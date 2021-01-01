×
James Allenby
James Allenby

James Allenby

CanadaCanada
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2009
Turned Pro
Oregon State University
College
Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2014

Personal

  • Mother, Sylvia, manages a par-3 golf course. Father, David, is in heating design.
  • Sister, Alycia, played soccer at Oklahoma City University.
  • Favorite athletes are Tiger Woods and Roger Federer. Favorite golf course is Sahalee CC and his favorite golf club is his putter. Favorite golf shot is "one that goes in the hole."
  • Likes to eat candy.
  • Favorite books are the Harry Potter series, and his top movie is "Dumb & Dumber." Favorite musical artists are Matthew Good and Thrice.

Special Interests

  • Snowboarding, soccer

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship: Finished solo seventh in Mazatlán, shooting a final-round, 1-under 71 to finish six strokes behind winner Andy Matthews at El Cid G&CC.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance. Ended the season No. 17 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open: Finished strong at Elm Ridge CC, firing a bogey-free 65 during the final round, his fourth consecutive under-par round of the week, to T7 (16-under) with five other players.
  • Canada Life Open: Playing as a sponsor’s exemption at the event, made seven birdies and an eagle during his second round to match the best score of the tournament, a 63. Played each round of the event under par and made birdie on his final hole to finish T2 with Brian Carlson, two strokes shy of winner Jake Knapp. This was his first Mackenzie Tour start since playing in this same tournament in 2016. It was his first made cut since the 2015 Wildfire Invitational (T58).

2018 Season

Played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making six cuts. Best finish was a T14. Ended the year 93rd on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status by finishing T26 in Mazatlan.

2016 Season

Made one Mackenzie Tour start, missing the cut.

2015 Season

Played in nine Mackenzie Tour tournaments but made only two cuts. Did not record a top-50 finish.

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Finished T28 at the Canada Qualifying Tournament, with rounds of 74-72-70-73.

2014 Season

Only made one cut in 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, but it was a solid performance, a T4.

  • Bayview Place Island Savings Open presented by Times Colonist: Only had six rounds in the 60s all season, and four of them came in Victoria. A 66-69-67-68 showing led to a T4 and a $5,900 payday. The performance earned him Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Week honors.

2013 Season

In first Mackenzie Tour season, made six cuts in nine starts. Was 46th on the Order of Merit.

  • TOUR Championship of Canada presented by Freedom 55 Financial: Finished T10, which moved him inside the top-60 and allowed him to retain status for the following season.
  • Dakota Dunes Casino Open: Came up one ball rotation short on an eagle putt that would have put him in a playoff with Matt Hill and Will Strickler. Settled for a T3 with Joel Dahmen and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez in Saskatoon.

2011 Season

Made six Canadian Tour cuts in 10 events played. Finished 76th on the Order of Merit.

2010 Season

Was a Canadian Tour regular, with eight made cuts in 10 appearances. Turned in four top-10s and a 22nd-place finish on the Order of Merit. Named the Most Improved Canadian.

  • Economical Insurance Group Seaforth Country Classic: Finished T9, with four rounds in the 60s, including an opening 64. Tied with Richard Scott, Brian Prouty and Rob Grube at Seaforth GC.
  • Times Colonist Open: At Uplands GC in Victoria, shot four roudns in the 60s, including a final-round 66 to finish fifth, four strokes shy of winner Brock Mackenzie.

2009 Season

Played a full season on the Canadian Tour, making seven cuts in 13 starts and finishing 105th on the Order of Merit.