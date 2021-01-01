JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
-
2020 The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series)
Personal
- Would play professional tennis or ice hockey if he weren't playing golf.
- Would like to trade places with Sidney Crosby for a day and play in an NHL game.
- Most famous person ever met was Arnold Palmer at a college event at Isleworth CC in Orlando.
- Enjoys reading books by Bob Rotella.
- His dream foursome includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
- Favorite motto is "Grip it and rip it."
- Speaks English, Finnish, Swedish and German.
- Lists playing Augusta National at the top of his bucket list.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is playing anything competitive.
- Diehard Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Broncos fan.
Special Interests
- All sports, especially tennis
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making two cuts and turning in one top-20 finish.
2020 Season
Played in all eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments, picking up his first tournament win since 2018. Made six cuts and finished fifth on the final points list.
-
Mexico Open: Used four under-par rounds at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T9 with four others as the Tour restarted its season in Mazatlan.
-
The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Sunk a four-foot birdie putt on the 54th hole to break a tie and win his first LOCALiQ Series title and first win since his 2018 Bupa Match Play triumph. Played solid golf all week at Harbor Hills CC, saving his best for last—a 7-under 63 on the final day that included a 60-foot birdie putt on No. 16 that drew him into a tie with playing partners Cole Miller, Jorge Fernández Valdés and Kyle Wilshire, who had already finished. On the final hole, after a driver in the fairway and another driver to 50 yards short of the green, pitched to four feet and made the putt. Played bogey-free golf on the final day and only recorded one bogey over his final 46 holes.
-
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (LOCALiQ Series): Enjoyed a steady tournament at Echelon GC in mid-August, opening with a pair of 4-under 68s followed by a closing 67 that moved him into a T5 with David Pastore, three shots behind winner Bryson Nimmer.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Led after the first, second and third rounds at Mission Inn and Club’s El Campeon Course in early January in Central Florida. Could only manage a final-round 72, and that allowed playing partner Jeremy Gandon to catch him. The two went to a sudden-death playoff to determine the medalist and who would have an exemption for the full season. Essentially lost the playoff when he hit his tee shot on the first extra hole—No. 18—into the water, on his way to a double bogey. Will be conditionally exempt for the first half of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season.
2019 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made six cuts and posted one top-10 to finish No. 72 on the Order of Merit.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Shot second- and final-round 67s at Los Inkas GC to T10 with Thomas Baik, Augusto Nunez, Hunter Richardson and Jose Toledo.
-
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Made golf history when he achieved what is believed to be the only instance of a player making three consecutive eagles during a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour event. He pulled it off at the weather-delayed second round in Santiago. Made his first eagle at No. 18 at Club de Golf Mapocho late Friday night then returned to the course Saturday morning and holed out from the fairway for his second eagle, on No. 1, and then drained a 25-foot eagle putt on No. 2. Shot a 67, with three bogeys and four pars to close the round. A 67-74 finish left him T16.
2018 Season
Played in 16 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making 10 cuts and posting one top-10. The lone high finish was a good one, a victory at the inaugural Bupa Match Play where he won six consecutive matches on his way to the title. Finished the season 16th on the Order of Merit.
-
Bupa Match Play: Turned a surprising week into a great one as he won six consecutive matches to capture the title in the inaugural event, the first of its kind in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Didn't think he would make the field after missing the cut by a stroke at the Quito Open. At No. 65 on the Order of Merit, was five spots shy of receiving an invitation that went to the top 60 on the Order of Merit, but when five players ahead of him elected not to play, he became the last invitation. Made his mark early, taking down No. 5 seed Ben Polland in the first round, 2 and 1, and he just kept winning. On Friday, he defeated Brad Gehl, 3 and 2, to move on to the round of 16. In Saturday's first match, he defeated Hunter Hamrick, 4 and 3, and then came back in the afternoon to beat Tommy Cocha, 5 and 3. With his father, Tommi, his caddie for the week, he entered the semifinals and went on to edge Santiago Gomez, with a par putt on the 18th hole to win, 1-up. In the championship match, he easily outdistanced Sebastian Saavedra, 7 and 6, the match ending on the 13th hole. The win was worth $30,000 and moved him up 55 spots to No. 10 on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. Did not play on any other PGA TOUR-affiliated Tours.
2016 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status by finishing T19 at the Qualifying Tournament. Made three cuts.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Only cut made in four starts during the first half of the season resulted in a T53 finish in May.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Kissimmee, FL: Earned Mackezie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada conditional status with a T32 finish outside Orlando.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status by finishing T19 in Sebring, Fla.
2015 Season
Joined the Mackenzie Tour by finishing T15 at the Florida Q-School in April. Made three cuts in 10 starts, with a T60 at The Players Cup as his best finish.
2014 Season
Played two events on the European Challenge Tour...Competed in two events on the Adams Pro Tour and recorded one top-five.
Amateur Highlights
- Voted Big 12 2011 Newcomer of the Year playing for the University of Texas. Made the All-Big 12 Conference team in 2012. Was a member of the 2012 Texas team that won the national championship.
- Finished runner-up at the 2013 Amateur Championship, losing to Garrick Porteous, 6 and 5, at Royal Cinque Ports GC.
- Received 2014 All-American honorable mention.
- Took home top prize at the 2013 New Year's Invitational , besting Joshua White by four shots.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020