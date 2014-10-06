|
Andy Pope
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
March 03, 1984
Birthday
37
AGE
Glen Ellyn, Illinois
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Wife: Jacklyn; Thomas (6/10/14)
Family
Xavier University
College
2006
Turned Pro
$342,621
Career Earnings
Glen Ellyn, IL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2015 Season
Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had one top 10. Finished 120th on the Regular Season money list.
2014 Season
Entered 21 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made 10 cuts and had four top-25s to finish 89th on the Regular Season money list. Best showing was a pair of T15s.
2013 Season
Made the cut in eight of 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.
2012 Season
Played in 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour after starting the season as a conditional player. Made bids for victory in two events early in the summer. Made five starts on the NGA Hooters Tour Winter Series and was T5 in the event at Diamond Back GC.
2010 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, missing the cut at both.
2009 Season
Amateur Highlights