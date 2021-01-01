×
Brian Dwyer
Brian Dwyer

Brian Dwyer

United StatesUnited States
Performance
Brian Dwyer

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

190 lbs

86 kg

Weight

January 13, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Apple Valley, Minnesota

Birthplace

Southlake, Texas

Residence

Single

Family

Southern Methodist University (2013, Economics)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$30,364

Career Earnings

Southlake, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2015

Personal

  • Favorite course he's played is St. Andrews and hopes to play Augusta National someday.
  • Big Dallas Stars, Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys fan.
  • Dream foursome would include his father, Danny Lee and Dirk Nowitzki.

Special Interests

  • Video games

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Earned conditional Forme Tour status, finishing T24 at TPC San Antonio.

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight season, notching two top-10 finishes to conclude the season 35th on the Order of Merit.

  • Cape Breton Open: Posted a T7 result at the Cape Breton Open.
  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Finished T5 at the National Capital Open. Bookended the event with a pair of 5-under-par 66s to finish six shots back of winner Mark Blakefield.

2016 Season

  • Cape Breton Open: After missing seven of nine cuts to start the season, finished T8 at the Cape Breton Open to jump into the top 60 in the season-long Order of Merit. Entered the final round in fourth place, one shot behind three 54-hole leaders, but struggled home with a 2-over-par 74 to fall from contention.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned status with rounds of 70-70-71-67 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 2.

2015 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Finished T39 at the Florida Qualifying Tournament, earning conditional status for the Mackenzie Tour's season.