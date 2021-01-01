|
Blake Trimble
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
August 19, 1983
Birthday
37
AGE
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Birthplace
Houston, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Southern Nazarene University (2006, Finance)
College
2009
Turned Pro
$52,142
Career Earnings
Houston, TX, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
2017 Season
Made nine of 15 Korn Ferry Tour cuts but failed to reclaim his card after finishing 121st on the year-end Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Missed the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Missed the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2010 Season
Played on the Adams Tour.
Amateur Highlights