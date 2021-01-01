Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR China: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR: 2018
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2019 Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch, Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
PGA Tour China Series Victories (2)
- 2014 Beijing Open
- 2015 Chongqing Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2019 Defeated Dylan Wu, Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
(0-2)
2014 Lost to Brett Drewitt, Haotong Li, United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open
2016 Lost to Zecheng Dou, Henan Open
Personal
Grew up in a poor countryside where he had to climb a mountain in order to go to school. Later found a security guard job on a golf course in the city of Xi'an, where he then worked as a caddie. In order to improve, he decided to learn golf and fell in love with the sport.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, finishing the season No. 78 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded three top-10s, highlighted by a T4 at the Houston Open, after entering the season with one top-10 in his career. Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts.
Houston Open: Despite a second-round 76, finished T4 at the Houston Open at 11-under 277. Made birdie or better on 12 of 40 par-4s (30%), best in the field.
Safeway Open: Carded four sub-par rounds for a T7 at the Safeway Open. Made 22 birdies, tied for most in the field with Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin.
2019 Season
Won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour (Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch, Lincoln Land Championship) and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season second in the final priority ranking. Recorded seven top-10s and made 19 cuts in 22 starts on the season.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Earned his seventh top-10 of the season at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 11-under (T10).
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Won his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the year in a playoff, defeating Dylan Wu with a birdie on the third hole after both players made pars on the first two holes. Finished at 15-under for the week at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS and reclaimed the top spot on The 25 in the process.
Knoxville Open: Carded a final-round 1-under 70 to finish T3 at 13-under 271 at the Knoxville Open, his fifth top-10 of the season.
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the inaugural Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch. Led or co-led after each round of the tournament en route to a five-stroke victory finishing the event at 26-under 262. Earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour Points with the victory bringing his total to 1,135 and locking up his PGA TOUR card for next year.
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Playing in Sunday’s final group, finished T6 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship for his fourth top-12 in his last five events.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T3 at 18-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, highlighted by a second-round 64. Co-led after the second round at 12-under.
Panama Championship: Used a final-round 66 to post 7-under for the week in Panama, good for a solo-second-place finish.
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Held the solo-lead after an opening-round 61, finishing T34 for the week.
2018 Season
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Earned a T3 finish at 25-under guaranteeing him 12 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, playing with fellow Chinese player Zecheng Dou, shot a 12-under 60 in the first round to hold a share of the lead but followed with an 80 to miss the cut. Only Retief Goosen/Tyrone Van Aswegen (60/R2/2017) and Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown (60/R4/2017) had previously shot 60-or-better in Four-ball at the event.
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Earned the best result of his first 15 career starts on TOUR with a T5 at the inaugural Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two runner-ups and 12 made cuts. Was 42nd in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 20th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Joined Marty Dou as the first players from China to earn PGA TOUR cards.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Posted 64-66 on the weekend at the Price Cutter Charity Championship for a T4. Top-five finish pushed him up to No. 18 on the Tour's money list with $186,306 in earnings, which was enough to secure his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season.
Digital Ally Open: Carded rounds of 64-64 on the weekend of the Digital Ally Open for a T8.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted his second runner-up of the season at the BMW Charity Pro-Am with rounds of 66-64-66–196 (-18) after the event was shortened to 54 holes due to weather.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Turned in a solo-second finish in Louisiana in March. Entered the final round tied for third and carded a bogey-free 65 to move inside the top 25 on the money list for the first time in his career.
2016 Season
Finished inside the top five on the Order of Merit for a third consecutive year, locking down the fifth and final position. Did not record a win for the first time in three PGA TOUR Series-China seasons but amassed seven top-10s in 11 starts. Passed the ¥ 1-million mark in career earnings, joining only Dou with seven figures in total money made.
Henan Open: Just missed picking up his third career PGA TOUR Series-China title at the season-opening Henan Open in mid-May. Looked out of contention when the final round began, trailing 54-hole leader Zecheng Dou by six strokes. Was still down by five when he made the turn to the back nine Sunday at St. Andrews GC. Briefly took the lead on the 17th hole when Dou bogeyed the 16th. But after hitting the 17th green from a sidehill lie, he missed his birdie putt and his next two putts to double bogey. The four-putt dropped him a stroke back, but he finished regulation tied with Dou when Dou also bogeyed No. 17. On the first playoff hole, No. 18, he made a clutch, par-saving, 12-footer to keep the extra session alive. On the second playoff hole–again on No. 18–he hit his approach to the far left of the expansive green, leaving him a 105-foot birdie effort. Missed his 10-foot par putt, opening the door for Dou.
Buick Open: Picked up his seventh and final top-10 of the year, a T6. Was within striking distance of eventual winner Huilin Zhang entering the final round, but a Sunday 76 at Foison GC ended any hopes of winning for a third consecutive season.
Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open: Was right in contention heading into the weekend in Zhuhai in mid-November. Trailed 54-hole leader Charlie Saxon by four shots after putting together a 2-under 69 Saturday. Struggled on the last day playing in Saxon's group. A double bogey-6 on the par-4 11th hole ended his chances of winning. The top-10 was sixth of the season and fourth consecutive.
Putian Open: Picked up his third consecutive top-10 and fifth overall with his fourth-place performance. Under difficult scoring conditions at the Putian Mazu GC and Resort, shot a pair of 73s on the weekend to finish five shots behind winner Taewoo Kim.
Clearwater Bay Open: Began the final round of the Clearwater Bay Open tied for second, four strokes behind leader Alex Kang. Struggled early, with a double bogey on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 2. Righted the ship after that, with a par on No. 3 and then seven consecutive birdies, tying the Series' all-time record. Shot a 2-under 68 good for a T5 with David Lutterus.
Ping An Bank Open: Made a late rally at the Ping An Bank Open in mid-September in Beijing and came close to pulling out the victory. Began the final round at Topwin G&CC tied for second, a stroke behind 54-hole leader Shun Yat Hak. Stepped to the 16th tee Sunday three shots behind leader and playing partner Charlie Saxon. Birdied his next two holes to cut Saxon's advantage to one stroke. Had a putt for birdie on No. 18 that would have forced a playoff, but he couldn't convert the putt. Instead settled for a solo-second finish, the sixth time in his PGA TOUR China career that he's been runner-up. Passed the ¥1-million mark in career earnings with his ¥129,600 payday.
Yulongwan Yunnan Open: After not playing the final two events of the season's first half, returned to action in September in Yunnan Open. Was at even-par 142 through 36 holes then fired a 9-under 62 Saturday. Followed with a 68 on the final day to T10 for only his second top-10 of the year.
2015 Season
Made the cut in all 12 PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, earning a win, a runner-up and five top-10s, including a pair of top-fives to conclude his season. Finished No. 3 on the Order of Merit to earn his 2016 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Capital Airlines - HNA Real Estate Championship: Played solid golf all week at the season-ending tournament, opening with a 1-under 71 then adding three consecutive rounds in the 60s at Hillview GC. A 68-68-67 finish left him T4 with Yi Keun Chang, four shots short of winner Zeyu He.
Hainan Open: Could not overcome back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10 in the final round of the Hainan Open. Came back for the top-five finish, a T5, when he birdied two of his final three holes at Dragon Valley coming in.
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Won his second PGA TOUR Series-China event when he captured the event in Chongqing in mid-October. Entered the final round holding a one-shot lead over Australians Ray Beaufils and Bryden Macpherson following a Saturday, 7-under 65. Never faltered in the final round played in rain and heavy clouds. Was bogey-free at KingRun Nanshan GC, shooting his second consecutive 65 to cruise to a four-stroke triumph over Macpherson. The win moved him to third on the Order of Merit with three tournaments to play.
Cadillac Championship: His 65-70 start gave him a share of the 36-hole lead with amateur Cheng Jin and Junghwan Lee. Stayed within striking distance of 54-hole leader Byungmin Cho after a 1-under 71 left him tied for fourth, four shots behind Cho. Could only manage a 2-over 74 Sunday to fall into a T10 with Sejun Yoon, Jin Zhang and Daniel Pearce.
The Eternal Courtyard Open: Finished birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie to shoot an 8-under 64 but couldn't make a dent in Shih Chang Chan's advantage, with Chan shooting an identical 64. He eventually finished solo second in Zhengzhou, three shots behind Chan. It was the fourth runner-up showing of his Tour career.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Opened with a solid, 5-under 67 in Shanghai in early November. Played the final 54 holes in 1-over to T46 with four others at Sheshan International GC.
2014 Season
Did not play on PGA TOUR Series-China after the Cadillac Championship in September. Finished the season second on the Order of Merit.
Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia PGA Championship: In late-March, pocketed US $25,820 with a T8 at the co-sanctioned Japan Golf Tour-OneAsia Tour's Indonesia PGA Championship. Opened with a par-72 then played the final 54 holes at Damai Indah GC in 15-under to tie with four others, including PGA TOUR China Series player Bio Kim.
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Watched his streak of 11 consecutive under-par rounds end when he fired a final-round, 1-over 73. Still finished T9 at the event after opening 69-69-71.
Yunnan Open: Had his third runner-up outing in six starts when he finished solo second. Trailed first-round leader Gunn Charoenkul by four strokes after an opening, 7-under 65. Followed Friday with another 65 to take a one-shot, 36-hole lead over Charoenkul. Added weekend rounds of 69-67 to finish at 22-under, three shots behind Charoenkul. Upped his Order of Merit lead to nearly ¥300,000 over Brett Drewitt?.
Beijing Open: After two runner-up performances, broke through for his first PGA TOUR China Series title, winning in Beijing in come-from-behind fashion. Trailed Mathew Perry by three strokes with 18 holes to play and opened his final round with a bogey. Began his march to victory with birdies on three of four holes (Nos. 8, 10 and 11) and then picked up two additional birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. Meanwhile, Perry was making triple bogey at the par-4 17th to open the door. Closed with a par on the Earls Beijing GC closing hole to secure the two-shot victory over Perry. Moved to the top of the Order of Merit and improved 155 places in the Official World Golf Ranking, to a career-high 412th position.
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Suffered a disappointing finish in Wuhan in mid-May. Stood on the 18th tee Sunday with a one-stroke lead, needing only a par to secure his first title. Three-putted on the final hole that dropped him into a playoff with Brett Drewitt and Haotong Li. Had a birdie putt for the victory on the first playoff hole, but he missed that and then couldn't match Drewitt's second-playoff-hole birdie. Finished T2 with Li, his second runner-up of the campaign to go with his second-place showing at the Mission Hills Haikou Open.
Buick Open: Picked up his second top-10 in as many weeks, finishing T8 in Guangzhou. Only a third-round 77 prohibited him from contending at Dragon Lake GC's Asian Games Course. Recovered in the final round, with a 3-under 69 to tie with Taiwan's Wei Tze Yeh and Chien Yao Hung.
Mission Hills Haikou Open: Started slowly at the Mission Hills GC, the PGA TOUR Series-China's inaugural event. Was tied for 23rd through 36 holes. Caught fire on the weekend and shot rounds of 64-68–the low 36 on the weekend of anybody in the field at the Sandbelt Trails Course–to finish solo second, 10 shots behind winner J.H. Wang.
2013 Season
China Masters: Had his lone top-10 performance of the 2013 season at the China Masters on the OneAsia Tour. Opened with a 71 then came back with rounds of 67-72-74 to finish ninth at the Mongomerie Course at Nanshan International GC.
2012 Season
Australian PGA Championship: Finished his season with a 27th-place showing at the Australian PGA Championship. Started strong, with a pair of 67s. Stumbled on the weekend, with a 74-75 finish.
-
-
Amateur Highlights
- Finished 40th at the 2010 Asian Amateur (73-76-74-72) and missed the cut at the China Open that same year.
- In the inaugural Asian Amateur Championship in 2009, shot a third-round 66 followed by an even-par 72 to finish 11th in Shenzhen.
- Missed the cut at the 2009 China Open (80-80), the inaugural event on the OneAsia Tour.
- Finished T61 at the Midea China Classic on the OneAsia Tour, opening and closing with 1-over 72s.