyazato, four shots behind winner Kenichi Kuboya.
Fujisankei Classic: Was T6 at the Fujisankei Classic, after a final-round 68 moved him from a tie for 14th to a T6 finish.
Invitational Sega Sammy Cup: Picked up four other top-10s during the Japan Golf Tour season. First came at the Nagashima Shigeo Invitational Sega Sammy Cup (T7).
Toshin Golf Tournament: Won his first professional tournament, capturing the weather-shortened Toshin Golf Tournament in Ryosen on the Japan Golf Tour. Opened with a 65 at Ryosen GC and was in fifth place through 18 holes. Added a second-round 66 to move into a tie for second, two strokes behind leader Masamichi Uehira. A final-round 67 put him into a playoff with Yuta Ikeda, an extra session he won.
2011 Season
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Made a return trip to the HSBC Champions after not qualifying in 2010. Improved his position by finishing T49.
Thailand Open: Had a strong outing at the Thailand Open in mid-August at Suwan G&CC. Although never a threat to winner Andre Stolz (22-under), still finished at 14-under, good for a T7 with two others.
Nanshan China Masters: Had a couple of sterling rounds at the Nanshan China Masters in early June. Fired a first-round 68 then bettered that with a 6-under 66 in the third round that led to a T11 at Nanshan International GC.
SK Telecom Open: Picked up a T27 at the SK Telecom Open in South Korea in mid-May.
Indonesia PGA Championship: First top-10 of the year came at the Indonesia PGA Championship on the OneAsia Tour. A 69-67 start led to a T10 at Imperial Klub Golf.
2010 Season
Sun Chlorella Classic: Best Japan Golf Tour performance was a T25 at the Sun Chlorella Classic that included a second-round 66.
Maybank Malaysian Open: Top finish on the Asian Tour was a 19th-place showing at the Maybank Malaysian Open in Kuala Lumpur–a tournament that included a third-round 68 at Kuala Lumpur G&CC.
2009 Season
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Qualified for his first World Golf Championships event, the HSBC Champions. Finished T70 in Shanghai.
Macau Open: T14 at the Macau Open.
Brunei Open: T18 at the Brunei Open, thanks to a final-round 67.
Midea China Classic: Finished 11th at the Midea China Classic on the OneAsia Tour. A final-round, 2-over 73 ended any hopes he had of coming from behind for the win.
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Added a T7 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters later in the campaign.
Volvo China Open: Playing in the inaugural OneAsia Tour tournament, the Volvo China Open, had three 74s to go with a second-round 72 to T57 in Beijing.
Singha Thailand Open: Turned in his first top-five Asian Tour performance, a fourth-place effort at the Singha Thailand Open. Started the event with three consecutive 67s, followed by a final-round 66.
2008 Season
Pine Valley Beijing Open: Made one Japan Golf Tour start, missing the cut at the Pine Valley Beijing Open.
Hero Honda Indian Open: Added a T16 at the Hero Honda Indian Open.
Macau Open: Best start among his 15 Asian Tour appearances was a T11 at the Macau Open. Played his final 54 holes in 68-69-67.
2006 Season
Mission Hills Haikou: Recorded a top-10 on the 2006 China Tour, finishing T10 at the Sai Hainan event, the season-opening tournament. Shot a final-round 71.
Volkswagen China Masters: Made one Asian Tour appearance, a T35 at the Volkswagen China Masters.