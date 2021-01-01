×
Aaron Goldberg
Aaron Goldberg

Aaron Goldberg

United States
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
San Diego State University (2008, Business Finance)
College
La Jolla, California
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
San Diego State University (2008, Business Finance)
College
La Jolla, California
Birthplace
196
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2015)
$3,403
Official Money (2015)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2015)
72.10
Scoring Average (2015)

Performance
RESULTS

Aaron Goldberg
Aaron Goldberg
United StatesUnited States
Aaron Goldberg

Full Name

5 ft, 8 in

173 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

July 19, 1985

Birthday

36

AGE

La Jolla, California

Birthplace

Carlsbad, California

Residence

Single

Family

San Diego State University (2008, Business Finance)

College

2008

Turned Pro

$535,977

Career Earnings

Encinitas, CA, United States

City Plays From

http://www.aarongoldberggolf.com/

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

Forme Tour Victories (3)

  • 2010 Canadian Tour Championship, Clublink Jane Rogers Championship, The Players Cup

International Victories (3)

  • 2010 Clublink Jane Rogers Championship [Can]
  • 2010 Players Cup [Can]
  • 2010 Canadian Tour Championship [Can]

Additional Victories (3)

  • 2010 The Players Cup
  • 2010 Clublink Jane Rogers Championship
  • 2010 Canadian Tour Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

FORME TOUR (1-0)

  • 2010 Defeated Trey Denton, Clublink Jane Rogers Championship

National Teams

  • 2008 Palmer Cup

Special Interests

  • Surfing, snowboarding, football, baseball, church

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Entered 14 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting two top-10s and three top-25s. Made seven cuts. Finished the season 85th on the money list.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T114 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Missed another top-10 after opening with rounds of 67-67-64 (was in second, four back), only to close with a 73 while playing with eventual champion Andres Gonzales. Finished T11.
  • Nova Scotia Open: Was in the top-25 in early July at the Nova Scotia Open, where he opened with a 65 and was in second place. Followed with rounds of 72-68-73 to finish T7.
  • El Bosque Mexico Championship: In April, made first Tour ace on 12th hole of the El Bosque Mexico Championship during the first round.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Posted a first-round 70 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late March. Coupled consecutive rounds of 67 with a bogey-free, final-round 68 to earn a T5 finish, his best Tour performance since a T4 at the 2012 WNB Golf Classic.
  • Northern Trust Open: As a Monday qualifier for the Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR in February, shot 71-73 to miss the cut on the number.

2013 Season

Made the cut in seven of 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Missed eight of nine cuts in April, May and June. Closed out the Regular Season by missing his final three cuts to finish 99th on the money list.

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Third and final top-25 came at Utah Championship.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Finished T22 in the first domestic event, Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
  • Panama Claro Championship: Was T9 at the Panama Claro Championship to begin the year.

2012 Season

Made the cut in 17 of 27 starts and had eight top-25 finishes. Wound up No. 46 on the money list. Was one of four players to play in all 27 events. Ended the year No. 4 in Driving Accuracy and No. 5 in Greens in Regulation but struggled with his putting, finishing No. 110 in Putts per Round.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Was T4 at the WNB Golf Classic in late September, finishing at 15-under par and two shots back of winner Luke Guthrie.
  • Mexico Open Presented by Banamex: Added a second top-10, a T6 at the Mexico Open. Had four par-or-better rounds at El Bosque CC.
  • Panama Claro Championship: Had his first top-10 of the season, a T9 at the Panama Claro Championship in March.

2011 Season

Missed the cut in three of his first five starts but closed the year by making 11 consecutive cuts. Ended the year No. 7 in Driving Accuracy Percentage (72.52 percent) and No. 9 in Scoring Average (69.55).

  • Children's Hospital Classic: Shot a 7-under 65 in the final round of the Children's Hospital Classic to finish solo third. Played the final 33 holes without a bogey. Earned enough money to move up 15 places, to No. 43 on the money list.
  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Notched his second top-10, at the News Sentinel Open. Carded a 7-under 65 in the third round to earn a spot in the final group. A 1-under 71 left him four-strokes back and T5.
  • Chiquita Classic: The rookie picked up his first top-10 performance in his fourth start of the year, at the Chiquita Classic. Played in the final group Sunday, but an even-par 72 left him T8.

2010 Season

Named Player of the Year on the Canadian Tour after winning the order or merit. Won three times in a four-tournament span late in the season. Also had three other top-10s early in the year. Earned $156,118 to break Trevor Dodds' 1996 single-season money record on Tour.

  • The Players Cup: Won the Canadian Tour Players Cup in July, a day before his 25th birthday to earn a spot in the RBC Canadian Open.
  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: In only Korn Ferry Tour start, finished T36 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Shot a 63 at Turtle Bay to take top honors at the Monday qualifier to earn a spot in the field at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing T72. It was his lone made cut in three PGA TOUR starts.

2009 Season

Member of the Canadian Tour.

2008 Season

  • Miccosukee Championship: Made the cut at the Miccosukee Championship and finished T45.