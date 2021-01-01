International Victories (1)
2014 Jakarta Classic [Asia Dev]
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Suzhou Open: Earned his first PGA TOUR Series-China top-10 with his T3 finish in Suzhou. After an opening-round 70, shot a second-round 65 and closed with back-to-back 69s. On the final day, closed his tournament with a chip-in birdie on No. 18
China QT #2-Foison Golf Club: Earned his PGA TOUR Series-China card with a T17 finish at Foison GC in early March.
2018 Season
Season Highlights: Best finish in 12 starts split between the Asian Tour, Asian Development Tour, Southern Africa Tour, the European Challenge Tour and the Korean Tour was a T6.
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship [Asian]: Converted a third-round 66 into a T6 with Ben Leong, Prom Meesawat and Panuphol Pittayrat.
2017 Season
Season Highlights: Missed the first two cuts of his Asian Tour season then made four consecutively to end his year on that circuit. In his lone European Challenge Tour start, finished T4.
Great National Hotels Irish Masters [EuroPro]: In the 54-hole event, couldn’t convert his second-round lead into victory. Held a one-shot lead over Miles Collins, Jack Harrison and Ben Robinson before a 72 was his undoing, dropping him into a T4 with David Coupland, two shots behind Sam Robertshawe.
2016 Season
Season Highlights: Made five Asian Tour starts and one European Challenge Tour appearance. Made three cuts, with a T23 his top outing.
2015 Season
Season Highlights: Played in nine Asian Tour events, making five cuts, compiling two top-fives and finishing 73rd on the Order of Merit. Added three Asian Development Tour starts and four appearances on the European Challenge Tour.
Philippine Open [Asian]: At the weather-shortened, 54-hole event, shot a pair of 69s and a second-round 68 to T5 with Suykhyun Baek, Simon Griffiths, Keith Horn and Jeunghun Wang—four shots behind winner Miguel Tabuena.
Venetian Macau Open [Asian]: A pair of weekend 67s in Macau led to a fifth-place finish.
2014 Season
Season Highlights: Played on the Asian Development Tour, with a win, a pair of runner-up finishes and six top-10s overall.
TAKE Solutions India Masters [ADT]: A final-round 68 in India moved him to T4 and within five shots of winner Senappa Chikkarangappa.
ADT Chang Hwa Open [ADT]: Earned his second runner-up finish of the campaign with middle rounds of 66-67. Was one shot off the 54-hole lead and shot a Sunday 70 to finish four shots behind Pavit Tangkamolpraser.
PGM Sabah Championship [ADT]: Entered the final round in Malaysia three strokes off Sattaya Supupramai’s lead. Shot a final-round 69 to match Supupramai, settling for a runner-up finish.
Aboitiz Invitational [ADT]: A final-round 67 led to a seventh-place finish at The Orchard G&CC.
Ballantine's Taiwan Championship [ADT]: Three 69s and a first-round 68 led to a T5 with three others in Chinese Taipei.
Jakarta Classic [ADT]: Rounds of 70-68-67-73 led to a one-shot win over Peter Richardson in Indonesia. Went into the final round with a five-shot cushion over Richardson but had to hang on for the title.
2013 Season
Season Highlights: In five Asian Development Tour tournaments, made three cuts. Made one cut in two Asian Tour appearances.
PGM MIDF Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club Masters [ADT]: Held the 36-hole lead in Kuala Lumpur after a 68-67 start. A third-round 72 knocked him back, three shots behind 54-hole leader Masaru Takahashi. Finished with a second consecutive 72 to T3 with Deng Shan Koh and Shaaban Hussin.
2012 Season
Season Highlights: Saw action in 12 Asian Tour events. Made it to the weekend in eight tournaments, with one top-five showing.
-
Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic [ADT]: Was alone in second at the 54-hole mark in Cambodia. Shot a final-round 72 to drop into third, a shot out of the David Lipsky-Elmer Salvador playoff that Lipsky won.
2011 Season
Season Highlights: Played in 15 Asian Tour events, with seven made cuts and one top-15 showing.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf first at Presentation College in Aberdeen, S.D., before transferring to the University of Minnesota. Was teammates at Minnesota with Bronson La’Cassie and Clayton Rask, who both went on to play on the Korn Ferry Tour.