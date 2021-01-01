Exempt status
PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
- All-state basketball selection at St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala.
- Non-golf-related jobs after college include performing in a Backstreet Boys cover band.
- Was the sixth-grade checker champion in middle school.
- Has wrestled an alligator, and skydiving is on his bucket list.
- Favorite college team is UAB. Favorite pro team is the Atlanta Falcons.
Special Interests
- Fishing, basketball and most other sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Closed with a 7-under 64 and finished T8 for his first top-10 since the PGA TOUR’s 2019 Travelers Championship, totaling 12-under 272 for the week at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
2020 Season
Finished the season at No. 61 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 13 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the REX Hospital Open. Finished 102nd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2019 Season
Travelers Championship: Playing on a sponsor exemption at the Travelers Championship, held the 18-hole co-lead and 36-hole lead en route to a T2, his first career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Earned 245 FedExCup points towards the 322 required to satisfy Medical Extension. Had missed the cut at both previous appearances at the Travelers Championship.
REX Hospital Open: Used a third-round 9-under 62 to climb the leaderboard at the REX Hospital Open. Posted a final-round 67 to finish the week T2 at 18-under 266.
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Returned to form after battling injuries the last two seasons. Recorded a final-round 7-under 65 to climb the leaderboard for a T4 finish.
2018 Season
Did not make a start as he recovered from injury. Entered the 2018-19 season playing out of the Major Medical Extension (Korn Ferry Tour Category) with six events available to earn 347 points. Earned 18 points in 2016-17 (No. 125 J.J. Henry collected 365 in 2016-17).
2017 Season
Limited to just 14 starts. Will play 2017-18 season out of the Top Finishers from the Korn Ferry Tour Medical category, with six available events to earn 347 FedExCup points (coupled with the 18 points he earned during the 2016-17 season) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365-point total from the 2017 FedExCup points list. Should he do so, he'll remain exempt for the remainder of the season.
Sanderson Farms Championship: A T42 at the Sanderson Farms Championship was the best of his three made cuts.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, four top-10s and 16 cuts made. Was 15th in the final priority-ranking order following two top-10s in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Posted a T9 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship after a 2-under 69 in the final round.
DAP Championship: Entered the final round of the DAP Championship one shot back on the way to a solo fifth-place finish. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with the fifth-place finish to secure one of 25 TOUR cards given out during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Finished T7 at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in June, thanks to a final-round 64.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted a 19-under-par total for a season-best T2 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, finishing two shots back of winner Richy Werenski. Briefly grabbed a share of the lead during the final round with four consecutive birdies from No. 12 to No. 15, but parred the last three holes to earn a share of runner-up honors.
2015 Season
Rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Ended the year No. 206 in the FedExCup, with five made cuts in 18 starts.
Barracuda Championship: Season highlighted by a T20 finish at the Barracuda Championship, featuring the modified stableford scoring system.
2014 Season
Finished the season with 25 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, one of only three to play every event, joining Casey Wittenberg and Kelly Kraft. Recorded a win, was a runner-up and also added a T5 and a sixth-place finish along with 11 top-25s, while making 16 cuts. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late August (third on the money list).
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Made two of four Finals cuts, with a T14 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship his best.
Stonebrae Classic: Made another run at victory in August. Was tied for 19th after 36 holes of the Stonebrae Classic. Went bogey-free on the weekend and shot rounds of 62-66 for a T2, three strokes behind winner Tony Finau.
Midwest Classic: Earned his first career win by dominating the field at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City in July. Opened with rounds of 66-63-64 and held a three-stroke lead after 54 holes at the Nicklaus GC at LionsGate. Never lost control of the lead during the windy final round despite a 1-over 72, the highest finish by a winner all year. Finished at 19-under par, three in front of playing partner Aaron Watkins. Became the 12th first-time winnner on Tour in 17 events. Opened the final round with consecutive bogeys but bounced back with a birdie on the third hole. Eventually fell into a share of the lead early on the back nine but rallied with three birdies in four holes to distance himself from Watkins. Picked up a check for $108,000 and jumped from No. 20 to No. 4 on the money list.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Posted a career-low 60 in the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open in July, a day that included 10 birdies and an eagle. It equaled the low round of the year, with two others. His stretch of 7 under from the 15th hole through the second was the best birdie-eagle streak of the year. Held a two-stroke advantage heading into the second round and posted a 67. Entered the weekend in a tie for the lead and eventually settled for a T4 after rounds of 68-70 at Hillcrest CC.
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In late June, birdied the 72nd hole of the United Leasing Championship for 71 and a T10.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In May, was T9 after 54 holes of the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Finished solo sixth after a final-round 65.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Four rounds in the 60s at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March earned him a T5, his best on Tour since the 2013 South Georgia Classic.
2013 Season
Began the season with no status on Tour. Season ended on a disappointing note when he missed the cut in his last two starts (Price Cutter Charity Championship and Cox Classic) to drop from 65th in earnings to 79th and out of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals picture.
Mylan Classic: Did not get another start until early August, when he qualified for the Mylan Classic off the money list. Made the most of his opportunity and shot a 6-under 65 to take the first-round lead. Third-round 77 ruined his shot at victory, but a 5-under 66 Sunday earned him a T10 and with it, enough money to qualify him for Special Temporary Membership on Tour. His $15,525 payday pushed his season earnings to $64,058. Needed the equivalent of No. 100 on the money list to qualify ($54,799). Jumped from No. 79 to No. 65 on the earnings chart.
Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut the following week at the Stadion Classic at UGA.
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Finished T2 at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta where he was a Monday qualifier. His 7-under 65 Sunday was the low round of the day and moved him up the leaderboard at the Kinderlou Forest GC. Started the final round a distant 12 strokes back of winner Will Wilcox, who wound up winning by four.
2011 Season
Played in 11 Korn Ferry Tour events, missing his first four cuts of the season before breaking through at the Mexico Open. Made the cut in five of his final seven starts.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T32 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Opened 66-66 and was tied for third before an even-par 72-72 final 36 holes dropped him down the leaderboard.
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: T54 at the Mexico Open.
2010 Season
Played on the Hooters Tour.
2009 Season
John Deere Classic: Missed the cut as an amateur at the John Deere Classic, his only career PGA TOUR start up to that point.
Amateur Highlights
- Won seven collegiate events at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Was a 2007 and 2008 All-America selection. Four-time state champion in high school while attending St. Paul's Episcopal.