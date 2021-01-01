×
Jerod Turner
Jerod Turner

Jerod Turner

United States
on
off
Metric
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
46
AGE
2000
Turned Pro
Weatherford College
College
Oak Harbor, Washington
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
210 lbs
95 kg
Weight
46
AGE
2000
Turned Pro
Weatherford College
College
Oak Harbor, Washington
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2016)
Official Money (2016)
Top 10 Finishes
71.00 Scoring Average (2016)

Performance
Jerod Turner
Jerod Turner
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Jerod Turner

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

210 lbs

95 kg

Weight

March 04, 1975

Birthday

46

AGE

Oak Harbor, Washington

Birthplace

Hurst, Texas

Residence

Wife, Patricia; Madison (11/01/00), Jaxon (10/27/03)

Family

Weatherford College

College

2000

Turned Pro

$390,042

Career Earnings

Colleyville, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2009 Soboba Classic

Personal

  • Non-golf related jobs held include working as a general contractor. Lived in Egypt and Turkey for periods from ages 5 to 14 before his family returned to the United States.

Special Interests

  • Hunting, fishing

Career Highlights

2016 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Failed to make the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

2015 Season

Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2014 Season

Made six starts and four cuts between May and August.

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Best showing was a T47 at the Utah Championship in July.

2013 Season

  • United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: In eight starts, his best finish was a T9 at the United Leasing Championship.

2012 Season

Made the cut in nine of 22 starts on Tour but did not register a top-25 finish.

2011 Season

Played on the PGA TOUR with a Minor Medical Extension, with five events to reach the earnings of No. 125 Troy Merritt from the 2010 official money list, made combined 16 starts on both Tours. Missed the cut in all five TOUR starts.

  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: His only top-25 finish of the year was T21 at the Cox Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2010 Season

Had never teed it up on the PGA TOUR prior to his rookie season. Back problems forced him to withdraw after one round from his last two starts, at the Turning Stone Resort Championship and the Wyndham Championship. Finished the season with 20 starts, earning $91,343 and failing to record a top-25 finish.

2009 Season

Completed a phenomenal late-season rush that saw him rise from No. 188 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to No. 15 in the final five weeks of the season and earn a PGA TOUR card for 2010 despite making only 10 starts. Status was so low following the 2008 Qualifying Tournament that he did not make it into a tournament field until the 18th event on the schedule. Made only one cut in five starts before he turned the tables late in the year.

  • Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Finished T14 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
  • Miccosukee Championship: Finished T32 at the Miccosukee Championship.
  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Followed the win at Soboba with a T6 at the Chattanooga Classic.
  • Soboba Classic: Earned a spot in the $1-million Soboba Classic. Captured his first career win in just his ninth career start. Shot a final-round 69, one of 11 sub-70 scores, to overtake the 54-hole leaders and win by two over Derek Lamely. Held the second-round lead after scores of 68-66 and was tied for third, one back heading into the last day at The CC at Soboba Springs. Birdies at Nos. 2 and 5 gave him the outright lead, which he never relinquished. First-place check of $180,000 vaulted him from No. 150 to No. 17 on the money list with only three weeks to go in the season. Was No. 188 on the money list prior to his start in Midland.
  • WNB Golf Classic: Was a last-minute alternate to get into the field Tuesday afternoon at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas, and earned his first top-10 of the year with a T7.

2008 Season

Missed the cut in his only two previous starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open and the Utah Championship.