Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2011
PGA TOUR: 2020
International Victories (1)
2010 Moroccan Golf Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2017 Lost to Andrew Putnam, Panama Claro Championship
Personal
- Has one sister, Cassie.
- Parents lived on a nine-hole course, which made it conducive for him to take up the game. Dad would pick him up from grade school and they would head straight to the golf course.
- Favorite courses are Whispering Pines, TPC Sawgrass and Hickory Hills Golf Club. Favorite college teams are Iowa State and Indiana University and pro teams are the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers.
- Would like to trade places with someone in the military. "Would never be able to keep up but would just like to see how they work day in and day out."
- Bucket list includes visiting all 50 states and traveling the world.
- Would like to be featured in Entrepreneur Magazine. "It would be awesome to develop and successfully run a small business," he says.
Special Interests
- Snowboarding, fishing, hunting, yoga
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 15 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 and entered the 2019-20 season 31st in the final priority ranking. On the season, collected seven top-10s and made 18 cuts in 25 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Held the 18- and 36-hole lead after tying the course record with a first-round 9-under 63 . Converted a clutch par putt on his 72nd hole to finish T4 and earn his first PGA TOUR card.
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Fired four rounds in the 60s to earn a T10 finish at Crestview Country Club.
REX Hospital Open: Set the new course record with an 11-under 60 on Friday at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation. Held the 36- and 54-hole lead and finished T4 after posting a final round 1-over 72.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used three rounds under 70 in Nashville to finish T4 at 13-under 275.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Opened with rounds of 66-64 to sit two shots off the lead entering the weekend before finishing T7 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Panama Championship: Fired three rounds in the 60s in Panama, earning him a T7 finish at 2-under.
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Held the solo-lead after the second round in Bogota and finished T51 for the week.
2018 Season
Rex Hospital Open: Despite not having a caddie set at the beginning of the week at the Rex Hospital Open, carded a T10 finish.
2017 Season
Panama Claro Championship: Recorded one of two bogey-free rounds on Sunday at the Panama Claro Championship with a final-round 66 that put him in a playoff with Andrew Putnam. Lost on the first extra hole when Putnam drained a 12-foot putt for birdie. Runner-up effort marked a career-best on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2016 Season
Finished 34th on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money after posting 15 made cuts and four top-10s in 20 starts.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Recorded his fourth top-10 with a T4 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Posted his third top-10 of the season at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper with a T4.
Nashville Golf Open: Posted his second consecutive top-10 finish for the first time in his career with a T9 at the Nashville Golf Open. Was three shots back of James Driscoll entering the final round but closed in 1-over 73 to fall to T9.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Made four of his first six cuts before recording a T6 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship after opening with a 6-under 66.
2015 Season
Played 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, making seven cuts. Had one top 25. Finished 101st on the Regular Season money list and 120th on the final year-long money list.
Digital Ally Open: After seven consecutive missed cuts coming into the Digital Ally Open, posted solid rounds of 69-64-64 to start the final round four strokes behind leader, Martin Piller. Punctuated his Sunday 67 with a 72nd-hole birdie to move inside the top five. The T3 finish in Kansas City was a career-best in 47 Tour starts.
2014 Season
Played in 21 events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Placed 129 on the Tour money list.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T64 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
Chile Classic: Birdied a tournament-record seven consecutive holes (Nos. 8-14) in the final round of the Chile Classic. Finished 6-under for the tournament and T47.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Best performance came at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship, a T21.
2011 Season
Made the cut in three of 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ended the year No. 101 on the money list.
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Finished T11 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Started his season with a T4 at the Mexico Open.
2009 Season
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Monday qualifier at the Knoxville Open but missed the cut in his first Tour start.
Amateur Highlights
- Was an Honorable Mention All-American at Iowa State in 2008.
- Named to the Academic All-America team in 2007 and 2008.
- Was Academic All-Big 12 from 2005-08.
- Was medalist in the 2003 Indiana state high school championship, playing for Brownstone Central High School.