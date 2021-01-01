×
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
36
AGE
2008
Turned Pro
Texas Christian University (2008, Communications)
College
Fort Worth, Texas
Birthplace
106
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2014)
$40,084
Official Money (2014)
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes (2014)
71.32
Scoring Average (2014)

Performance
$263,155

Career Earnings

http://www.franklincorpening.com/

Website

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
  • Forme Tour: 2018

Personal

  • Favorite golf memory is playing with his dad at Pebble Beach.
  • Favorite food is from Whataburger.
  • Not many people know he wants to be on "American Idol."
  • Never travels without his iPod.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2014 Season

  • Stonebrae Classic: Recorded a hole-in-one on the 12th hole during the second round in Hayward, Calif., in early August.
  • Chile Classic: Finished T9 in Chile. Rounds of 68-68 over the first two days at Prince of Wales CC put him in contention heading into the weekend. Shot 70-71 over his final 36 holes to finish five back of Adam Hadwin.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts during his rookie season. Had five top-25 and three top-10 finishes. Missed the cut in all four Finals' events.

  • News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T10 in Knoxville.
  • Air Capital Classic: Fired a 65 in the third round in Wichita. Finished the tournament T4, good for his second top-five of the year.
  • Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Received a sponsor exemption into the tournament at Colonial CC in late-May for his first career PGA TOUR start. Made the most of the opportunity with a T14 finish in front of family and friends. Fired an 8-under 62 in the final round, the best of the day by three strokes, and jumped from a tie for 62nd at the start of the day into the top 15. Collected a $112,000 paycheck.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his first career top-10 with a T3 effort. Jumped into a share of the lead when he opened with a 9-under 62 in Greenville. Was only one shot off the pace and paired in the Sunday's final group and was still within striking distance at the turn. Played the final nine at 2-over par and wound up six shots back of winner Mark Anderson.

2012 Season

Played four events on the Adams Golf Pro Tour Series. Made six starts on the NGA Hooters Tour.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the first time and earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T125.
  • Beaumont Open: His best finish on the Adams Golf Pro Tour Series was a solo seventh in Texas in September.

2010 Season

Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2008 Season

  • WNB Golf Classic: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, in Texas, finishing T62 after rounds of 73-71-74-75.