Franklin Corpening
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
October 28, 1984
Birthday
36
AGE
Fort Worth, Texas
Birthplace
Fort Worth, Texas
Residence
Wife, Erin Corpening
Family
Texas Christian University (2008, Communications)
College
2008
Turned Pro
$263,155
Career Earnings
Ft. Worth, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
2013 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts during his rookie season. Had five top-25 and three top-10 finishes. Missed the cut in all four Finals' events.
2012 Season
Played four events on the Adams Golf Pro Tour Series. Made six starts on the NGA Hooters Tour.
2010 Season
Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season