Personal
- Cites his biggest thrill in golf as making a hole-in-one on a par-4.
- Following high school, had contract offers to play Rugby League.
- Lists Kingston Heath and Druid Hills as his favorite golf courses and hopes to one day play Augusta National and Pebble Beach.
- Never travels without his iPod, a heat pack and massage balls.
- Lists the LSU Tigers as his favorite collegiate team and the Gold Coast Titans (Rugby League) as his favorite professional team. Favorite TV show is "Prison Break" and favorite movie is "Remember the Titans." Favorite entertainer is Johnnie Mac. Lists Lance Armstrong's It's Not about the Bike as his favorite book and Tiger Woods and Roger Federer as his favorite athletes. Says Melbourne, Australia and Atlanta as his favorite cities to visit. Hamilton Island in Queensland, Australia, is his favorite vacation destination
- Rounds out his dream foursome with Woods, Greg Norman and John Daly.
- Says attending Oktoberfest in Germany is something he would eventually like to do.
- Was a contestant on the Golf Channel's "Big Break Greenbrier" in 2012.
- Likes working out, watching rugby and doing Pilates.
- Brother-in-law is PGA player, Michael Sim.
- First tee walk-up song would be "anything on the Pitch Perfect soundtrack."
- Non-golf related jobs include working periodically for his family's electrical contracting company.
- He has a family name, and he is Raymond Beaufils IV.
- Describes his earliest golf memory as "carrying the leaderboard signs at the Australian Open at the Grand on the Gold Coast when I was 15."
- Is involved with the charitable organization, LIVIN, 'It aint weak to speak.' He explains his personal connection to the charity as follows. "LIVIN was founded in honour of a great man, Dwayne Lally, who like many others, took his life after suffering in silence from a mental illness. LIVIN is all about living your life at the top and destroying the stigma that is attached to mental illness."
Special Interests
- Gym, rugby league, Pilates, watching movies
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Finished 31st on the final Order of Merit. Played in all 12 tournaments, making the cut in each one. Enjoyed one top-10 finish.
Chongqing Open: Was in prime position to win his first Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' title when he entered the final round of the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open a stroke behind 54-hole leader Xinjun Zhang. Was 2-under through five holes but didn't make a birdie after that, recording two bogeys and a double bogey on his way to a T8 with South Korea's Byungmin Cho. The finish did represent his first top-10 of the season.
2014 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR China Series' season No. 7 on the Order of Merit, earning ¥456,984 despite missing three tournaments because of a neck injury.
TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Concluded his season with a second-place finish at the Tour Championship presented by CTS Tycoon. Started slowly, with a 1-over 73. But added three under-par scores over his final 54 holes (69-69-71) to earn his second runner-up finish of the campaign. Finished five shots behind winner Hao Tong Li.
-
Sanya Hainan Open: Picked up another top-10 the following week in Sanya. Played in the final grouping in the final round of the Hainan Open and eventually finished T5, with Mu Hu, Ryan McCarthy and Sean Yu.
Nine Dragons Open: Posted his third top-10 of the season when he T6 at the Nine Dragons Open in November. Moved up the leaderboard on the weekend in Jiaxing, with a 6-under performance (70-68).
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Came back at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open and started slowly, with a 73-75 (4-over) first 36 holes. Shot a 6-under 66 in Saturday's third round then came back a day later with a 10-under 62, moving him from a tie for 12th into the runner-up position with Wei Tze Yeh, five shots behind winner Todd Baek. The 62 was the second-lowest score in PGA TOUR China Series' history.
Buick Open: Shot a third-round 66, the low round of the day (tied with Shi Chang Chan), to move into shouting distance of leader Sam Chien at the Buick Open. Had a challenging final round, shooting a Sunday 75, to T11 at Dragon Lake GC's Asian Games Course.
Isuzu QLD Open: Took a leave of absence from competition to rehab an injured neck. Suffered from disc protrusions in his lower neck that resulted in a nerve-root impingement. Returned to action in late-August at the PGA Tour of Australasia's Isuzu Queensland Open, where he missed the cut.
Mission Hills Haikou: Middle rounds of 66 at the Mission Hills Haikou Open, followed by a Sunday, 2-under 70 on the Sandbelt Trails Course led to a T3 with Steve Dartnall, 11 shots behind J.H. Wang in the PGA TOUR China Series' season-opener.
China QT Haikou Mission Hills: At the second qualifying tournament for the PGA TOUR China Series, shot three consecutive 70s at Mission Hills GC in Haikou then turned in a final-round, 1-over 73 to finish second, four shots behind medalist Alex Hawley. The performance earned him a full exemption for the Series' inaugural season.
2013 Season
All-American Gateway Tour- Third tournament: His only other top-20 performance came at the third tournament of the year, when he T4.
All-American Gateway Tour- Ninth tournament: Played mainly in the U.S. on the All-American Gateway Tour for a third consecutive year. His best finish was at the circuit's ninth tournament of the year. Thanks to a second-round 64 in the 54-hole event, he finished fifth.
California State Open: Won for the first time as a professional, capturing the California State Open in Beaumont. Trailing by two strokes entering the final round, he closed with a 5-under 67–including four birdies on his final nine holes–to get into a playoff with James Drew, an overtime session he would win, thanks to two birdies.
2012 Season
Had a pair of top-10 finishes on the Gateway Tour in the U.S.
All American Gateway Tour- Encanterra CC Event: At the event at Encanterra CC in Queen Creek, Ariz., shot a final-round 77, recovering from a 77 the previous day, to T8.
All-American Gateway Tour- Trilogy GC Event: First top-10 finish came in the Gateway Tour's 11th week when he was T4 at Trilogy GC in Gilbert, Ariz. His opening 63 was enough for the firs-round lead. Added a 70-72 finish to T4 with Jonathan Feldick, two shots behind winner Benoit Beisser.
2011 Season
Q School Challenge: T4 at the Q School Challenge.
-
All American Gateway Tour- Pinnacle Peak CC Event: Was sixth at Pinnacle Peak CC, which began a season finish of six consecutive top-10s.
All-American Gateway Tour- Tonto Verde Ranch Course Event: On the All-American Gateway Tour, had a highlight in May when he won the event at Tonto Verde Ranch Course. Rounds of 67-66-66 led to a one-shot win over Jesse Mueller and Brian Locke.
2010 Season
Made seven Korn Ferry Tour starts.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his playing privileges after finishing T108 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Knoxville News Sentinel Open: His only made cut was a T47 at the Knoxville News Sentinel Open.
2009 Season
All-American Gateway Tour- Desert Summer No. 6 Event: Won the Gateway Tour's Desert Summer No. 6 event in Phoenix, Ariz., in convincing fashion with a 15-under-par 201.