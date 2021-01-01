|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
James Allenby
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
September 30, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Surrey, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
Langley, British Columbia, Canada
Residence
Single
Family
Oregon State University
College
2009
Turned Pro
$51,155
Career Earnings
Langley, BC, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance. Ended the season No. 17 on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2020.
2018 Season
Played in six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making six cuts. Best finish was a T14. Ended the year 93rd on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Made one Mackenzie Tour start, missing the cut.
2015 Season
Played in nine Mackenzie Tour tournaments but made only two cuts. Did not record a top-50 finish.
2014 Season
Only made one cut in 10 Mackenzie Tour starts, but it was a solid performance, a T4.
2013 Season
In first Mackenzie Tour season, made six cuts in nine starts. Was 46th on the Order of Merit.
2011 Season
Made six Canadian Tour cuts in 10 events played. Finished 76th on the Order of Merit.
2010 Season
Was a Canadian Tour regular, with eight made cuts in 10 appearances. Turned in four top-10s and a 22nd-place finish on the Order of Merit. Named the Most Improved Canadian.
2009 Season
Played a full season on the Canadian Tour, making seven cuts in 13 starts and finishing 105th on the Order of Merit.