Jerod Turner
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
March 04, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Oak Harbor, Washington
Birthplace
Hurst, Texas
Residence
Wife, Patricia; Madison (11/01/00), Jaxon (10/27/03)
Family
Weatherford College
College
2000
Turned Pro
$390,042
Career Earnings
Colleyville, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
2015 Season
Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Made six starts and four cuts between May and August.
2013 Season
2012 Season
Made the cut in nine of 22 starts on Tour but did not register a top-25 finish.
2011 Season
Played on the PGA TOUR with a Minor Medical Extension, with five events to reach the earnings of No. 125 Troy Merritt from the 2010 official money list, made combined 16 starts on both Tours. Missed the cut in all five TOUR starts.
2010 Season
Had never teed it up on the PGA TOUR prior to his rookie season. Back problems forced him to withdraw after one round from his last two starts, at the Turning Stone Resort Championship and the Wyndham Championship. Finished the season with 20 starts, earning $91,343 and failing to record a top-25 finish.
2009 Season
Completed a phenomenal late-season rush that saw him rise from No. 188 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to No. 15 in the final five weeks of the season and earn a PGA TOUR card for 2010 despite making only 10 starts. Status was so low following the 2008 Qualifying Tournament that he did not make it into a tournament field until the 18th event on the schedule. Made only one cut in five starts before he turned the tables late in the year.
2008 Season
Missed the cut in his only two previous starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open and the Utah Championship.