Canada
Matt Hill

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

September 12, 1988

Birthday

32

AGE

Sarnia, Ontario, Canada

Birthplace

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

North Carolina State University

College

2010

Turned Pro

$91,202

Career Earnings

Sarnia, ON, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2012 Dakota Dunes Open

International Victories (1)

  • 2012 Dakota Dunes Casino Open [Can]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2012 SIGA Dakota Dunes Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-1)

  • 2012 Defeated Will Strickler, Dakota Dunes Open
  • 2012 Lost to Cory Renfrew, Syncrude Boreal Open presented by AECON

Personal

  • His brother Graham was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in golf at Eastern Michigan.
  • Favorite course he's played is the National Golf Club of Canada.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is traveling the world.
  • Favorite teams are North Carolina State and Colorado Avalanche. Sidney Crosby is his favorite athlete to watch. "House of Cards" is his favorite TV show. Favorite websites are nhl.com, espn.com and facebook.com.
  • Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy would round out his dream foursome.
  • Supports the Jimmy V Foundation.
  • Played hockey from age 6-17.
  • Biggest thrill outside of golf is helping kids who want to play golf.
  • Grew up in the Sarnia suburb of Brights Grove, the same neighborhood where Mike Weir grew up.

Special Interests

  • Hockey, tennis, fishing, reading

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by finishing T22 at the Colombia Q-School in January.

2016 Season

Made five cuts in 11 starts on the Mackenzie Tour, where he finished the season ranked 87th on the Order of Merit.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Only top-25 was T19 at the season opening Freedom 55 Financial Open in May.

2015 Season

Made the cut in four of 8 eight starts, collecting two top-25s. Finished the season 106th on the Order of Merit. On the Mackenzie Tour, played his way inside the top 60 on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit and earn a spot in the Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Ended season 28th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.

  • Bridgestone America's Golf Cup presentado por Value: Represented Canada alongside Wilson Bateman at the Bridgestone America's Golf Cup and finished T14.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: At the Freedom 55 Financial Championship, he finished third, thanks to a final round 64.
  • Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Finished T6 at The Wildfire Invitational.
  • 57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: T16 at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf was his best finish.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour status with a sixth-place finish at the Argentina Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season ranked 26th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 7 of 10 starts.

  • Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: T12 at the Cape Breton Classic.
  • Forces and Families Open: T14 at the Forces and Families Open.
  • The Players Cup: Shared runner-up honors at The Players Cup in July. Carded a final round best 67 to finish one stroke behind winner Timothy Madigan. Had four other top-25s.
  • Nova Scotia Open: Had a T40 finish at the Nova Scotia Open on his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2013 Season

Made seven cuts in 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-25 finish, ending the season 132nd on the season-long money list.

  • Air Capital Classic: Only top-25 was T15 at the Air Capital Classic in June.

2012 Season

Made the cut in one of two starts on the PGA TOUR. Won the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Had three top-five finishes on the eGolf Pro Tour.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the first time and earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2013 after finishing T118.
  • RBC Canadian Open: Had a T75 finish at the RBC Canadian Open in July.
  • Dakota Dunes Open: Earned his first PGA TOUR Canada victory, at the Dakota Dunes Casino Open, beating Will Strickler in a four-hole playoff. Win came one week after losing in a four-hole playoff to Cory Renfrew at the Syncrude Boreal Open.

2011 Season

Made three cuts in four starts on PGA TOUR Canada.

  • ATB Financial Classic: A T27 at the ATB Financial Classic was his best finish.

2010 Season

Turned pro in June and made five starts on the PGA TOUR.

  • Clublink Jane Rogers Championship: Finished T44 at the Clublink Jane Rogers Championship on his first career start PGA TOUR Canada.
  • Reno-Tahoe Open: T50 at the Reno-Tahoe Open in his only made cut on the PGA Tour.
  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished T36 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic on his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.