JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2014 67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2010 Abierto Internacional de Golf II Copa Antioquia
International Victories (5)
2010 Abierto Internatcional de Golf II Copa Antioquia [EurChall] [Can]
2012 Abierto de Lagos de Caujaral [Colombia]
2013 37Âº Abierto Cafetero de Golf [Colombia]
2014 Campeonato Nacional de Profesionales [Colombia]
2014 XXIX Abierto de Golf Ciudad de Ibagué [Colombia]
Additional Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2016 Lost to Nate Lashley, Robert Rohanna, Andrés Echavarría, San Luis Championship
Personal
- Was introduced to the game by his father at age 5, and the duo went to the golf course every weekend.
- Graduated from Johnson and Wales University, with an Associates degree in Business in May of 2008.
- Affiliated to the Club El Rodeo in Medellin, Colombia.
- A huge fan of Medellin's Atlético Nacional on the Colombian Soccer League.
- Enjoys playing tennis.
- His favorite city is Rome and hopes to visit the Greek Islands someday.
- His favorite athletes are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Usain Bolt.
- His golf instructor is Gustavo Giraldo.
- Point O'Woods is his favorite golf course among those he has ever played.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: After opening with a 3-over 74 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, in mid-June, had three-under-par rounds, including a Sunday 65, to T8 with seven others.
2016 Season
-
69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: Carded a best of the final round 5-under 67 to finish T9 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season opening 69th Avianca Colombia Open in February.
2015 Season
Played in 13 Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts. Made seven starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, making four cuts and collecting two top-25s.
Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: T12 at the Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile in October.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Collected his first and only top-25 of the season with a T24 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship in June.
68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: T13 at the season opening 68th Avianca Colombia Open in March.
2014 Season
Had five other top-25s and 10 cuts made in 14 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 12th on the Order of Merit.
Web.com Tour Q-School: His performance in Latin America earned him a spot at the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final stage, where he finished T64 to earn conditional status for the
Stella Artois Open: His other top-10 of the season came two starts later, a T7 finish at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open.
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: Started the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a three-shot victory at the 67th Arturo Calle Colombia Open in February at Ruitoque Golf CC in Bucaramanga. Took the 54-hole lead with a career low 9-under 61 and finished the week at 17-under 263.
Abierto Cafetero de Golf: Won the 37th Abierto Cafetero de Golf on the Colombian Tour by defeating his countryman José Manuel Garrido in the second hole of a sudden death playoff in June.
2013 Season
Closed the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 24th on the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish, four top-25 finishes and six cuts made in 14 starts.
55 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: His best finish was runner-up at the season opening 55th Abierto Mexicano de Golf at the Club de Golf Mexico in March. Was tied for the 36-hole lead before finishing one stroke behind tournament champion Ted Purdy.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T7 at the Qualifying Tournament held at the CC La Planicie in Lima, Peru in February.
2012 Season
Made the cut in two of seven Korn Ferry Tour starts.
65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: Made the cut in four of five starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, with his best of two top-20s a T14 at the 65th Arturo Calle Colombia Open in Bogota in September.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: T62 at the Utah Championship was his best finish.
Abierto de Lagos de Caujaral: Won the Colombian Tour's Abierto de Lagos de Caujaral in Barranquilla in December for his second career win overall.
2011 Season
Made the cut in three of six Korn Ferry Tour starts. Made the cut in two of six starts on the European Challenge Tour.
Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Added a T15 later in the year at the Mexico Open.
-
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Was T3 at the rain-shortened Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open.
2010 Season
Made the cut in seven of 16 starts on the Challenge Tour, where he finished 34th on the Order of Merit. Also made five European Tour starts, with his best finish an 11th-place showing at the dual-ranking event Saint Omer Open.
Abierto Internacional de Golf II Copa Antioquia: In February won the season-opening Abierto Internacional de Golf II Copa Antioquia on his home course in Rionegro, Colombia. The tournament was co-sanctioned by the Tour de las Americas, the European Challenge Tour and PGA TOUR Canada, and the win earned him full exemptions on those Tours. Shot four rounds in the 60s to finish at 272 (-12) and defeat Nathan Smith by four strokes.
2009 Season
Played three TLA events that year in Colombia.
2008 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his Nationwide Tour playing privileges by T70 at the 2008 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Opened with rounds of 70-70-69 at the 2008 Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular and was T14 before a Sunday 75 derailed his chances. He eventually T28.
2007 Season
Club Colombia Masters: Played five events in 2006 and 2007 on the European Tour's Challenge Tour, with his best finish coming in his home country at the 2007 Club Colombia Masters, where he T14.
2003 Season
World Golf Championships-Algarve World Cup: Represented his native Colombia in the 2003 World Golf Championships-Algarve World Cup in Portugal. Teamed with fellow countryman Eduardo Herrera to T23.
Amateur Highlights
- Has never played a Nationwide Tour event, and has one PGA TOUR start in his career.
- A member of the golf team at Johnson and Wales University in North Miami for two seasons, 2006-2008. During his JWU tenure, he helped the team to a number of team championships, including the 2007 Thomas Winter Invitational where he fired consecutive 66's