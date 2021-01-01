|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Matt Hill
Full Name
6 ft, 3 in
190 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
September 12, 1988
Birthday
32
AGE
Sarnia, Ontario, Canada
Birthplace
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
North Carolina State University
College
2010
Turned Pro
$91,202
Career Earnings
Sarnia, ON, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
2016 Season
Made five cuts in 11 starts on the Mackenzie Tour, where he finished the season ranked 87th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Made the cut in four of 8 eight starts, collecting two top-25s. Finished the season 106th on the Order of Merit. On the Mackenzie Tour, played his way inside the top 60 on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit and earn a spot in the Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Ended season 28th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season ranked 26th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 7 of 10 starts.
2013 Season
Made seven cuts in 17 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one top-25 finish, ending the season 132nd on the season-long money list.
2012 Season
Made the cut in one of two starts on the PGA TOUR. Won the PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit. Had three top-five finishes on the eGolf Pro Tour.
2011 Season
Made three cuts in four starts on PGA TOUR Canada.
2010 Season
Turned pro in June and made five starts on the PGA TOUR.