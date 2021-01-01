|
Brian Dwyer
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
January 13, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Apple Valley, Minnesota
Birthplace
Southlake, Texas
Residence
Single
Family
Southern Methodist University (2013, Economics)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$30,364
Career Earnings
Southlake, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2017 Season
Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the second straight season, notching two top-10 finishes to conclude the season 35th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
2015 Season