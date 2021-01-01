Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar
Personal
- Not many people know he was a state champion swimmer at age 12 or that he danced the hula from fourth grade until 12th grade.
- Earliest golf memory is putting on the putting mat he had at home.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making the cut in every start and placing in the top 25 11 times. Picked up a win and seven other top-10 finishes to finish the season No. 4 on the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership. Led the circuit with a 67.6 scoring average.
-
Mackenzie Investments Open: Made birdie on three of his final four holes of the tournament at Elm Ridge CC to fire his fourth consecutive under-par round of the week, finishing T7 with five others, his eighth top-10 and 10th top-25 finish of the season.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Broke 70 in all four rounds to finish in the top five for the third consecutive tournament, shooting 66 in the first and third rounds to finish alone in third. Reached the $100,000 mark on the season with the performance, making it the first time three players have earned six figures in the same season in Mackenzie Tour history.
-
1932byBateman Open: Matched Taylor Pendrith for the lowest final 36 holes at Edmonton CC. After making the cut on the number, made 14 birdies and an eagle on the weekend to card rounds of 66-65 and place in the top five for the fourth time this season. Made another run at victory before finishing as the runner-up to Pendrith, at 14-under par.
-
HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Played his final 60 holes at Oakfield G&CC bogey-free, shooting a final-round 67 to pick up his first Mackenzie Tour victory by two strokes over Jake Knapp. Worked his way to the top of the leaderboard due to a second-round 63 and held the lead until the 17th hole Sunday when Knapp caught him. On No. 17, made a 15-foot birdie putt to retake the lead that led to the title.
-
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Became the only player on the Mackenzie Tour to finish in the top 10 in each of the first four 2019 tournaments, breaking 70 each day to finish T7 after making five birdies and an eagle in the final round.
-
GolfBC Championship: Took the lead into the final round at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC following his 68-65-67 start. Led Kyler Dunkle, Jonathan Garrick and Jake Knapp by a shot. Shot a solid, 3-under 68 Sunday but couldn’t keep up with former college teammates Jake Knapp (63) and Jonathan Garrick (64) and Greyson Sigg, who fired a 59. Dropped into solo fourth, four shots behind Knapp’s winning 20-under score., good for his third consecutive top-10 to begin the season.
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: After making the cut on the number, fired back-to-back 65s on the weekend at Uplands GC in Victoria, British Columbia, to finish the week at 10-under par, good for a T10.
-
Canada Life Open: Following three-consecutive 69s to open the event, made eight birdies in the span of 10 holes in the midst of his final round en-route to a tournament-closing 63 to finish T4 with Dylan Wu, three strokes behind former UCLA teammate Jake Knapp. Was one of only three players to break 70 in each round of the tournament.
2018 Season
Made seven cuts in 11 starts, finishing the season 38th on the Order of Merit, thanks to two top-10s that allowed him to retain Mackenzie Tour status.
-
Players Cup: Recorded the best finish of his career and second top-10 of the season with a T5 in Winnipeg. Had finished T6 two previous times. Shot four rounds of 69 or lower en route to a 16-under overall performance.
-
GolfBC Championship: Four rounds in the 60s, including a final-round, best-of-the-day, 7-under 64 at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC in Kelowna led to his second career top-10 finish, the T6 matching the same result he posted at the 2017 Syncrude Oil Country Championship.
2017 Season
Thanks to one top-10 finish and three other top-25s, earned a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship in his first Mackenzie Tour season, concluding the year 50th on the Order of Merit.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Posted a T6 in Edmonton, carding four rounds in the 60s, including a closing 5-under-par 65.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Was tied for fourth at the Staal Foundation Open through 36 holes before finishing T40.
Amateur Highlights
- Hawaii State Golf Association 2011 Player of the Year and 2012 Hawaii High School Athletic Association Hall of Honor inductee.
- 2014 Golf Coaches Association of America Honorable Mention All-American selection.
- 2015 and 2016 Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholar.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE