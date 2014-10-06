×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Andy Pope
Andy Pope

Andy Pope

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Xavier University
College
Glen Ellyn, Illinois
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
37
AGE
2006
Turned Pro
Xavier University
College
Glen Ellyn, Illinois
Birthplace
103
The 25 Rank
403
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.39
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Andy Pope
Andy Pope
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Andy Pope

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

March 03, 1984

Birthday

37

AGE

Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Wife: Jacklyn; Thomas (6/10/14)

Family

Xavier University

College

2006

Turned Pro

$342,621

Career Earnings

Glen Ellyn, IL, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Personal

  • Biggest thrill outside golf is playing craps, skiing and fishing.
  • Enjoys watching Chicago's professional teams, the Bears, White Sox and Blackhawks.
  • Watches "Seinfeld," "Taxi" and "Summer Heights High."
  • Favorite movies are "The Hustler" and "Goodfellas."
  • Listens to Fleetwood Mac.
  • Top vacation spot is Red River, N.M.
  • Favorite gadgets are Xbox and XM/Sirius satellite radio. Bucket list includes skydiving and heli-skiing.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, playing Golden Tee, playing craps

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Co-led at 8-under 64 after the first round of the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons before going on to finish T31.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: Co-led at 8-under 64 after the first round of the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons before going on to finish T31.

2015 Season

Played in 12 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had one top 10. Finished 120th on the Regular Season money list.

  • Nova Scotia Open: Earned his lone top-10 finish at the Nova Scotia Open in July. Posted three consecutive rounds of 69 to T21 after 54 holes. Fired a Sunday 66 to move up 15 spots to T6, securing entry in the Albertsons Boise Open, where he would finish T52.

2014 Season

Entered 21 Korn Ferry Tour events. Made 10 cuts and had four top-25s to finish 89th on the Regular Season money list. Best showing was a pair of T15s.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: T21 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
  • Nova Scotia Open: T23 at the Nova Scotia Open in July.
  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: T15 at the United Leasing Championship in June.
  • WNB Golf Classic: T15 at the WNB Golf Classic in April.

2013 Season

Made the cut in eight of 15 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Did not qualify for the Tour Finals.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: T16 at the Utah Championship.
  • Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: T17 at the Brasil Classic.
  • Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Tampa Bay Championship.

2012 Season

Played in 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour after starting the season as a conditional player. Made bids for victory in two events early in the summer. Made five starts on the NGA Hooters Tour Winter Series and was T5 in the event at Diamond Back GC.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Was T24 in his final appearance of the season, at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.
  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Added another top-10 at the Utah Championship, shooting four rounds in the 60s at Willow Creek CC in mid-July that resulted in a T7, three shots shy of winner Doug LaBelle II.
  • Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Came back two weeks later with a strong showing at the Mexico Open. Followed a third-round 65 with a 2-under 70 Sunday to T6 to win $18,906, his largest Tour payday.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Was in position to win his first Tour title in May, playing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Was a stroke off the lead through 54 holes, but a final-round 74 dropped him all the way to a T29.

2010 Season

Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, missing the cut at both.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Missed the cut at the Miccosukee Championship.
  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Missed the cut at the South Georgia Classic.

2009 Season

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missing the cut at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Amateur Highlights

  • Member of the all-state golf team for four years at Glenbard West High School.
  • Named to the Atlantic-10 Conference team four years and won the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship in 2004.