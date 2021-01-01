Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Major Medical Extension

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2013

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2012 Lost to Russell Henley, Patrick Cantlay, Chiquita Classic

National Teams

2009 Palmer Cup

2009 Walker Cup

Personal

Following his facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy diagnosis, launched the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for muscular dystrophy and improving the physical and mental wellness of those in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Was the recipient of the 2020 PGA TOUR Courage Award.

Was a defenseman in junior hockey for seven years before turning his full attention to golf.

Favorite professional team is the New York Yankees.

Earned his pilot's license in November 2014.

Teamed with former Ralph Lauren designer, Charlie Schaefer, to start Greyson Clothiers. Clothing line made its debut at Augusta National as Hoffmann made his Masters debut in 2015.

Special Interests

Anything active, sports, outdoors, airplanes

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made the cut in four of 11 starts, finishing the season No. 225 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Major Medical Extension with seven starts available to earn 262 points to equal No. 125 on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list (Seamus Power/377).

2018 Season

Announced in December 2017 that he had been diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a type of MD that typically causes atrophy of the chest, back, neck, arms and legs. Ended up making the cut in three of nine starts during the season, led by T23 finishes in his first two starts (CIMB Classic, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES). Last start of the season came at The Honda Classic (T49). Entered the 2018-19 season in the Major Medical Extension category with 18 starts to earn 296 points to equal No. 125 (Seamus Power/377) on the 2017-18 FedExCup points list to retain eligibility for the remainder of the season.

2017 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 29 starts during the 2016-17 campaign. One year after missing the Playoffs for the first time in his career, bounced back with an 81st-place finish in the FedExCup.

Dell Technologies Championship: Season concluded following a T40 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Season concluded following a T40 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship. The Honda Classic: In his fourth consecutive start at The Honda Classic, finished T2. Had previously experienced a missed cut, a withdrawal and a T61 finish from 2014-16, respectively. With scores of 68-67-69-68–272 (-8), was the only player in the field, and just third since 2013, to post all four rounds in the 60s.

2016 Season

Made 11 cuts for five top-25 finishes in 25 PGA TOUR starts but missed the FedExCup Playoffs when he finished No. 133 in the standings. Gave himself a chance to advance after a top-three finish at John Deere Classic moved him from No. 160 to No. 131, but missed cut at Wyndham Championship to fall back. Remains exempt for 2016-17 season as No. 125 on money list with $717,890 in season earnings.

John Deere Classic: Tied career-low round of 62 in the third round of the John Deere Classic en route to a share of third place with Whee Kim. Played rounds two and three without a bogey en route to a T3 at 17-under 267 with Kim. Marked second time he finished inside the top three on the PGA TOUR. Previously finished solo-third at the 2013 BMW Championship.

2015 Season

Claimed five top-25 finishes in 24 starts to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Deutsche Bank Championship: Began the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 72nd in the FedExCup standings, needing to get inside the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship. Three over-par scores in the second through final rounds at TPC Boston dropped him to No. 85 in the standings and ended his season.

Began the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 72nd in the FedExCup standings, needing to get inside the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship. Three over-par scores in the second through final rounds at TPC Boston dropped him to No. 85 in the standings and ended his season. RBC Heritage: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T9, seven strokes out of the Jim Furyk-Kevin Kisner playoff at the RBC Heritage.

Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish T9, seven strokes out of the Jim Furyk-Kevin Kisner playoff at the RBC Heritage. Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Opened the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over five players. Extended his lead to three strokes through 36 holes, following a 7-under 65. Weekend rounds of 71-71 resulted in a fourth-place finish at 15-under 273, four strokes behind champion Matt Every. Following his first round, announced to media that his 97-year-old maternal grandmother had passed away in her sleep earlier that morning. Claimed her memory to be the motivation behind his solid play.

2014 Season

Sophomore season on the PGA TOUR included 20 made cuts in 32 starts, with a career-best third-place finish at the BMW Championship highlighting his season (which included a career-best eight top-25 finishes).

TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Finished T27 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to finish No. 26 in the FedExCup.

Finished T27 at the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola to finish No. 26 in the FedExCup. BMW Championship: Finished third at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC near Denver, with rounds of 72-72-62-63. Closing rounds became the low 36-hole score of the season on TOUR. Was one of two players to work way into the TOUR Championship in Denver (Ryan Palmer). Previous-best TOUR finish was T5 at the 2013 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. In the history of the FedExCup Playoffs, only three players have advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola after starting the Playoffs outside of the cut line to make the second Playoffs event. Is the latest to perform the feat. In 2009, Slocum began the Playoffs at No. 124 before winning The Barclays and advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. In 2010, Kevin Streelman began the Playoffs at No. 102 in the FedExCup standings and advanced to Atlanta. Became the first player to advance from outside the Playoffs bubble three consecutive weeks (The Barclays, Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship) to earn a spot in the TOUR Championship.

Finished third at the BMW Championship at Cherry Hills CC near Denver, with rounds of 72-72-62-63. Closing rounds became the low 36-hole score of the season on TOUR. Was one of two players to work way into the TOUR Championship in Denver (Ryan Palmer). Previous-best TOUR finish was T5 at the 2013 AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. In the history of the FedExCup Playoffs, only three players have advanced to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola after starting the Playoffs outside of the cut line to make the second Playoffs event. Is the latest to perform the feat. In 2009, Slocum began the Playoffs at No. 124 before winning The Barclays and advancing to the TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola. In 2010, Kevin Streelman began the Playoffs at No. 102 in the FedExCup standings and advanced to Atlanta. Became the first player to advance from outside the Playoffs bubble three consecutive weeks (The Barclays, Deutsche Bank Championship and BMW Championship) to earn a spot in the TOUR Championship. The Barclays: The local New Jersey favorite came into The Barclays, the first FedExCup Playoffs event, ranked No. 124 in the FedExCup standings. Followed 1-under 70s in the opening rounds with a 5-under 66 Saturday at Ridgewood CC, a course he calls his second home. Sunday's 69 was good for a T9, his first top-10 finish of the season. With the performance, earned his first berth into the following week's Deutsche Bank Championship ranked No. 72 in the FedExCup standings.

2013 Season

Following a rocky rookie-season start, defined by five missed cuts in his first seven starts, finished the PGA TOUR Season on a strong note, with six straight made cuts. Among them were a pair of top-10 finishes, paving the way for entry into the FedExCup Playoffs.

The Barclays: He began the week of The Barclays ranked 111th in FedExCup standings, but a missed cut at Liberty National resulted in a finish of 117th, preventing him from advancing to the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week and ending his season.

He began the week of The Barclays ranked 111th in FedExCup standings, but a missed cut at Liberty National resulted in a finish of 117th, preventing him from advancing to the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week and ending his season. AT&T National: Came back the following week with a T8 at the AT&T National for back-to-back top-10 finishes.

Came back the following week with a T8 at the AT&T National for back-to-back top-10 finishes. Travelers Championship: Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship in his second career start at the Hartford-area event.

Finished T9 at the Travelers Championship in his second career start at the Hartford-area event. HP Byron Nelson Championship: First of three top-10 performances came when he T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, thanks to matching 4-under 66s in the final two rounds. It marked the first top-10 finish of his career in his 16th TOUR start.

First of three top-10 performances came when he T5 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, thanks to matching 4-under 66s in the final two rounds. It marked the first top-10 finish of his career in his 16th TOUR start. WNB Golf Classic: Made one other cut in four events (T32 at the WNB Golf Classic).

Made one other cut in four events (T32 at the WNB Golf Classic). Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Played in four Korn Ferry Tour events, with his best performance a runner-up at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. A third-round 62 put him in third place with one round to go. Posted a 69 Sunday to finish two shots back of champion Edward Loar.

2012 Season

Earned his rookie ticket to the PGA TOUR by finishing No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Miccosukee Championship: Had a T9 at the Miccosukee Championship, which moved him to 31st on the money list.

Had a T9 at the Miccosukee Championship, which moved him to 31st on the money list. Neediest Kids Championship: Was T6 in his next start, at the Neediest Kids Championship.

Was T6 in his next start, at the Neediest Kids Championship. Chiquita Classic: After earning a spot into the Chiquita Classic near Charlotte following his sixth-place finish at the WNB Classic in Midland, Texas, almost won the event, eventually losing to Russell Henley in a three-way playoff with Patrick Cantlay. Along with Cantlay, trailed the leaders by five strokes after three rounds at The Club at Longview but shot 65 Sunday to catch Henley and force the overtime session. out on the first extra hole when his 8-iron approach shot found the water.

After earning a spot into the Chiquita Classic near Charlotte following his sixth-place finish at the WNB Classic in Midland, Texas, almost won the event, eventually losing to Russell Henley in a three-way playoff with Patrick Cantlay. Along with Cantlay, trailed the leaders by five strokes after three rounds at The Club at Longview but shot 65 Sunday to catch Henley and force the overtime session. out on the first extra hole when his 8-iron approach shot found the water. WNB Golf Classic: Was a Monday-qualifier at the WNB Golf Classic in late-September. Posted rounds of 68-64 to take a three-stroke lead after 36 holes at Midland CC. Third-round 70 left him two back of leader, and defending champion, Danny Lee. Stumbled in the last round, with a 74, and wound up solo sixth, earning him a start the following week at the Chiquita Classic. Collected a check for $19,800, which was more than enough to earn him Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the year. Also jumped from No. 103 to 78 on the money list. Runner-up finish in Charlotte moved him up to 43rd on the money list.

Was a Monday-qualifier at the WNB Golf Classic in late-September. Posted rounds of 68-64 to take a three-stroke lead after 36 holes at Midland CC. Third-round 70 left him two back of leader, and defending champion, Danny Lee. Stumbled in the last round, with a 74, and wound up solo sixth, earning him a start the following week at the Chiquita Classic. Collected a check for $19,800, which was more than enough to earn him Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the year. Also jumped from No. 103 to 78 on the money list. Runner-up finish in Charlotte moved him up to 43rd on the money list. Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Held the second-round lead outright at the Utah Championship. Struggled to a 1-over 72 in the third round but rebounded with a 1-under 70 Sunday to T9 outside Salt Lake City. Finish earned him a spot in the next tournament, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.

Held the second-round lead outright at the Utah Championship. Struggled to a 1-over 72 in the third round but rebounded with a 1-under 70 Sunday to T9 outside Salt Lake City. Finish earned him a spot in the next tournament, the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational. United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Was a Monday qualifier at the United Leasing Championship in late June and hovered near the top of the leaderboard for the final two days. Shared the lead at times during both the third and fourth rounds. Finished at 9-under 279 to T4, two shots out of a playoff. Top-25 effort earned him a berth in the next event, the Utah Championship.

Was a Monday qualifier at the United Leasing Championship in late June and hovered near the top of the leaderboard for the final two days. Shared the lead at times during both the third and fourth rounds. Finished at 9-under 279 to T4, two shots out of a playoff. Top-25 effort earned him a berth in the next event, the Utah Championship. U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club, made the cut in San Francisco and went on to T29.

2011 Season

Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Finished T9 at the 2011 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, and, by virtue of his top-10 finish, earned a spot in the Cox Classic field the next week. His T9 performance came a year after he T8 at the same event while making his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

2010 Season

Made the cut in two of four starts on the PGA TOUR in 2010.

RBC Canadian Open: Had a career-best T22 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Had a career-best T22 at the RBC Canadian Open. U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the 2010 U.S. Open but missed the cut.

Amateur Highlights