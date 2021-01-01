×
Blake Trimble
United States
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Southern Nazarene University (2006, Finance)
College
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Birthplace
Blake Trimble
United StatesUnited States
Blake Trimble

5 ft, 10 in

178 cm

155 lbs

70 kg

August 19, 1983

37

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Houston, Texas

Single

Southern Nazarene University (2006, Finance)

2009

$52,142

Houston, TX, United States

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

Personal

  • Lists E.J. Pfister as an instructor.
  • Says Castle Pines GC outside Denver is his favorite course and would like to play Augusta National. Favorite teams are the Oklahoma Sooners and the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
  • Favorite TV show is "Modern Family," and "Dumb & Dumber" is his favorite movie. Taylor Swift is his favorite entertainer, and Kevin Durant is his favorite athlete to watch. Salmon is his favorite food, Los Angeles his favorite city to visit and Crested Butte, CO, his favorite vacation spot. Blue Like Jazz is his favorite book.
  • Says he's still working on his bucket list and that not many people know his nickname is "Red Dragon."
  • Uses a lucky ball marker.
  • Involved with Young Life Youth Ministry.
  • Has one older and one younger sister.
  • Served as the Assistant Golf Coach at Southern Nazarene University after graduating.
  • Earliest memory at a professional sports event is giving Reggie Miller a high five at a Rockets/Pacers game.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing, snowboarding, ping pong

Career Highlights

2018 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA EAST 1: Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, with a fifth-place finish at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., after a sixth-place showing.

2017 Season

Made nine of 15 Korn Ferry Tour cuts but failed to reclaim his card after finishing 121st on the year-end Order of Merit.

2015 Season

Missed the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2013 Season

Missed the cut in two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2010 Season

Played on the Adams Tour.

  • Soboba Golf Classic: Finished T39 on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2010 Soboba Golf Classic for his only made cut.
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Finished 78th at the Farmer's Insurance Open on the PGA TOUR.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time NAIA All-American and Academic All-American.