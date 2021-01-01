|
Aaron Goldberg
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
July 19, 1985
Birthday
36
AGE
La Jolla, California
Birthplace
Carlsbad, California
Residence
Single
Family
San Diego State University (2008, Business Finance)
College
2008
Turned Pro
$535,977
Career Earnings
Encinitas, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (3)
International Victories (3)
Additional Victories (3)
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (1-0)
National Teams
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Entered 14 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting two top-10s and three top-25s. Made seven cuts. Finished the season 85th on the money list.
2013 Season
Made the cut in seven of 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Missed eight of nine cuts in April, May and June. Closed out the Regular Season by missing his final three cuts to finish 99th on the money list.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 27 starts and had eight top-25 finishes. Wound up No. 46 on the money list. Was one of four players to play in all 27 events. Ended the year No. 4 in Driving Accuracy and No. 5 in Greens in Regulation but struggled with his putting, finishing No. 110 in Putts per Round.
2011 Season
Missed the cut in three of his first five starts but closed the year by making 11 consecutive cuts. Ended the year No. 7 in Driving Accuracy Percentage (72.52 percent) and No. 9 in Scoring Average (69.55).
2010 Season
Named Player of the Year on the Canadian Tour after winning the order or merit. Won three times in a four-tournament span late in the season. Also had three other top-10s early in the year. Earned $156,118 to break Trevor Dodds' 1996 single-season money record on Tour.
2009 Season
Member of the Canadian Tour.
2008 Season