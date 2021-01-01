JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Biggest thrill outside golf is skiing and driving fast.
- Favorite golf course played is The Olympic Club in San Francisco. Would most like to play at Cypress Point and Augusta.
- Never travels without an iPod.
- Favorite professional teams are the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, and favorite TV shows are "Dexter" and "Homeland." Says Peaceful Warrior is his favorite book. Favorite food is steak, and popular vacation spots are mountain or beach resorts.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his grandfather, Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods. Not many people know he has webbed feet. Was an elite-level skier until injuring his knee.
- His wife, Amanda, occasionally serves as his caddie.
Special Interests
- Skiing, mountain biking, running
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
-
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: After a first-round 73, posted 69-71-66 for a T9 showing at the South Georgia Classic.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Fired a 6-under 66 in the first round of the WNB Golf Classic. Carded 71-69 after that to T9 before high winds wiped out the final round at Midland CC.
2013 Season
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School: Following a T6 at PGA TOUR Canada Q-School in April, made nine starts on that Tour, with his best finish being runner-up honors in his last start of the season at the Tour Championship Canada. Posted rounds of 66-66-69-68 at Sunningdale G&CC in London, Ontario, Canada. to finish second at 19-under, one stroke behind Max Gilbert.
2012 Season
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Shot an 8-under 63 in the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in Columbus and took a three-shot lead. Held the advantage after 36 holes at 11-under par but weekend rounds of 73-72 left him T7.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Monday qualifier at the Utah Championship where he fired a 62 in the second round and went on to finish T22 outside Salt Lake City, which got him into the next event, in Ohio.
2011 Season
Made 24 starts, with 11 made cuts. Finished 102nd on the money list. His top finishes were both T18 efforts.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Closed with a 67 at the Miccosukee Championship to T18 in Miami. It was the second consecutive week he enjoyed a 67 in the final round, shooting a Sunday 67 at the Children's Hospital Classic.
-
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: T18 at the South Georgia Classic, where he had four sub-par rounds at Kinderlou Forest GC in Valdosta.
2010 Season
Played in 26 Korn Ferry Tour events and made 14 cuts. Ended the year No. 71 on the money list.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Next top-10 was a T7 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in Columbus, Ohio. Grabbed attention early in the week when he shot a 56 in a Tuesday pro-am at the adjacent Gray Course on the campus of Ohio State University, a course that played to a par 70 and measured 5,800 yards. Posted 12 birdies and one eagle on his card.
-
Moonah Classic: Finished T10 at the Moonah Classic in Australia in only his second career Korn Ferry Tour start.
2009 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open in his PGA TOUR professional debut after getting through the qualifying process. Opened with rounds of 71-69 at Bethpage State Park's Black Course to sit in a tie for 16th at the halfway point. Fired rounds of 77-80 on the weekend to finish T58.
2008 Season
His first professional victory came at the Gateway Tour event at Longbow GC in Mesa, Ariz.
-
Wachovia Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut, as an amateur at the Wachovia Championship. Shot rounds of 71-76 to miss the cut.